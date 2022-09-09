Step back in time for glimpse of pioneer life, crafts at Yankee Peddler Festival

LAWRENCE TWP. – The Yankee Peddler Festival returns to Clay's Park Jellystone Resort this weekend.

In its 49th year, the annual festival features more than 200 artisans and demonstrators over three weekends. They offer handmade items forged the same way pioneers did 200 years ago. Guests also can sample food from apple fritters to turkey legs cooked over open fires.

"This is a juried show and we only get the best people (to offer their goods)," said Frank Cajka, vice president of the Yankee Peddler Association.

The festival runs from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Sept. 17 and 18 and 24 and 25.

Yankee Peddler:48th annual festival returns to Clay's Park

Yankee Peddler returns guests to a time when crafting was the only way of life

Yankee Peddler recreates pioneer America in the shaded woods of Clay's Park.

The festival gives attendees the chance to immerse themselves in a time when crafting was a way of life between the years of 1776 to 1825.

All crafters and vendors are required to dress in appropriate attire at all times. They must also demonstrate their craft a minimum 50% of the time. Artisans and crafters provide guests with information about their crafts.

Festival-goers can get a glimpse of covered-wagons, Mountain Men, Native Americans and blacksmiths, as well as enjoy the offerings of food vendors.

The festival has grown since its inception in 1972, attracting thousands of guests each weekend.

"Last year was interesting. We didn't know what to expect," Cajka said.

They saw some longtime vendors pull out of the event for a number of reasons, including retirement, illness or fear of the virus, he said.

Yankee Peddler:Festival canceled, would have been 48th year

"Some of those people are back this year and will be back next year. Others we may never see again," Cajka added.

Because of regulations imposed by the Stark County Health Department, the festival layout had to be reconfigured. They reduced the number of gates and relocated some of the vendors.

"Believe it or not, it was one of the most successful years in terms of sales for vendors in the history of the festival," Cajka said. "Some people who have been with us 40 or more years said it was their best year ever. That was a statement of real rebound after what happened in 2020."

The changes didn't seem to impact visitors. Cajka said he always receives complaints but last year not one about the changes.

Guests, he said, enjoyed not having to walk as far so the more compact layout and two gates will continue this year.

Cajka admitted the festival and participants are facing new issues with inflation and the recession.

"We'll have to see how it goes. Last year, no one knew what to expect and it's the same this year," he said.

Ticket prices remain the same.

Something for everyone at Yankee Peddler

Besides the artisans, guests will encounter town criers, wandering magicians, puppet and marionette shows, and a Civil War encampment.

Guests can visit the butterfly gazebo and learn about the process of spinning and weaving from the Algonquin Spinning and Weaving Guild.

Kids and adults can enjoy pony rides, a petty zoo and other entertainment.

Cajka said there is exciting entertainment lined up for this year's event, including Jeff Pilkinton, a chalk artist from Indiana. During the second weekend, which is also children's weekend, he will create a 10-by-20-foot 3-D chalk drawing.

"You stand in one place and you see a 3-D figure arise out of the drawing," he said. "It's really remarkable."

A new act ― Celtic Sisters ― will perform on the main stage during the third weekend. The performers are no strangers to the festival, Cajka said. As children, they performed at the event with their families.

"They are accomplished singers, dancers and violin players," he added.

The East Coast bluegrass band The Plate Scrapers are back by popular demand. This week, baritone Steve Madewell will entertain the crowds.

Attendees won't leave hungry. A variety of fare is offered, including barbecue, beef stew, Reuben and sausage sandwiches, corn on the cob, turkey legs, fish and chips, and soups, including the return of the crowd-favorite bean soup.

"It's a big deal," Cajka said of the soup's return. "We haven't had it for the last three years when the Lions Club left. We have a couple of women who started a soup concession and they do a very nice job and they will be providing a lot of soups including the bean soup."

For those looking for a more modern take on crafts, the festival also features artisans and crafters from today in the Yankee Peddler Today area.

"We always add some new things and we are really excited about our new entertainers. Let's just hope the four-letter word stays away," Cajka said, alluding to rain.

Festival shines spotlight on area

Lawrence Township Trustee Mike Stevens has seen the crowds travel in and out of his township throughout the festival's nearly 50 years.

During that time, local organizations, churches and Boy and Girl Scouts have been able to participate and raise funds through their sales of food and beverages.

"It's a plus for the exposure of our community," he said. "It's a beneficially healthy event for the area and as a former employee of Clay's Park, I know it has helped promote the facility to a different crowd of people that it attracts with its swimming and camping activities."

Helping with the parking, Stevens has seen travelers from throughout Ohio and surrounding states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, New York and West Virginia.

"We welcome the impact and the influx," Stevens said. "It is our opportunity to show our community. It's been nothing but positive for our community."

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com.

On Twitter: @aknappINDE

If you go

What: Yankee Peddler Festival

Where: Clay's Park Jellystone Resort, 13190 Patterson Street NW, Lawrence Township

When: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10-11, 17-18 and 24-25

Cost: Tickets are $10 for adults; $9 for seniors; $3 for children ages 6 to 11; and free for children 5 and younger.

www.yankeepeddlerfestival.com