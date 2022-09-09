ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts awards $4M in funding for veteran programs

By Emma McCorkindale
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito administration announced new funding for veteran programs. They are distributing nearly $4 million as part of the Department of Veteran’s Services initiative to increase services and help veterans access critical support resources.

Funding will be distributed to 10 Massachusetts service providers and will be used to help veterans obtain critical support services and resources, which include wellness coaching, food, clothing, employment services, transportation services to and from medical appointments, security deposits for veteran-specific housing, low- or no-cost housing upgrades, as well as counseling for female veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or other medical conditions.

Veterans’ Home Reform Bill Sent to Baker’s Desk

“Our administration is pleased to provide funding for these crucial programs that support veterans across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “These initiatives help veterans access housing, medical care, employment services, and other tools that help will help improve their livelihoods. This work is critical as we seek to better support the brave men and women who have served their country and sacrificed so much.”

The outreach services will focus on veterans who have served in the U-S armed forces, reserve, national guard, and/ or immediate family members identified as underserved cohorts of those who might have experienced racial inequity, domestic violence, or disabilities that are barriers to self-sufficiency.

“Across the Commonwealth and across the nation, we know veterans face challenges that are barriers to reaching their full potential,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “The providers receiving this funding are well-connected to the veteran community, and we are excited about this opportunity to provide meaningful support to veterans who call Massachusetts home.”

The announcement will provide $4 million in total funding to the following organizations:

  • Cape & Islands Veterans Outreach Center- Hyannis- $498,000
  • Cape Code Military Support Foundation- Buzzards Bay- $100,000
  • Southeastern Massachusetts Veterans Housing Program- New Bedford- $424,000
  • Soldier On- Leeds- $500,000
  • Clear Path for Veterans New England, Inc.- Devens- $500,000
  • Volunteers of America Massachusetts- Jamaica Plain- $250,000
  • Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center- Dorchester- $258,000
  • New England Center and Home for Veterans- Boston- $500,000
  • Montachusetts Veterans Outreach Center- Gardner- $204,000
  • Tri-Valley- Dudley- $100,000
