Lawrence, KS

Shockers drop 2 matches in Lawrence

By Ryan Newton
 5 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Shocker women’s volleyball team came up short in two matches Thursday afternoon at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence.

The UNLV Rebels swept the Shockers 25-23, 25-15, 25-18 in the first game of the day.

In the second match, Wichita State dropped the second game of the day to No. 19 Kansas by scores of 25-18, 25-15 and 25-20.

The Shockers (3-4) struggled to find a consistent rhythm offensively, committing 22 attack errors and hitting .094 for the match.

Wichita State will be back in action on Saturday morning at 11:00 am against Northern Illinois.

KSN News

Chargers show no fear against Chiefs in AFC West showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have taken on an almost unbeatable air in the AFC West over the past six years, not only winning the division each time but losing just six games total against some of their longest-standing rivals. Except when it comes to the Los Angeles Chargers. They’ve showed […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

KSN News

