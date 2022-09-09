Read full article on original website
2024 Ford Mustang Teaser Shows Start / Stop Button, V8 Rumble: Video
With the all-new, next-generation S650 2024 Ford Mustang set to debut at an event dubbed ‘The Stampede” on Woodward Avenue in just a couple of days, The Blue Oval has been releasing a number of teasers to whet our appetites ahead of that highly-anticipated unveiling. Late last month, that began with a sound clip of the pony car’s V8 powerplant, which was followed by a short video showing off the GT’s badge and trunk with some special luggage inside. Now, FoMoCo is back with yet another short teaser, this time revealing the 2024 Mustang’s start/stop button and giving us a few quick revs from its V8 powerplant.
We Render A Ford Mustang Mach-E Sedan, Which Could Happen
The 2024 Ford Mustang is right around the corner, a muscle car that will likely harness an almost absurd amount of power thanks to its formidable V8 engine. The next-gen Mustang could very well be the last Blue Oval product to feature an internal combustion engine as the automaker pivots toward a future of all-electric vehicles. There are rumblings that an electric Mustang could be on the way too. It could be argued that the Mustang Mach-E fills this slot in The Blue Oval’s lineup, but it is a crossover and not a “true” muscle car or coupe. With that in mind, Ford Authority undertook the challenge of rendering a hypothetical Ford Mustang Mach-E sedan to get an idea of what one could look like.
Ford Mustang Incentive Offers 3.9 Percent APR During September 2022
A Ford Mustang incentive offers 3.9 percent APR financing for 60 months during September, 2022. The incentive is only available in select markets. The range-topping Mach 1 and Shelby GT500 continue to be excluded from the manufacturer incentives, which has been the case since the introduction of both models. Ford...
Patent Filing Suggests Ford Vehicles Could Get Automatic Rear Defroster
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an automatic rear defroster, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on June 11th, 2019, published on September 6th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11433742. The Ford Authority Take. After experimenting with ways to eliminate fog from auto glass, Ford has...
2022 Ford Mustang Coupes Stolen From Flat Rock Yet Again
Over the past couple of years, Ford has faced a major theft epidemic right at its front door, with over a hundred vehicles stolen from the automaker’s various company-owned storage lots around the Dearborn area. Thus far, these thefts have targeted higher-trim levels of the Ford F-150 including the Raptor and even the brand new Raptor R, a number of Ford Bronco SUVs – one of which led police on a wild chase – a Ford Mustang Mach-E EV crossover, and a handful of Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator crossovers. The Ford Mustang has proven to be a popular target as well, with a handful of coupes recently stolen from the Flat Rock Assembly plant, as well as four Shelby GT500 models. Now, at least a dozen new 2022 Ford Mustang coupes have been taken from that same plant, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Gets Special Rebate For Certain Markets
For the 2022 model year, the Ford Mustang Mach-E was available with a $2,500 discount in certain markets for buyers that opted for the automaker’s Options Plan, which is somewhat of a hybrid between a lease and traditional financing. Now, the automaker is offering a similar yet slightly less-enticing discount for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E as well, according to a dealer bulletin recently seen by Cars Direct.
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Outfitted With Wireless Charging Tech
The concept of charging all-electric vehicles wirelessly is nothing new, as that particular idea has been batted around for years now in a number of ways. In fact, the state of Michigan is aiming to build the very first wirelessly charging road in the coming years, while Ford has filed patents for a hands-free charging system and an EV haptic feedback system over the past few months. Now, a company called WiTricity is set to debut a 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E with wireless charging technology at the upcoming Detroit Auto Show.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Assembly Plant Launches Beekeeping Program
Ford was recognized as the 2022 Industry Leader for Environmental Efforts, thanks to its focus and repeated emphasis on finding ways to maintain sustainability. The automaker aims to have GHG emissions halved by 2030 in the U.S., and Ford Mexico has spearheaded The Blue Oval’s sustainability initiatives to support those efforts. Notably, the Cuautitlan Assembly plant, which is responsible for production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, has its own water treatment plant that recycles 70 percent of the water used in the facility’s operations and diverts the remaining 30 percent to irrigation. The factory also has a rainwater collection system that captures and provides 25 percent of the plant’s needed water supply. Now, Cuautitlan Assembly aims to increase its green efforts by implementing a large beekeeping program.
Minor Ford F-150 Lightning Teardown Reveals Interesting Details: Video
It’s certainly interesting to discover what makes a particular car tick, and now that the automotive industry is staring down the age of the electric vehicle, curiosity has led some technicians to tear into the guts of their EVs. As Ford Authority previously reported, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has already been subject to a teardown by some inquisitive gearheads. Now, a Ford F-150 Lightning has found itself under the knife, as the usual suspects that appear on the Hoovie’s Garage YouTube channel took a look under the EV pickup’s skin.
Ford Bronco Three-Inch Cowl Hood From Cervini’s Now Available
The Ford Bronco has been one of the most heavily-customized vehicles on earth since its launch, which isn’t a huge surprise given the fact that it’s so easy to customize. Regardless, owners have a bevy of options to choose from if they want to differentiate their SUV from everyone else’s, including everything from lift kits to exhaust systems and everything in between – a list that even includes entire, turn-key custom builds. Now, Cervini’s has added to that rapidly expanding list with a new three-inch cowl hood for the Ford Bronco that gives it a bit more clearance underneath, as well as a sportier look.
