WSVN-TV
Dog returned after officials find microchip in Central Florida
(WSVN) - A dog who had been missing for months is now being returned to his rightful owners. His family never thought they would see him again, but that all changed thanks to a small piece of technology. The owner said she never thought this time would come. The sweetest...
PETS・
wogx.com
Fentanyl found in Central Florida school: What parents need to know
A packet of fentanyl was recently found at a Central Florida school. The deadly drug can come in many forms that parents should learn to recognize.
fox35orlando.com
Fentanyl found outside bathroom at Central Florida high school
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is warning parents after drugs were found at one high school and a possible weapon was pulled during a fight at another high school on Friday. A small packet of fentanyl was found outside a restroom at Atlantic High School in...
wild941.com
Florida Woman Arrested After Trying To Infect First Responders With HIV
Jacqueline Bednarczyk was arrested after tying to infect fist responders with HIV. Operators at a Halfway house in Oakland Park called fire rescue when Bednarczyk appeared to be overdosing on drugs. When paramedics arrived Bednarczyk started spitting on them. She was also seen kicking, biting, cursing and hitting them. They tried giving her Narcan to counteract her overdose but she continued to assault them. Several of the firefighters say they got Bednarczyk’s spit in their eyes and mouths. Bednarczyk was taken to Broward Health Imperial Hospital where she told medical staff she was HIV positive. Bednarczyk also told staff that she hoped she had infected all of them. She has been arrested and charged with five counts of criminal transmission of HIV and five of battery on a law enforcement officer or firefighter. She has a bond of $10K.
WALA-TV FOX10
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida arrested 160 people during a seven-day long undercover human trafficking sting. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the operation, called “Fall Haul 2,” began Aug. 30. Detectives said the total of charges stemming from the operation included...
villages-news.com
Woman suspected of stealing $83 worth of cat food at Walmart
A woman suspected of stealing $83 worth of cat food was arrested at a Walmart store in The Villages. Melissa Ann Sundquist, 39, of Fruitland Park was arrested at about 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Walmart at Sarasota Plaza. She had been suspected of stealing $83 worth of cat food on Sept. 9, $24.38 worth of food items on Aug. 28 and $34.70 worth of food items on Aug. 24, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She completed an internal statement for Walmart prior to the arrival of deputies.
Florida Man Indicted In Fentanyl Death Of 29-Year-Old Man
A Florida man has been indicted for causing the death of a 29-year-old man with Fentanyl. According to investigators, last Thursday afternoon, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes Detective Annemarie LaRocque arrested Ke’Andre Darvay Stokes, 28, after a Grand Jury indicted him for First
WESH
Teenage boy arrested in Lake County for stealing several vehicles
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A teen accused of stealing several vehicles facing multiple charges, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Mount Dora police responded to a crash scene located near US 441 and SR 46 on Tuesday. At the scene, police were told the driver of the vehicle...
A Cop And 159 Others Were Arrested For Human Trafficking In Florida & There Are So Many Mugshots
A weeklong undercover sting operation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office resulted in the arrest of 160 individuals last week. Operation "Fall Haul 2" focused on apprehending individuals involved in human trafficking-related crimes. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. Among those arrested were...
A 12-year-old boy is learning about business, and life, slinging snow cones in Florida
Dreyton McDonald knows he's not a regular kid and he likes it that way. "I guess you can say, I'm a businessman, ma'am," the 12-year-old politely told NPR. And he has been for several years now. At age 9, he said his father, Dominic McDonald, approached him with a proposition:...
Five Arrested In Florida “KOA” Camper Drug Stakeout, Traffic Stop
Five campers in Florida have been arrested after complaints from a local KOA campground led authorities to a mobile drug house. According to deputies, on Tuesday the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force made two traffic stops on a motorhome and another vehicle, resulting
WESH
Sheriff: Volusia student brought replica Glock BB gun to school, tried to fight deputies
DELTONA, Fla. — Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office say a student brought a BB gun to school last week. According to a tweet, deputies responded Friday to a report of a possible weapon displayed during an altercation at Pine Ridge High School. "Deputies recovered a replica Glock...
ocala-news.com
Residents share their thoughts on quality of life in Ocala/Marion County
In response to multiple letters discussing the quality of life in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns on this topic. “I have to say I’m so disappointed in my little town called Ocala. I’m 50 now, and I remember how polite and sweet people were when I was growing up. Now people are rude, and they don’t know how to say a simple ‘thank you’ for holding the door for someone. They act like they are entitled and need to sit on a throne. It disgusts me and I’m ashamed to say where I’m from. This generation isn’t being raised by parents – they are being raised by electronics. It’s sad, and we absolutely need to know that it’s okay to spank your child. I was spanked and it didn’t hurt my ego one bit. I just wanted to say that people need to wake up and smell the coffee. And get out of the fast lane if you’re a slow driver. Thank you for hearing me out,” says Victoria Pate, Ocala resident.
villages-news.com
Woman who had been drinking arrested after altercation at home in The Villages
A 79-year-old woman who was reportedly so intoxicated she fell to the floor was arrested after an altercation in the Village of Tall Trees. Mary Patricia Jaursch was arrested late Sunday night on a charge of battery. A man told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies that Jaursch had been drinking and...
Driver found dead in stolen RV after standoff with Lake County deputies identified
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lake County said they are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a stolen RV following a standoff that shut down U.S. Highway 27 early Wednesday. Deputies said they used stop sticks on the RV during a pursuit around 2 a.m.
Action News Jax
‘I know who it is and where they live’: Neighbors rally to find man who damaged fence and fled
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Forest Hammocks homeowners association president says a little after 12:15 a.m. Sunday, someone was driving around the neighborhood erratically. The driver ended up driving right into a fence, exposing the backyards of three homes. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Parts of the...
Local tattoo shop working to stop growing displays of hate in body art
The I-Team met with the owners of a tattoo studio in Citrus County to talk about the steps they've taken to combat growing displays of hate in their community.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Kinship Care Month means keeping family connections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - September is Kinship Care Month in South Carolina. During this month, the South Carolina Department of Social Services is celebrating grandparents, aunts, uncles, relatives, and family friends who take care of young people who might, otherwise, go into foster care. Connelly-Anne Ragley is the director of...
