Shockers drop 2 matches in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Shocker women’s volleyball team came up short in two matches Thursday afternoon at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence.
The UNLV Rebels swept the Shockers 25-23, 25-15, 25-18 in the first game of the day.
In the second match, Wichita State dropped the second game of the day to No. 19 Kansas by scores of 25-18, 25-15 and 25-20.
The Shockers (3-4) struggled to find a consistent rhythm offensively, committing 22 attack errors and hitting .094 for the match.
Wichita State will be back in action on Saturday morning at 11:00 am against Northern Illinois.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 0