2023 Lincoln Corsair Pricing Increased Across The Board
The refreshed 2023 Lincoln Corsair was just revealed this morning, breathing new life into the luxurious compact crossover after it received a redesign for the 2020 model year. With updated styling inside and out, along with a host of new technology features, it was pretty much expected that the 2023 Lincoln Corsair would cost more than the outgoing model, particularly amid numerous price increases incurred by other 2023 model year vehicles – and that’s precisely the case here, too.
Upcoming Ford 6.8L V8 May Begin Production Next Year
The forthcoming Ford 6.8L V8 engine has been the subject of various rumors for years, and now, it appears that the new powerplant will finally launch at some point in the coming months. As Ford Authority exclusively reported last week, the refreshed 2023 Ford Super Duty is expected to feature this brand new powerplant. However, while speaking about the automaker’s V8 production issues in Canada last week, Unifor Local 200 president John D’Agnolo also revealed that the Ford 6.8L V8 may actually enter production next year.
No. 4 Nascar Mustang Finishes Dead Last At Kansas September 2022: Video
Kansas Speedway was not kind to the Nascar Mustang teams on September 11th, 2022, but was especially hard on the No. 4 Ford Mustang of Kevin Harvick. When it was all said and done, Harvick’s No. 4 Mustang was scored 36th, or dead last in the Cup Series field.
Argo AI To Supply Self-Driving Technology To Other Companies
Argo AI – Ford’s self-driving subsidiary – has been hard at work developing the technology it needs to launch an autonomous commercial vehicles service in recent years. That process has included the development of a new, game-changing Lidar sensor, a guide on how autonomous vehicles should view cyclists, rounding up a group of outsiders to improve safety standards, and opening a new test center in South Carolina. Additionally, the A/V company has also ditched its human safety drivers in Austin and Miami and launched a self-driving service on Lyft, too. Now, Argo AI has announced that it will begin supplying self-driving tech to other companies, according to Automotive News.
Ford Average Transaction Price Essentially Stable In August 2022
August represented a solid month of sales for The Blue Oval, which enjoyed a 27 percent increase to 158,088 units, outperforming the industry as a whole in the process. Meanwhile, Ford average transaction pricing set yet another new record in the month of July, rising 0.6 percent month-over-month to reach $53,991. However, as new vehicle pricing rose once again for the fifth straight month in August, Ford average transaction pricing remained pretty stable, according to new data from Kelley Blue Book.
2024 Ford Mustang Teaser Goes Interactive With Wake Up Call
The all-new, next-generation S650 2024 Ford Mustang is set to debut at an event dubbed “The Stampede” on Woodward Avenue tomorrow evening, but in the meantime, The Blue Oval has been releasing a number of teasers to whet our appetites ahead of that highly-anticipated unveiling. Late last month, that began with a sound clip of the pony car’s V8 engine, which was followed by a short video showing off the GT’s badge and trunk with some special luggage inside and a possible sound clip of the new Mustang GT3 racer. Just yesterday, Ford showed off the 2024 Mustang’s start/stop button and gave us a few quick revs from its V8 powerplant. Now, it’s back with yet another 2023 Ford Mustang teaser that takes more of an interactive approach.
Ford Puma ST-Line Gold Edition Debuts, Made Possible By Fans
Back in June of last year, Ford asked its fans to help name and design a brand new Puma ST Special Edition, helping to select features including paint colors, decals, brake caliper color, seatbelt stitching, and exterior badge options. Just a couple of weeks later, the automaker revealed the end result of that exercise – the Puma ST Gold Edition, which was created with the input of 275,000 eager fans. The resounding popularity of this limited-edition model has also now prompted The Blue Oval to trickle the same treatment down to the Ford Puma ST-Line Gold Edition, which has just been revealed.
Next-Gen Ford Everest Gets Five-Star ANCAP Safety Rating
The all-new, next-gen Ford Everest was revealed back in March, with production beginning shortly thereafter. Due to launch in Australia this month, the Everest has already racked up over 2,000 orders in that particular market as it’s proving to be quite poplar with buyers there. Those customers will be happy to know that the Everest has also aced its safety testing conducted by the Australian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP), joining the next-generation Ford Ranger, which also earned a five-star rating in that same testing recently.
Ford Of Mexico Begins Operating Out Of New, High-Tech Building
Ford of Mexico has been in the midst of a major transformation over the past several months as FoMoCo aims to make it a hub for product development and engineering ripe for export. Mexico is one of three sites chosen to receive a new Global Technology and Business Center, along with India and Hungary, and the automaker is also working to increase its sustainability efforts in that particular country, too. Now, these efforts continue, as Ford of Mexico has announced that it is now operating out of its brand new, high-tech Global Center for Technology and Business (GTBC).
2023 Ford Transit XLT In New Blue Mist Color: Real World Photo Gallery
The 2023 Ford Transit XLT dropped the Blue Jeans exterior hue that was previously offered for the 2022 model year, making way for two new blue paint color options. One of these new colors is a darker hue known as Blue Metallic, while the other is much lighter and called Blue Mist. Recently, Ford Authority snapped some photos of a 2023 Ford Transit XLT wearing the subtle Blue Mist exterior color.
