Marion County, FL

WSVN-TV

Dog returned after officials find microchip in Central Florida

(WSVN) - A dog who had been missing for months is now being returned to his rightful owners. His family never thought they would see him again, but that all changed thanks to a small piece of technology. The owner said she never thought this time would come. The sweetest...
PETS
fox35orlando.com

Fentanyl found outside bathroom at Central Florida high school

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is warning parents after drugs were found at one high school and a possible weapon was pulled during a fight at another high school on Friday. A small packet of fentanyl was found outside a restroom at Atlantic High School in...
PORT ORANGE, FL
wild941.com

Florida Woman Arrested After Trying To Infect First Responders With HIV

Jacqueline Bednarczyk was arrested after tying to infect fist responders with HIV. Operators at a Halfway house in Oakland Park called fire rescue when Bednarczyk appeared to be overdosing on drugs. When paramedics arrived Bednarczyk started spitting on them. She was also seen kicking, biting, cursing and hitting them. They tried giving her Narcan to counteract her overdose but she continued to assault them. Several of the firefighters say they got Bednarczyk’s spit in their eyes and mouths. Bednarczyk was taken to Broward Health Imperial Hospital where she told medical staff she was HIV positive. Bednarczyk also told staff that she hoped she had infected all of them. She has been arrested and charged with five counts of criminal transmission of HIV and five of battery on a law enforcement officer or firefighter. She has a bond of $10K.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
villages-news.com

Woman suspected of stealing $83 worth of cat food at Walmart

A woman suspected of stealing $83 worth of cat food was arrested at a Walmart store in The Villages. Melissa Ann Sundquist, 39, of Fruitland Park was arrested at about 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Walmart at Sarasota Plaza. She had been suspected of stealing $83 worth of cat food on Sept. 9, $24.38 worth of food items on Aug. 28 and $34.70 worth of food items on Aug. 24, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She completed an internal statement for Walmart prior to the arrival of deputies.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Residents share their thoughts on quality of life in Ocala/Marion County

In response to multiple letters discussing the quality of life in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns on this topic. “I have to say I’m so disappointed in my little town called Ocala. I’m 50 now, and I remember how polite and sweet people were when I was growing up. Now people are rude, and they don’t know how to say a simple ‘thank you’ for holding the door for someone. They act like they are entitled and need to sit on a throne. It disgusts me and I’m ashamed to say where I’m from. This generation isn’t being raised by parents – they are being raised by electronics. It’s sad, and we absolutely need to know that it’s okay to spank your child. I was spanked and it didn’t hurt my ego one bit. I just wanted to say that people need to wake up and smell the coffee. And get out of the fast lane if you’re a slow driver. Thank you for hearing me out,” says Victoria Pate, Ocala resident.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Kinship Care Month means keeping family connections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - September is Kinship Care Month in South Carolina. During this month, the South Carolina Department of Social Services is celebrating grandparents, aunts, uncles, relatives, and family friends who take care of young people who might, otherwise, go into foster care. Connelly-Anne Ragley is the director of...
COLUMBIA, SC

