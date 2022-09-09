Read full article on original website
Ohio EPA Issued Unilateral Orders to Mount Vernon
Today, Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson ordered Mount Vernon to begin removing drinking water treatment material from a storage site in Mount Vernon. In June 2022, Mount Vernon received approval from Ohio EPA to beneficially use the drinking water treatment material, which is a lime material. The material was tested to demonstrate it meets applicable beneficial use standards and can be land applied to sites as an agronomic beneficial use alternative to mined lime. However, in mid-June Ohio EPA received an anonymous citizen complaint that the lime material was not stored onsite at the water treatment plant, but at city-owned property close to the water treatment plant.
Notice of Special City Council Meeting September 19
The Mount Vernon City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 40 Public Square, Mount Vernon, Ohio for the limited purpose of considering the following legislation:. • Resolution No. 2022-84 – Municipal Planning Commission re-appointments. •...
Governor Announces Training Reimbursement Grants Now Available to ApprenticeOhio Sponsors and Employers
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—In conjunction with National Workforce Development Month, Governor Mike DeWine announced today that ApprenticeOhio sponsors can apply for grants of up to $25,000 each to help cover apprenticeship training costs incurred since July 1, 2020. Ohio employers with registered apprentices in their workforces also can apply for the grants. The program is available through Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).
Monarch Migration Underway Across Ohio
– September 13, 2022 – Eastern monarch butterflies are now flying through Ohio on their way from summer breeding areas to overwintering sites in Mexico, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Monarchs may travel 50 to 100 miles per day, making this one of the most impressive migrations in the animal kingdom. The journey may take them thousands of miles before they reach their destination.
East Chestnut Street Closure Scheduled
Reason for Closure: Work on AEP pole in front of police station. Road closed to all traffic. Not open to emergency traffic. Sidewalks closed to pedestrian traffic. Please call the Mount Vernon City Engineers Office at 740-393-9528 if you have questions regarding this closure.
“Books Unite Us – Censorship Divides Us” at the Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County
The Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County has a new partnership with PEN America, celebrating Banned Books Week, September 18-24. This year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.” Our 2022 Banned Books Week activities include:. A community read and book giveaway of Ray...
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Sep 14, 2022
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Sep 14, 2022. (Information courtesy of The Danville Police Department) Brayden M. Lemley of Howard was issued traffic citations for speed and for driving under suspension. Lemley had an active arrest warrant and was arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail. Amy L. Paulin...
Community Roots at the Mount Vernon Farmer’s Market
Growing vegetables, herbs, and baking bread loaves for the farmer’s market is therapeutic horticulture for Community Roots. This is the non-profit’s fourth year at the market. And board member Scott Patterson says the idea for those involved with Community Roots is to improve health and wellness by being outside and producing food that you can eat.
Vaccine for Flu and Bivalent Booster Offered at Drive-Thru Clinic
– To help stop the spread on the mutating COVID-19 virus and prepare for the upcoming flu season, Knox Public Health will conduct a drive-thru clinic offering both the seasonal flu shot and the COVID-19 bivalent booster. The two-for-one event will be held on Sat., Oct. 1 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Knox County Fairgrounds. Administration of all vaccine will take place while individuals are in their vehicle.
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Sep 14, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) A deputy was dispatched to Riley Chaple Road on a vehicle that ran off the road. Once on the scene, the deputy spoke with the driver and a crash report was taken. Nothing further at this time. September 13. A complainant...
