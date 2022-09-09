ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Minor Injuries Reported In A Motorcycle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)

By Cindy Lee
 4 days ago
According to the Yakima Police Department, a motorcycle accident was reported on Wednesday.

The officials stated that the crash happened on 26th Avenue and Nob Hill.

The collision involved a motorcycle and a vehicle at around 9 p.m.

According to the deputies, minor injuries were reported from the crash.

No additional information regarding the cause of the crash is available at the moment.

The Yakima Police Department is investigating the crash at the moment.

The Police Crash Report is available for this accident and can be provided to the individual or direct family members. Injuries can occur hours, days or even months after an accident. We created Valiant Advocates to help inform Washington residents of their rights and what follows after an accident.

Our consultation pairing at Valiant Advocates is free and requires no commitment to retain the attorney we match you with unless you choose them to represent you with your claim/case.

Reports and Claim Estimates are collected by a local legal advocate in your area. Please read through our Accident Report terms and conditions before submitting.

Nationwide Report™ and it’s affiliate brands help bring awareness to Washington communities and assist in finding accident reports online every day. By requesting an accident report or claim estimation, you’ll have the option of speaking with a Washington accident attorney if you wish. For more information, visit our legal connection network; Valiant Advocates.

nbcrightnow.com

DOH charges Yakima counselor of using unlicensed practices

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health’s Mental Health Counselor Program is charging a counselor in Yakima County with unprofessional conduct based on accusations that she offered a form of therapy she isn’t licensed for, causing harm and other violations of patient boundaries. The charges were filed by the DOH in August 2022 against the counselor, alleging she performed Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy without proper certification, which harmed the patient, without the patient’s consent, along with other incidents.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Downed power line sparks fire in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Fire crews contained a fire caused by a downed power line in Benton County Sunday evening. Just before 6 p.m., firefighters with Benton County Fire District #1 responded to a natural cover fire in the area of E Bateman Rd and Bofer Canyon Rd. Officials...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Yakima authorities searching for missing 4-year-old

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a 4-year-old boy who went missing Saturday. Four-year-old Lucian was last seen around 7:15 p.m. near the play area at Sarg Hubbard Park, according to the Yakima Police Department. Lucian was...
YAKIMA, WA
KEPR

Driver crashes vehicle into canal, arrested for DUI

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two occupants swam to safety after their vehicle crashed and ended up in a canal in Benton County. Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Griffin Rd and Snipes Rd for reports of a vehicle in a canal. Once on...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
