ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 5

Karen Lasko
5d ago

Yes God loves you.............now put lots of your hard earned dollars in the collection basket. Do without food if you have to but dig deep.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdac.com

Gov. Wolf Highlights Senior Food Box Program Improvements

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf today highlighted the Wolf Administration’s efforts to improve accessibility and awareness for Pennsylvania’s Senior Food Box Program, which is now feeding 20% more seniors than it was this time last year. Gov. Wolf says, “Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances and me from day one.” In early 2021, Pennsylvania was at risk of having its approved caseload for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program-now more favorably coined as the Senior Food Box Program-decreased as the program was underutilized by Pennsylvania’s eligible population of older adults. More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive food through the program, but as of May 2021 only 28,000 were taking advantage of the opportunity.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Spotlight PA

Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.

Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

York Shooting Victim Dies

YORK – A man has now died after being shot Sunday afternoon in York. 26-year-old Lykeem Bethune of York was shot around 3:26 p.m. in the area of E. Jackson Street and S. Court Avenue. He was taken to York Hospital where he died Monday afternoon. An autopsy is scheduled for this week. Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or yorkcitypolice.com. This is the 25th homicide death in York County this year. 16 of them in York City.
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allentown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Lancaster, PA
Society
York, PA
Society
Allentown, PA
Society
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Lancaster, PA
wdac.com

Call To Donate To Local Food Banks

HARRISBURG – September is Hunger Action Month. According to Feeding PA, nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians are struggling with hunger; and of that population, 500,000 are children. The charitable food network has seen an unprecedented rise in need due to the pandemic coupled with the economic downturn and high inflation now affecting every Pennsylvanian. Local food banks, which serve all 67 counties by distributing more than 164 million pounds of food, remain in constant need. Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument is asking for donations of non-perishable items to local food banks. Lancaster County residents can find a food bank near them here. Aument’s legislative district office at 301 E. Main Street in Lititz is collecting food donations. Those collections will then be given to local food banks at the end of the month, with the donation period running now through Sept. 30. You can learn more about Feeding PA and their mission at feedingpa.org.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

A WDAC Voice Is Called Home

LANCASTER – A member of the WDAC radio family has gone home to be with the Lord. Larry Dale served at WDAC for 37 years as an on-air host on Sonrise, Reflections, and Request Time. He was a gifted musician and pianist and sang with several Christian music groups. He was a driver for Meals on Wheels of Lancaster for 28 years and traveled on several mission trips. Larry passed away September 2 at his Strasburg home after a long illness. He was 74. He leaves behind his wife Mary and his brother Brian. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 18 at 3 p.m. at Lampeter United Methodist Church in Lampeter. Donations in Larry’s honor can be made to Meals On Wheels at mealsonwheelsoflancaster.org or to Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road, Lancaster, PA 17602. If you would like to send a card to Mary Dale, you can send them here at WDAC-FM, P.O. Box 3022, Lancaster, PA 17604 and we will see that she receives them.
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franklin Graham
wdac.com

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Underway

HARRISBURG – September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and multiple agencies gathered to raise awareness about suicide prevention efforts. PA Human Services Deputy Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Kristen Houser says the month is a time for help and support. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline officially launched nationwide providing no-cost crisis response support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In addition to 988, other resources are available to Pennsylvanians in need of support, including:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

Missing Dauphin County Man Sought

LYKENS – PA State Police are searching for a missing Dauphin County man. 68-year-old Walter Schiedler of Upper Paxton Township was last seen September 13 around 8:55 a.m. Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury. Scheidler is described as a white male, six foot five, 315 pounds, with blue eyes and thin white hair. No clothing description was given. He may be operating a beige 2017 Ford F-150 with PA registration ZKB-6537. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or PSP Lykens at 717-362-8700.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#The Gospel#Pastor#Wdac
wdac.com

Charges Filed In Fatal Lancaster County Crash

LANCASTER – A Lancaster woman has been charged after being involved in a crash on Route 30 that killed two people and seriously injured two others. 27-year-old Whitney Webb faces accident involving death or personal injury, fleeing the scene, and other charges. On August 22, 2021 around 2:39 a.m., police responded to a multi-vehicle fatal crash on Route 30 in Mountville. Upon arrival, officers located operators of a BMW and Chrysler involved in the crash who were deceased. Two passengers in the BMW sustained severe injuries. Two witnesses of the crash relayed seeing a Mazda 3 collide with the BMW, which swerved and went up a small embankment before rolling over onto the highway on its roof. The Chrysler then struck the front end of the BMW and veered off to the right. Officers obtained information that Webb was the driver of the Mazda and obtained a search warrant to seize the vehicle, which was parked outside of her residence. Analysis of Webb’s cellphone records showed the device being located in the area of the crash at the time and date it occurred. Webb was arraigned in lieu of $25,000 unsecured bail.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania

When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WBRE

LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for allegedly spanking a 3-year-old approximately 30 times

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man allegedly spanked a 3-year-old child approximately 30 times, leaving bruises and welts on their buttocks. Middleburg Police say Matthew Heimbach, 36, had the child in his care on Aug. 21 when the alleged abuse incident happened. Police received a ChildLine report several days later, after the child's mother reported she saw bruises and red welts on the child's buttocks as she gave them a bath, according to Officer David Shaffer of Middleburg Police Department. The child reportedly told her...
SELINSGROVE, PA
Travel Maven

There's a Massive ATV Park Opening in Pennsylvania Soon

There are some pretty big changes coming to Pennsylvania over the next few years. In a recent announcement, Governor Tom Wolf has revealed a budget change that allows for 3 new state parks and a brand new, massive ATV park. These new additions come after an uptick in state park and state forest attendance over the past couple of years, likely due to the pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy