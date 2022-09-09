Read full article on original website
Gamespot
The Biggest Games And Announcements From Ubisoft Forward 2022
Ubisoft brought lots of upcoming games (including a few unannounced ones) to its Ubisoft Forward presentation on September 10. Several of these games are arriving very soon, such as Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, and whether you're playing on PC, mobile, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, or even streaming platforms, there was something for you during the show.
The Assassin's Creed Storyline Is Changing Forever
Ubisoft revealed that "Assassin's Creed" is shifting to a new era starting with the "Assassin's Creed" "Infinity" hub and "Codename Red." It's unclear how this game, which will release after "Assassin's Creed Mirage," will differ from the series' latest RPGs, but it's supposed to set a new tone that's more beginner-friendly to newcomers.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Mirage Revealed With First Trailer
As expected, Ubisoft has today revealed our first proper look at Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the next entry in the publisher's long-running stealth-action franchise. The game is poised to center around the character Basim, who was previously introduced in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and will take players to Baghdad. And while these details related to the game have been known about for quite some time, the first trailer for Mirage has now given us a better idea of how it will play.
protocol.com
Nintendo escaped the console war. Now Microsoft and Sony want out, too.
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re taking a look at the stunning launch of Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 in Japan and what it says about the console market. Also: another mea culpa from Ubisoft’s CEO and a leak of what may be the final name of Meta’s Project Cambria headset.
FIFA・
Assassin's Creed Mirage will take 15-20 hours to beat
Ubisoft says Assassin's Creed Mirage is similar in scope to Revelations and Rogue. In case you're wondering how long it'll take to beat Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft has said it'll be similar in scope to earlier games in the series like Assassin's Creed Rogue and Assassin's Creed Revelations. We had...
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones has already spoiled House of the Dragon's biggest death
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon provides Game of Thrones fans with a brand-new journey into Westeros, but it's only new if you haven't read the books that it's based on. For those who have already devoured George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, every death and betrayal was outlined in full long before this prequel reached our screens.
Game subscription service Ubisoft+ is free from now until October 10
If last night's Ubisoft Forward showcase has put you in the mood for some stealthy Assassin action, here's some good news: Ubisoft's subscription service, Ubisoft+, is currently free for the next 30 days. The promotion is live now and runs until October 10, during which you'll get access to the...
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
wegotthiscovered.com
Every new game announced during Playstation’s State of Play event – September 2022
Sony has provided fans with more of what they’ve been waiting for — a look at new upcoming games, and PlayStation State of Play had a lot to get excited about. The showcase, which aired on Sept. 13, not only saw the premiere of massive titles that fans have been speculating on, but also a better look at highly anticipated exclusives like God of War: Ragnarok which is scheduled to arrive in November.
ComicBook
Netflix Getting 3 Exclusive Games From Ubisoft
Ubisoft has revealed that it will soon be bolstering Netflix's library of games in a major way with the addition of three exclusive games. Over the course of the past year, Netflix has looked to invest further in the video games that it lets subscribers access via mobile devices. And while Netflix has already grown this collection of titles quite a bit throughout 2022, Ubisoft will be making an even bigger splash on the subscription platform soon.
IGN
Tekken 8 Gameplay Reveal Trailer | September State of Play
More than just Kazuya's face, we finally have gameplay for Tekken 8! The long-runng fighting game franchise showed off Kazuya and Jin fighting in the rain at Sony's September State of Play.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 Game Getting Surprising New Update
One of the current free games that is available to download on PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Plus is soon slated to receive a surprising new update. Within the past week, Sony pushed September 2022's new PS Plus titles live for subscribers to begin downloading until early October. And while this month's slate of games is most notably headlined by Need for Speed Heat, it's the PS5 offering, Toem, that will now be getting that much larger thanks to a forthcoming patch.
Collider
Ubisoft Calls Netflix's 'Assassin's Creed' Live-Action Series "Epic" and "Genre-Bending"
A partnership between Ubisoft and Netflix was first announced back in October 2020, which would see the gaming and streaming giants work together to bring the world of Assassin's Creed to the streaming service. Now, new details have been revealed about the upcoming live-action series adaptation of the iconic video game franchise.
IGN
Ubisoft Reveals New Price For All Upcoming AAA Games
Ubisoft has raised the price of some of its titles to US$70, following in the footsteps of other major publishers. The publisher's first US$70 release will be the new-gen console editions of Skull & Bones, which will not be accessible on last-gen systems. Speaking to Axios, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillermot...
ComicBook
Steam Getting Former Nintendo Switch Exclusive RPG
An RPG from publisher Square Enix that only launched a couple of months back exclusively for Nintendo Switch is now coming to PC via Steam. That game in question happens to be Triangle Strategy, which is a tactical RPG that released earlier this spring. And while Triangle Strategy has already been relatively popular on Switch, its arrival on PC is set to come about in under a month.
New ‘Assassin's Creed’ Will Be Set Where Fans Have Always Wanted
Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Showcase revealed a huge amount of news for the stealth and RPG franchise. From officially revealing Assassin’s Creed Mirage, to announcing the final story DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, there’s plenty for fans to be excited about. However, the real highlight of the show was Codename Red.
NME
Ubisoft reveals first gameplay trailer for ‘The Division: Heartland’
During an Ubisoft Forward live stream presentation this weekend (September 10), Ubisoft has revealed the first gameplay trailer for The Division: Heartland. Described as a survival multiplayer shooter “set in small-town America within the Division universe”, The Division: Heartland has no definitive release date yet, but Ubisoft says it can be expected between 2022 and 2023 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
ComicBook
Pikmin 4 Officially Announced for Nintendo Switch
Pikmin 4 is real and it's coming to Nintendo Switch fairly soon! Pikmin is one of the more unique Nintendo franchises as it's not a typical platformer or a big action game/RPG like Zelda or Metroid. The series began on GameCube and dug its way into people's hearts due to its charming characters and premise while also offering a nice amount of variety to Nintendo's already pretty rich lineup. The series thrived on the Nintendo console before going dormant on the Wii and making a grand return roughly a decade later on the Wii U. Since then, the series has been quiet outside of a mobile game and a Nintendo Switch remaster of Pikmin 3. Nintendo has stated in the past that Pikmin 4 was in development, but it has been years since we heard virtually anything of note about it.
Octopath Traveler 2 launches this February for Switch, PC, and PlayStation
Octopath Traveler 2 is launching on February 24, 2023 for Nintendo Switch, Steam, PS5, and PS4. Announced as part of today's Nintendo Direct, the game will feature a new set of eight playable heroes. The sequel will also introduce a day/night cycle which will give your character different path actions. The game is set in the world of Solistia, which seems to parallel the historical industrial revolution.
IGN
Skull & Bones - Cinematic Trailer | Ubisoft Forward 2022
Skull & Bones has a new cinematic trailer, straight out of Ubisoft Forward 2022. Skull and Bones will be released on November 8 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store.
