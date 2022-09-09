Read full article on original website
Karen Lasko
5d ago
Yes God loves you.............now put lots of your hard earned dollars in the collection basket. Do without food if you have to but dig deep.
wdac.com
Gov. Wolf Highlights Senior Food Box Program Improvements
HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf today highlighted the Wolf Administration’s efforts to improve accessibility and awareness for Pennsylvania’s Senior Food Box Program, which is now feeding 20% more seniors than it was this time last year. Gov. Wolf says, “Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances and me from day one.” In early 2021, Pennsylvania was at risk of having its approved caseload for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program-now more favorably coined as the Senior Food Box Program-decreased as the program was underutilized by Pennsylvania’s eligible population of older adults. More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive food through the program, but as of May 2021 only 28,000 were taking advantage of the opportunity.
Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.
Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success Story
Cookies are my love language. Few things make me as happy as a perfectly made, gooey and warm cookie. After moving from the NYC metropolitan area to Lancaster, PA, I would order from Bang Cookies in Jersey City and have it delivered.
wdac.com
York Shooting Victim Dies
YORK – A man has now died after being shot Sunday afternoon in York. 26-year-old Lykeem Bethune of York was shot around 3:26 p.m. in the area of E. Jackson Street and S. Court Avenue. He was taken to York Hospital where he died Monday afternoon. An autopsy is scheduled for this week. Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or yorkcitypolice.com. This is the 25th homicide death in York County this year. 16 of them in York City.
wdac.com
Call To Donate To Local Food Banks
HARRISBURG – September is Hunger Action Month. According to Feeding PA, nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians are struggling with hunger; and of that population, 500,000 are children. The charitable food network has seen an unprecedented rise in need due to the pandemic coupled with the economic downturn and high inflation now affecting every Pennsylvanian. Local food banks, which serve all 67 counties by distributing more than 164 million pounds of food, remain in constant need. Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument is asking for donations of non-perishable items to local food banks. Lancaster County residents can find a food bank near them here. Aument’s legislative district office at 301 E. Main Street in Lititz is collecting food donations. Those collections will then be given to local food banks at the end of the month, with the donation period running now through Sept. 30. You can learn more about Feeding PA and their mission at feedingpa.org.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
wdac.com
A WDAC Voice Is Called Home
LANCASTER – A member of the WDAC radio family has gone home to be with the Lord. Larry Dale served at WDAC for 37 years as an on-air host on Sonrise, Reflections, and Request Time. He was a gifted musician and pianist and sang with several Christian music groups. He was a driver for Meals on Wheels of Lancaster for 28 years and traveled on several mission trips. Larry passed away September 2 at his Strasburg home after a long illness. He was 74. He leaves behind his wife Mary and his brother Brian. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 18 at 3 p.m. at Lampeter United Methodist Church in Lampeter. Donations in Larry’s honor can be made to Meals On Wheels at mealsonwheelsoflancaster.org or to Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road, Lancaster, PA 17602. If you would like to send a card to Mary Dale, you can send them here at WDAC-FM, P.O. Box 3022, Lancaster, PA 17604 and we will see that she receives them.
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest Pothole
While Pennsylvania may have plenty of unexpected dips on its roads that drive car wonders crazy, nothing can compare to the massive natural phenomenon found within this PA state park, keep reading to learn more about the largest pothole found in America.
Parents Accused Of Bringing Kids To Buy Drugs In Philly Area: Report
A Pennsylvania couple brought their children with them to buy drugs in the Philadelphia area and frequently left them to fend for themselves, NorthPennNow reports citing authorities. The Bucks County mom and dad, who were already under investigation for drug-related matters, were charged in August, approximately three months after Pennsylvania...
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
wdac.com
Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Underway
HARRISBURG – September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and multiple agencies gathered to raise awareness about suicide prevention efforts. PA Human Services Deputy Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Kristen Houser says the month is a time for help and support. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline officially launched nationwide providing no-cost crisis response support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In addition to 988, other resources are available to Pennsylvanians in need of support, including:
wdac.com
Missing Dauphin County Man Sought
LYKENS – PA State Police are searching for a missing Dauphin County man. 68-year-old Walter Schiedler of Upper Paxton Township was last seen September 13 around 8:55 a.m. Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury. Scheidler is described as a white male, six foot five, 315 pounds, with blue eyes and thin white hair. No clothing description was given. He may be operating a beige 2017 Ford F-150 with PA registration ZKB-6537. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or PSP Lykens at 717-362-8700.
Pennsylvania Is Auctioning Off 21 Liquor Licenses
Have you ever dreamed of opening a pub, cantina, or saloon, only to realize that getting a liquor license is extremely expensive? Well. There may be a great workaround that can help get you into business on the cheap.
wdac.com
Charges Filed In Fatal Lancaster County Crash
LANCASTER – A Lancaster woman has been charged after being involved in a crash on Route 30 that killed two people and seriously injured two others. 27-year-old Whitney Webb faces accident involving death or personal injury, fleeing the scene, and other charges. On August 22, 2021 around 2:39 a.m., police responded to a multi-vehicle fatal crash on Route 30 in Mountville. Upon arrival, officers located operators of a BMW and Chrysler involved in the crash who were deceased. Two passengers in the BMW sustained severe injuries. Two witnesses of the crash relayed seeing a Mazda 3 collide with the BMW, which swerved and went up a small embankment before rolling over onto the highway on its roof. The Chrysler then struck the front end of the BMW and veered off to the right. Officers obtained information that Webb was the driver of the Mazda and obtained a search warrant to seize the vehicle, which was parked outside of her residence. Analysis of Webb’s cellphone records showed the device being located in the area of the crash at the time and date it occurred. Webb was arraigned in lieu of $25,000 unsecured bail.
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania
When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Man charged for allegedly spanking a 3-year-old approximately 30 times
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man allegedly spanked a 3-year-old child approximately 30 times, leaving bruises and welts on their buttocks. Middleburg Police say Matthew Heimbach, 36, had the child in his care on Aug. 21 when the alleged abuse incident happened. Police received a ChildLine report several days later, after the child's mother reported she saw bruises and red welts on the child's buttocks as she gave them a bath, according to Officer David Shaffer of Middleburg Police Department. The child reportedly told her...
There's a Massive ATV Park Opening in Pennsylvania Soon
There are some pretty big changes coming to Pennsylvania over the next few years. In a recent announcement, Governor Tom Wolf has revealed a budget change that allows for 3 new state parks and a brand new, massive ATV park. These new additions come after an uptick in state park and state forest attendance over the past couple of years, likely due to the pandemic.
Wbaltv.com
Skippy the llama euthanized after he was severely beaten on Baltimore County farm
FREELAND, Md. — Someone made their way onto a northern Baltimore County farm and severely beat a llama, the owners of the farm believe. Holly Callahan-Kasmala told 11 News she remains in shock after the death of her prized llama, Skippy. "I still can't comprehend how somebody would do...
