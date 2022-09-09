New wildfire in Colorado prompts mandatory evacuations; 0% contained

Wildfire in Larimer County prompts mandatory evacuations

A wildfire in Larimer County has prompted mandatory evacuations, according to a tweet Thursday from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Fire crews are battling the County Road 21 Fire in the southwest intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21, just north of Fort Collins. The wildfire is approximately 500-600 acres, according to Poudre Fire Agency. As of 8 p.m., the fire was at zero containment.

Incident command officials estimated 60 homes have been impacted by the fire but no structures have been lost.

Evacuations have been placed for residents in the area east of Highway 287, north the County Road 66, east to County Road 21 and south to Arapaho Valley Road.

Additional evacuations were placed at 6 p.m. for those near Arapaho Valley Road south to County Road 56, east to County Road 21, and west to Highway 287.

Residents in the evacuation areas are asked to evacuate immediately and to not call 911 unless you are in danger.

At 9:32 p.m., officials downgraded parts of the two evacuation areas. Residents between County Road 66, south along County Road 21 to County Road 56 and west County Road 21C are now at voluntary evacuations.

Those living in the downgraded areas are allowed to return home. Officials ask that residents watch out for fire personnel and use caution.

An overnight shelter has been established by the Red Cross at 3800 Wilson Ave. in Wellington.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.