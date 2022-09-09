Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
NHC Arboretum to host Cape Fear Latino Festival on Sunday, September 18
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Latino Festival will be held at the New Hanover County Arboretum on Sunday, September 18 from Noon to 7 p.m. Cape Fear Latinos is organizing the event, which was established by the Friends of the Arboretum as the Hispanic Heritage Festival in 2020.
WECT
“See you Saturday for a nutty time”: Dublin Peanut Festival set for this weekend
DUBLIN, N.C. (WECT) - The annual Peanut Festival in Dublin will take place this weekend. This is the 30th anniversary of the event that includes a parade Saturday at 10 a.m. WECT’s Frances Weller will serve as the Grand Marshal. “This Saturday, September 17th at 10:00 the parade will...
WECT
Shuckin’ Shack to host music tour for charity
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shuckin’ Shack has announced a live music tour that will visit every one of their restaurant locations. Sponsored by Truist, the “Fresh & Raw Tour” will help support charity. Per the announcement, the tour will feature CJ Solar and Warren Garrett. The events...
WECT
Annual American Craft Walk returns this Saturday in downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 7th annual American Craft Walk featuring over 100 local vendors will take place on Saturday, September 17. Entry is free, and attendees can buy items from the vendors if they so choose. Tents and vendors will be set up along Front Street from Orange Street...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
Movies and live music returning to Founders Park
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Live @ the Park and Movies at the Park are returning to Leland throughout the Fall for free at Founders Park, per an announcement from the Town of Leland. Three bands will play at the Live @ the Park concert series. Local food trucks will be...
WECT
Squonk Opera to perform at DREAMS Center for Arts Education
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Squonk Opera, sponsored by the Wilson Center, is performing at the DREAMS Center for Arts Education’s parking lot on September 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.. This event is free and open to the community, who will have a chance to interact with...
WECT
UNCW Military Affairs to host celebration Sept. 15 at Veterans Hall
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNC Wilmington’s Office of Military Affairs will host a celebration ceremony at Veterans Hall on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Allied Health Quad on campus. “The ceremony will honor several WWII veterans in attendance. Numerous dignitaries from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and...
WECT
Community invited to information meeting on private well sampling for PFAS contamination
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has announced an information meeting for Tuesday, October 11 at Roland-Grise Middle School. “DEQ will share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus and Pender counties. Staff will also answer questions from the public about the private well sampling and alternate water supplies,” wrote the NCDEQ in the announcement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
NHC Beekeepers Association cuts ribbon for new apiary
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Beekeepers Association celebrated the completion of its new apiary with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 12. Local Eagle Scout candidates and an artist helped with the installation of the new apiary and hive boxes, located at Halyburton Park. Per the release, this location will assist with efforts to sustain pollinators in the area.
WECT
Pender County Humane Society to host open house
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Humane Society Board of Directors announced that an open house will take place at the shelter on Sept. 14. The open house will run from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 1407 Hwy 53, Burgaw. Per the announcement, attendees will be provided...
WECT
Former TRU Colors employee hopes to build path to success for coworkers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former TRU Colors employees are looking for jobs after the brewing company shut down for good last week. Part of the company’s workforce included rival gang members with a mission to stop community violence. Now, former employees, local organizations, and Cape Fear Community College are...
WECT
UNCW student-ran record label ‘Teal Music Productions’
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a new record label in Wilmington and it’s on the campus of UNC Wilmington. The UNCW Department of Music created Teal Music Productions with the goal of allowing students to run the label from the ground up. The program lets students learn about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
NHC Commissioners, Manager receive appointments to National Association of Counties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Commissioners Rob Zapple and Jonathan Barfield Jr. received appointments to the National Association of Counties along with County Manager Chris Coudriet. Per the announcement, the three have been appointed to multiple committees within NACo. “It is a tremendous honor and privilege to be...
WECT
NCDOT looking for feedback on 10-year transportation plan for Southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is holding several events for people to look at and provide input on planned projects for Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Duplin, Onslow and Sampson counties. New roads and extra lanes aim to ease traffic issues but would also destroy the businesses and homes in their paths.
WECT
Whiteville continues work on flood mitigation four years after Hurricane Florence
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Cities and towns are still trying to rebuild four years after Hurricane Florence brought record rain and flooding to southeastern North Carolina. In Whiteville, Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder stood along South Madison to reflect on how far the town’s main road has come since being inundated with water four years ago.
WECT
Carolina Beach Town Council blocks yacht club’s application to build fence over resident’s driveway
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Town Council seemingly blocked an application from the Carolina Beach Yacht Club to build a fence at its September 13 meeting. The fence would have crossed an easement that connects Georgia and Florida avenues, turning those streets into dead ends and restricting the community’s access to a nearby park. To make matters worse, it would have blocked one couple’s driveway.
WECT
Planning Board votes down 2,000-acre proposed development
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Planning Board unanimously voted against the rezoning for a project that included a total of 4,918 housing units after several community members voiced their concerns about the project. “This development is just way too much too soon,” said one community member at...
WECT
New Hanover County releases annual floodplain management report
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has released its annual floodplain management report that records the county’s mitigation efforts and helps reduce flood insurance rates. “Through a team effort between county officials and other partners in our region, we work diligently to make sure to go above the...
WECT
ILM ramp expansion project continues
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport has provided an update concerning their ramp expansion project. Per the ILM Facebook page, the $10 million project is currently progressing. Once completed, the airport will offer more airline parking and gate space. For more information, please visit the Wilmington International Airport website.
WECT
Town of Burgaw to discuss options for Wilmington St.
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw Board of Commissioners announced that a discussion concerning “traffic calming options” for Wilmington St. will be held during their Sept. 13 meeting. The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Historic Train Depot at 115 S. Dickerson St. The...
Comments / 0