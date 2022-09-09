ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

NewsTimes

Despite a tight fit, this Branford beach home goes big on cottage charm

Greg and Rita Raucci had long been looking for a coastal house anywhere from Milford to Stonington. Then, one day in March 2018, Greg saw a 1920s cottage in a real estate flier. It had been on the market for a while and the price had dropped. And while they had never heard of the Indian Neck section of Branford, they decided to Google it and go take a look.
BRANFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Waterbury ShopRite store to close, 200 jobs eliminated

A ShopRite store in Waterbury is closing at a cost of about 200 jobs — though with one of the best job markets in memory, giving those workers hope of landing on their feet. Tornaquindici Supermarkets filed notice with the state Department of Labor of the pending store closure, with the company also owning a ShopRite location in Bristol. ShopRite of Waterbury is located on Wolcott Street within walking distance of a Stop & Shop supermarket, a few miles north of Interstate 84.
WATERBURY, CT
WCVB

Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

5 Abandoned Amusement Parks In Connecticut

We will take a look at 5 amusement parks that no longer exist in the State of Connecticut. They are, in no particular order, Savin Rock Amusement Park in West Haven, Suburban Park in Unionville, Wildwood Park in Dayville, East Lyme's Golden Spur Park, and Roton Point Park located in Rowayton. All, at one time a thriving, well-patronized part of Connecticut's amusement park industry.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Hartford ‘eyesore’ near Dunkin’ Donuts Park may soon get facelift

HARTFORD — A development in the North End is continuing to move forward after clearing another hurdle during a Hartford Planning, Economic Development and Housing Committee meeting last week. Officials still said the project likely won’t break ground until next spring at the earliest, with pre-construction and other steps...
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Redding Armed Robbery Ends In Bridgeport

2022-09-13@8:30pm–#Redding CT– #Bridgeport CT– The Spinning Wheel Restaurant located at 109 Black Rock Turnpike in Redding was robbed by three black males who fled south in a gray Honda. Police chased the suspects into Easton, Trumbull and Bridgeport where it came to an end at Trumbull Gardens. A perimeter was set around Trumbull Gardens to Fairchild Wheeler Interdistrict Multi-Magnet School. I know the driver and one suspect was taken into custody.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

River Street Restaurant shut down by Milford health department

MILFORD — River Street Restaurant has been closed by the Milford Health Department, according to city health officials. River Street Restaurant opened its doors in 1997, according to its website. Deepa Joseph, the city’s health director, said they have an open investigation on the restaurant and will only release...
MILFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

'The biggest little fair in the country': The Berlin Fair returns

BERLIN – The Berlin Fair is upon us. “The biggest little fair in the country” is set to open this Thursday at 4 p.m. Its hours are Thurs. 4-10 p.m.; Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. “We have something for everyone,”...
BERLIN, CT
VTDigger

Police identify Connecticut man killed in Brattleboro shooting

BRATTLEBORO — Local police have identified a man from Hartford, Connecticut, as the person killed Aug. 19 during a shooting at this town’s Great River Terrace housing complex. Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, died as the result of an incident still under investigation, authorities said. Nicholas Baker, 34,...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Eyewitness News

Battle over grading system begins in Hamden

Alex Jones due in Waterbury Superior Court for Sandy Hook defamation lawsuit. Jones was not in court on Tuesday. Only his legal team, which included attorney Norm Pattis, was there. Updated: 12 hours ago. New Haven Grand Prix returns Friday. Updated: 12 hours ago. Alex Jones trial begins in Waterbury.
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Attorney Ben Crump returns to New Haven to provide update on Randy Cox

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney Ben Crump returns to New Haven on Thursday to provide an update on Randy Cox after he was paralyzed while in police custody. Cox, 36, was arrested on June 18 for unlawfully possessing a firearm without incident. He was handcuffed and placed inside a police van without a seatbelt. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police: Man broke into South Windsor home

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged a Manchester man Sunday with breaking into a home after the resident saw him in her backyard. The resident of the home on Troy Road told police that she saw Andre Cancel, 36, talking on the phone in her backyard, saying to someone that he thought that the “house was abandoned.”
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT

