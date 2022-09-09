You’ve got questions. We’ve got answers

When a popular Southwest Florida beach abruptly closes over a busy holiday weekend, it’s only natural that there’d be lots of questions. Why did Lovers Key close? Who closed it?

As rumors flew, reporter Amy Williams sought answers. People who’d been there were concerned about their health. Neither the state nor the local office of the Florida Department of Health immediately responded to calls and emails.

Still no word a couple days later, Amy obtained a photo of the mystery substance behind the closure. Soon scientists were weighing in. Manatee poop, they said. All safe, they said.

But it wasn’t until Thursday when the state posted an announcement on its website that the park was reopened and it was indeed safe for swimming.

Sometimes it takes even longer to get answers, if at all.

Investigative reporter Dan Glaun has been trying for months to find out more about Florida’s secret ‘black list’ and how it is used to spy on highway drivers. But officials won’t say.

Over the course of his six-month investigation into the tolling surveillance system, the state Department of Transportation has refused to answer even the basic questions about its operations.

It has withheld public records of the system’s use in ways experts say conflict with open government laws. And it could be threatening the civil and privacy rights of travelers across the state.

So we are not giving up, much to the dismay of many who wish we’d just go away.

Often times, public safety is at the very heart of the questions we are asking.

A recent arrest of a New Hampshire man accused of planting video recorders in fire alarm boxes in two family restrooms at a Sanibel Island beach park made us wonder how long the cameras were there? How many videos had been taken? Who was in those videos?

Breaking news editor Stacey Henson was able to use public records to help get some answers about the hundreds of videos that were taken, including that there were young victims that were under age 16. And Sanibel police continue to seek people that used the restrooms July 13 to July 28.

Growth and development is always a popular topic that generates lots of questions, which is why reporter Phil Fernandez has a column called “In the Know.” People want to know what’s being built even before the signs announcing it are put up. And Phil gets the answers quickly.

Recently, it was whether Lee County would get its own version of Naples Mercato? Turns out there’s a plan in the works, he found.

And on a lighter note that doesn’t really require any public official to comment, we like to answer some of your favorite questions related to food. One that’s popular right now because it’s been so darn hot: where to get ice cream.

Features editor Dave Osborn asked our fellow Sunshine State journalists to provide a favorite in their towns.

So pardon the pun but here’s the scoop on iconic ice cream parlors to check out from Sanibel to St. Augustine.

Got a question? Just ask. We will try and track down an answer. Email me at wfullert@gannett.com.

Best wishes,

Wendy Fullerton Powell

Southwest Florida Region editor/ The News-Press/Naples Daily News