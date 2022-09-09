Shockers drop 2 matches in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Shocker women’s volleyball team came up short in two matches Thursday afternoon at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence.

The UNLV Rebels swept the Shockers 25-23, 25-15, 25-18 in the first game of the day.

In the second match, Wichita State dropped the second game of the day to No. 19 Kansas by scores of 25-18, 25-15 and 25-20.

The Shockers (3-4) struggled to find a consistent rhythm offensively, committing 22 attack errors and hitting .094 for the match.

Wichita State will be back in action on Saturday morning at 11:00 am against Northern Illinois.

