Minor Injuries Reported In A Motorcycle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)

According to the Yakima Police Department, a motorcycle accident was reported on Wednesday.

The officials stated that the crash happened on 26th Avenue and Nob Hill.

The collision involved a motorcycle and a vehicle at around 9 p.m.

According to the deputies, minor injuries were reported from the crash.

No additional information regarding the cause of the crash is available at the moment.

The Yakima Police Department is investigating the crash at the moment.

