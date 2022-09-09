UFOs over Tucson have Arizonans asking questions, and experts respond

Arizonans a re asking questions after at least two mysterious objects hovered through the Tucson morning sky Wednesday.

The first flying body was seen at about 5:20 a.m., according to footage taken by the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam.

It flew at a very low altitude in a westward manner, according to a report.

ASTRONOMER PLANS $1.5M EXPEDITION TO RECOVER POSSIBLE ALIEN TECHNOLOGY IN OCEAN

After that disappeared, another came into view on the webcam and descended.

"I have very seldom seen a piece of footage which seems to capture two entirely separate UFO events," Nick Pope, a former UFO investigator for the British government, said

"It's like two for the price of one. It's an amazing piece of footage and a great catch."

Arizona is a hot spot for UFO sightings, according to the report, but Arden Gregory, a meteorologist, said he believes the flying objects seen Wednesday are likely SpaceX Starlink satellites.

Pope said he believes that could explain the first object, but he said there is something more to the second one.

"The object moving at a very constant and level speed, it does say to me that it’s likely to be a satellite," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"The second object is rather more interesting in the way it appeared to be falling to Earth. Again, with my skeptical hat on, I would say it’s likely to be a fireball meteor. I would love it to be aliens because that would be the most interesting and fun explanation. Sadly, in this case, I don’t think that’s the answer. But if we are going to make first contact, I would love it to be Tucson!"