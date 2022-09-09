The 2024 Ford Mustang is right around the corner, a muscle car that will likely harness an almost absurd amount of power thanks to its formidable V8 engine. The next-gen Mustang could very well be the last Blue Oval product to feature an internal combustion engine as the automaker pivots toward a future of all-electric vehicles. There are rumblings that an electric Mustang could be on the way too. It could be argued that the Mustang Mach-E fills this slot in The Blue Oval’s lineup, but it is a crossover and not a “true” muscle car or coupe. With that in mind, Ford Authority undertook the challenge of rendering a hypothetical Ford Mustang Mach-E sedan to get an idea of what one could look like.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO