Kansas firefighters union backed Kobach in 2018. Now it’s endorsing Gov. Laura Kelly

After backing firebrand Republican Kris Kobach for governor in 2018, the Kansas State Council of Firefighters announced Friday that it is endorsing Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

The endorsement adds to a growing list of labor groups supporting the incumbent’s reelection bid.

“I am honored to have the support of our firefighters,” Kelly said in a statement. “These public servants do so much and ask for so little in return– from responding to natural disasters, to fires and medical calls, to arriving first at the scene of wrecks and accidents – firefighters keep us safe and are always prepared to protect Kansans.

The labor union has historically supported Democrats — it backed Democrat Paul Davis in 2014 — but broke with tradition in 2018 to support Kobach.

In a press release, Kelly’s campaign cited her support for expanded workers compensation benefits for firefighters during the pandemic — a proposal rejected by Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the GOP nominee for governor.

“Governor Kelly has a proven track record of supporting Kansas’ firefighters and first responders,” Council President Matt Jackson said in a statement. “Governor Kelly has helped Kansas firefighters feel seen and advocated for, and we’re looking forward to continuing to work with Governor Kelly in her second term.”

Kelly’s announcement comes months after another public sector labor union, the Kansas Fraternal Order of Police, pledged its support for Schmidt after backing Kelly in 2018.

Friday afternoon the Kansas Chamber of Commerce, one of Kansas’ most powerful lobbying groups, and Kansas’ chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses announced endorsements for Schmidt.

The Chamber and NFIB typically back Republicans for state offices.

“It is important that Kansans have elected leaders who support an environment that doesn’t hinder our businesses from competing across the country and around the world,” Alan Cobb, the Chamber’s president, said in a statement. “Derek Schmidt understands the fundamental role business plays in the economic health of our state. He is the best choice for Kansas, its citizens, and its businesses.”