Marshall, TX

Everything Notre Dame's Drew Pyne said in the media scrum on Tuesday

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne looks to lead the Fighting Irish to their first win of the 2022 football season on Saturday in the matchup against Cal. Before that, he spoke with multiple media members about a variety of topics. As always, remember that this is in addition to quotes obtained upstairs in the indoor athletic complex by Irish Illustrated's Tim Prister and Tim O'Malley.
NOTRE DAME, IN
