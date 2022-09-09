Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
Despite a tight fit, this Branford beach home goes big on cottage charm
Greg and Rita Raucci had long been looking for a coastal house anywhere from Milford to Stonington. Then, one day in March 2018, Greg saw a 1920s cottage in a real estate flier. It had been on the market for a while and the price had dropped. And while they had never heard of the Indian Neck section of Branford, they decided to Google it and go take a look.
NewsTimes
Waterbury ShopRite store to close, 200 jobs eliminated
A ShopRite store in Waterbury is closing at a cost of about 200 jobs — though with one of the best job markets in memory, giving those workers hope of landing on their feet. Tornaquindici Supermarkets filed notice with the state Department of Labor of the pending store closure, with the company also owning a ShopRite location in Bristol. ShopRite of Waterbury is located on Wolcott Street within walking distance of a Stop & Shop supermarket, a few miles north of Interstate 84.
Real Estate Listings Have Gone Down Drastically In Hartford, Connecticut
According to data collected from Zillow exclusively by House Digest, the number of real estate listings in Hartford, Connecticut has continued to drop in 2022.
getnews.info
Connecticut Asphalt Paving of Waterbury Elaborates on the Importance of Hiring the Right Asphalt Paving Company
Connecticut Asphalt Paving of Waterbury is a top-rated asphalt paving company. In a recent update, the company highlighted the benefits of hiring the right asphalt paving company. Waterbury, CT – In a website post, Connecticut Asphalt Paving of Waterbury elaborated on the benefits of hiring the right asphalt paving company....
WCVB
Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
NewsTimes
Brookfield considering its options as association plans to abandon two burial grounds in town
BROOKFIELD — Town officials are looking at their options after the last remaining member of a cemetery association said the group has for years planned to abandon the two centuries-old burial sites it owns and operates in the town. “I have to get on with my life. I have...
5 Abandoned Amusement Parks In Connecticut
We will take a look at 5 amusement parks that no longer exist in the State of Connecticut. They are, in no particular order, Savin Rock Amusement Park in West Haven, Suburban Park in Unionville, Wildwood Park in Dayville, East Lyme's Golden Spur Park, and Roton Point Park located in Rowayton. All, at one time a thriving, well-patronized part of Connecticut's amusement park industry.
Register Citizen
Hartford ‘eyesore’ near Dunkin’ Donuts Park may soon get facelift
HARTFORD — A development in the North End is continuing to move forward after clearing another hurdle during a Hartford Planning, Economic Development and Housing Committee meeting last week. Officials still said the project likely won’t break ground until next spring at the earliest, with pre-construction and other steps...
DoingItLocal
Redding Armed Robbery Ends In Bridgeport
2022-09-13@8:30pm–#Redding CT– #Bridgeport CT– The Spinning Wheel Restaurant located at 109 Black Rock Turnpike in Redding was robbed by three black males who fled south in a gray Honda. Police chased the suspects into Easton, Trumbull and Bridgeport where it came to an end at Trumbull Gardens. A perimeter was set around Trumbull Gardens to Fairchild Wheeler Interdistrict Multi-Magnet School. I know the driver and one suspect was taken into custody.
NewsTimes
Police: Danbury’s St. Gregory School went into lockdown over man with gun, but roaming bear gets the blame
DANBURY — St. Gregory the Great School was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m. after police said they received a call about an “agitated man with a gun” in the area. Responding to 110 Great Plain Road, officers quickly realized the man was...
Register Citizen
River Street Restaurant shut down by Milford health department
MILFORD — River Street Restaurant has been closed by the Milford Health Department, according to city health officials. River Street Restaurant opened its doors in 1997, according to its website. Deepa Joseph, the city’s health director, said they have an open investigation on the restaurant and will only release...
New Britain Herald
'The biggest little fair in the country': The Berlin Fair returns
BERLIN – The Berlin Fair is upon us. “The biggest little fair in the country” is set to open this Thursday at 4 p.m. Its hours are Thurs. 4-10 p.m.; Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. “We have something for everyone,”...
VTDigger
Police identify Connecticut man killed in Brattleboro shooting
BRATTLEBORO — Local police have identified a man from Hartford, Connecticut, as the person killed Aug. 19 during a shooting at this town’s Great River Terrace housing complex. Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, died as the result of an incident still under investigation, authorities said. Nicholas Baker, 34,...
Timeline: Holyoke Homicides 2022
There have been five homicides in the City of Holyoke so far this year.
New attractions coming to the Big E this year
The Big E is just days away and along with some familiar favorites, there will be a new attraction and new foods to try this fair season.
NewsTimes
Brookfield to crack down on out-of-state plates and cars that should be registered in town
BROOKFIELD — The town hopes to crack down on newcomers to Brookfield who have failed to register their cars in town. Officials will seek bids from local firms to partner with the town’s tax assessors’ office in order to identify these vehicles as a way to boost revenue collections.
Eyewitness News
Battle over grading system begins in Hamden
Alex Jones due in Waterbury Superior Court for Sandy Hook defamation lawsuit. Jones was not in court on Tuesday. Only his legal team, which included attorney Norm Pattis, was there. Updated: 12 hours ago. New Haven Grand Prix returns Friday. Updated: 12 hours ago. Alex Jones trial begins in Waterbury.
Attorney Ben Crump returns to New Haven to provide update on Randy Cox
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney Ben Crump returns to New Haven on Thursday to provide an update on Randy Cox after he was paralyzed while in police custody. Cox, 36, was arrested on June 18 for unlawfully possessing a firearm without incident. He was handcuffed and placed inside a police van without a seatbelt. […]
Police: Man broke into South Windsor home
SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged a Manchester man Sunday with breaking into a home after the resident saw him in her backyard. The resident of the home on Troy Road told police that she saw Andre Cancel, 36, talking on the phone in her backyard, saying to someone that he thought that the “house was abandoned.”
NewsTimes
Danbury hires former WFSB reporter as public relations specialist for police, fire, health department
DANBURY — Officials are welcoming a former local broadcast news reporter as the city’s first-ever public relations specialist tasked with coordinating and supporting public safety communications across multiple departments. Married last month, Erin Henry went by Erin Edwards during her two years as a reporter working for WFSB.
