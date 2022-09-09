Cobb deputies’ deaths mark the first line-of-duty losses for the department in 30 years

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The deaths of two deputies in Cobb County Thursday night marks the first time a deputy with the department has been killed in the line of duty in 30 years.

The department lost Deputy Sheriff Donald Terry Garrison on April 27, 1990 in a vehicular assault.

Garrison was killed when his unmarked patrol car was struck head-on by a speeding wrong-way driver on Jim Owens Parkway. The 18-year-old driver was playing a game of car-tag when he lost control of the car and hit Garrison’s car.

Garrison had been with the department for 19 years and was survived by a wife, son and daughter.

The Sheriff’s Office has yet to release the names of the two deputies killed Thursday night. The deputies were shot to death while serving a warrant at a home in the Hampton Glenn neighborhood. Two people were taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with SWAT. The suspects’ names have also yet to be released.

At least nine Georgia officers have been killed in 2022. Three of those deaths were the results of car accidents. One officer was struck by a vehicle and another died of COVID-19, which is considered a line-of-duty death. A corrections officer was killed in an assault and an officer with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security died of a duty-related illness.

