Democrats seek to revert Ohio to swing state status



D emocrats are eyeing several races in Ohio ahead of the midterm elections, seeking to revert the Republican stronghold to its swing state status.

Ohio once proved to be a bellwether state for presidential elections but has shifted to a somewhat reliably red state in recent years. However, recent polling has shown Democrats making gains in some races , giving the party a glimpse of hope for several high-profile races.

Democrats are homing in on the Ohio Senate race between Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) and Trump-backed challenger J.D. Vance, a race that is likely to determine which party will control the Senate for the next two years. Recent polling indicates a tight race , offering Democrats a chance to flip a seat in a state led mostly by Republicans.

“Right now, I can tell you that for the mere fact that Congressman Ryan has been consistently neck and neck or in the lead in this race should tell you something,” Derrick Clay, a former political director for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, told the Hill . “We’re talking more about Tim Ryan than we are about J.D. Vance. … I think that’s going to resonate with voters in November.”

Some Democratic House nominees have also shown strength in recent weeks, particularly Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), who was once considered a vulnerable candidate after the state’s redistricting left her political future unclear. The race, in which she faces Republican J.R. Majewski, has since been deemed a toss-up .

President Joe Biden is set to visit the state on Friday for the opening of a new Intel semiconductor facility, highlighting Democratic hopes that the president could be a competitive candidate in 2024.

However, several Democratic candidates have sought to distance themselves from Biden during their midterm campaigns. Ryan broke with the president after he announced his student loan forgiveness plan, arguing the country should instead focus on broader debt relief and tax cuts for all “working people.”

Meanwhile, Kaptur has also distanced herself from Biden, explicitly criticizing the president in a new campaign ad for “letting Ohio solar manufacturers be undercut by China.”

Democrats face an uphill battle to restore Ohio’s status as a swing state, as Republicans hold every statewide office, with the exception of Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH). However, some analysts believe that is changing.

“When you look at all of the major cities across the state of Ohio, they’re all Democrat,” Clay said. “Ohio was a swing state for a long time. I’m not convinced that it’s not a swing state at this point.”