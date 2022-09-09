ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

Shuckin’ Shack to host music tour for charity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shuckin’ Shack has announced a live music tour that will visit every one of their restaurant locations. Sponsored by Truist, the “Fresh & Raw Tour” will help support charity. Per the announcement, the tour will feature CJ Solar and Warren Garrett. The events...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Lifestyle
New Hanover County, NC
Lifestyle
City
Wilmington, NC
County
New Hanover County, NC
WECT

Movies and live music returning to Founders Park

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Live @ the Park and Movies at the Park are returning to Leland throughout the Fall for free at Founders Park, per an announcement from the Town of Leland. Three bands will play at the Live @ the Park concert series. Local food trucks will be...
LELAND, NC
WECT

Squonk Opera to perform at DREAMS Center for Arts Education

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Squonk Opera, sponsored by the Wilson Center, is performing at the DREAMS Center for Arts Education’s parking lot on September 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.. This event is free and open to the community, who will have a chance to interact with...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

UNCW Military Affairs to host celebration Sept. 15 at Veterans Hall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNC Wilmington’s Office of Military Affairs will host a celebration ceremony at Veterans Hall on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Allied Health Quad on campus. “The ceremony will honor several WWII veterans in attendance. Numerous dignitaries from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Community invited to information meeting on private well sampling for PFAS contamination

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has announced an information meeting for Tuesday, October 11 at Roland-Grise Middle School. “DEQ will share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus and Pender counties. Staff will also answer questions from the public about the private well sampling and alternate water supplies,” wrote the NCDEQ in the announcement.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bioblitz#Pollinators#Free Events#Upcoming#New Hanover County Parks
WECT

NHC Beekeepers Association cuts ribbon for new apiary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Beekeepers Association celebrated the completion of its new apiary with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 12. Local Eagle Scout candidates and an artist helped with the installation of the new apiary and hive boxes, located at Halyburton Park. Per the release, this location will assist with efforts to sustain pollinators in the area.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Pender County Humane Society to host open house

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Humane Society Board of Directors announced that an open house will take place at the shelter on Sept. 14. The open house will run from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 1407 Hwy 53, Burgaw. Per the announcement, attendees will be provided...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Former TRU Colors employee hopes to build path to success for coworkers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former TRU Colors employees are looking for jobs after the brewing company shut down for good last week. Part of the company’s workforce included rival gang members with a mission to stop community violence. Now, former employees, local organizations, and Cape Fear Community College are...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

UNCW student-ran record label ‘Teal Music Productions’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a new record label in Wilmington and it’s on the campus of UNC Wilmington. The UNCW Department of Music created Teal Music Productions with the goal of allowing students to run the label from the ground up. The program lets students learn about...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WECT

Whiteville continues work on flood mitigation four years after Hurricane Florence

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Cities and towns are still trying to rebuild four years after Hurricane Florence brought record rain and flooding to southeastern North Carolina. In Whiteville, Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder stood along South Madison to reflect on how far the town’s main road has come since being inundated with water four years ago.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Carolina Beach Town Council blocks yacht club’s application to build fence over resident’s driveway

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Town Council seemingly blocked an application from the Carolina Beach Yacht Club to build a fence at its September 13 meeting. The fence would have crossed an easement that connects Georgia and Florida avenues, turning those streets into dead ends and restricting the community’s access to a nearby park. To make matters worse, it would have blocked one couple’s driveway.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WECT

Planning Board votes down 2,000-acre proposed development

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Planning Board unanimously voted against the rezoning for a project that included a total of 4,918 housing units after several community members voiced their concerns about the project. “This development is just way too much too soon,” said one community member at...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

New Hanover County releases annual floodplain management report

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has released its annual floodplain management report that records the county’s mitigation efforts and helps reduce flood insurance rates. “Through a team effort between county officials and other partners in our region, we work diligently to make sure to go above the...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

ILM ramp expansion project continues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport has provided an update concerning their ramp expansion project. Per the ILM Facebook page, the $10 million project is currently progressing. Once completed, the airport will offer more airline parking and gate space. For more information, please visit the Wilmington International Airport website.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Town of Burgaw to discuss options for Wilmington St.

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw Board of Commissioners announced that a discussion concerning “traffic calming options” for Wilmington St. will be held during their Sept. 13 meeting. The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Historic Train Depot at 115 S. Dickerson St. The...
BURGAW, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy