Manchester native and Twin Cities resident hopeful for monarchy continuity following queen's death

By News Talk 830 Wcco
 5 days ago

He grew up in Manchester, England.

So the biggest question of the day for Twin Cities resident Chris Ansley is obvious:

Manchester United or Manchester City?

He's got a favorite, but soccer in the UK is taking a pause this weekend to honor the memory of Queen Elizabeth.

Ansley is also remembering reflecting on the only monarch he's ever known.

His parents were born around the time when Elizabeth became queen in 1952.

"She's been a stable rock for 70 years," he told Adam Carter on the WCCO Morning News. "The stable transfer of power is what the monarchy brings to the country."

But Ansley agrees with many that King Charles will have a tough time living up to what his mother sustained for decades.

"She saw so much change in her life, the changing society, the changing technology, the change in the country, she was able to deal with that," said Ansley. "A 96-year-old woman that really was able to adapt so easily; I don't think we'll see the likes again."

Ansley said the queen has always been a big part of everyone's life in the UK.

"Watching the outpouring of the emotions from people really tells you how important she is," he said. "Not just as a figurehead but really what she does for the country, and what the crown does and the monarchy does itself. It's really important, hopefully, going forward, that will continue."

As for Ansley's favorite football team...

"There's only one team for me and I'm on the red side," he said, referring to his beloved ManU club.

