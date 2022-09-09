LANCASTER – A Lancaster woman has been charged after being involved in a crash on Route 30 that killed two people and seriously injured two others. 27-year-old Whitney Webb faces accident involving death or personal injury, fleeing the scene, and other charges. On August 22, 2021 around 2:39 a.m., police responded to a multi-vehicle fatal crash on Route 30 in Mountville. Upon arrival, officers located operators of a BMW and Chrysler involved in the crash who were deceased. Two passengers in the BMW sustained severe injuries. Two witnesses of the crash relayed seeing a Mazda 3 collide with the BMW, which swerved and went up a small embankment before rolling over onto the highway on its roof. The Chrysler then struck the front end of the BMW and veered off to the right. Officers obtained information that Webb was the driver of the Mazda and obtained a search warrant to seize the vehicle, which was parked outside of her residence. Analysis of Webb’s cellphone records showed the device being located in the area of the crash at the time and date it occurred. Webb was arraigned in lieu of $25,000 unsecured bail.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO