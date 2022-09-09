ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Maura Healey Is Poised to Turn the Mass. Governorship Blue — and Become Nation's First Openly Lesbian Governor

By Virginia Chamlee
 5 days ago
Billy P
4d ago

please do some research people! She is anti constitution, another far left extremist who will stop at nothing to usher in socialist policies. The very things she is a staunch supported of are the things the millions of illegals flooding our southern boarder are fleeing from.

D H
5d ago

Well is she running only because she is gay??? That is one reason now I won’t vote for her!!! That is not my concern!!! What does she stand for policy sue is what I would care about!!! Really keep your person sexual crap to yourself!!!

Non-Trummie
4d ago

I don’t want another politician who preaches evil, hate, and division. I don’t care what their sexual preference is; that doesn’t bother me. Governor Baker was not about hate or division. In my opinion, that is what morons seem to want. Can I get an Amen?

