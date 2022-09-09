Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Trump threatens ‘big problems’ for US if he’s indicted over Mar-a-Lago papers
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has reportedly complied with a Justice Department subpoena tied to the investigation into the events surrounding the January 6 Capitol riot. He is the most senior member of the Trump administration to comply which such an order.Meanwhile, Donald Trump once again claimed in an interview that he had “absolute authority” as president to declassify documents and had declassified the files found at Mar-a-Lago by the FBI in its August search.The claim is misleading in that there are standardised protocols that generally have to be followed when documents are declassified, and there...
EXPLAINER: States scramble as US abortion landscape shifts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Almost three months after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the landscape of abortion access is still shifting significantly in some states, sometimes very quickly. Changing restrictions and litigation in neighboring Indiana and Ohio this week illustrate the whiplash for providers and patients navigating sudden changes...
Gavin Newsom promotes California as abortion sanctuary on red-state billboards
Ads slamming the states’ abortion bans appeared in South Dakota, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas on Thursday.
Biden: Hate-fueled violence 'has no place in America'
WASHINGTON (AP) — A grocery store in Buffalo. A nightclub in Orlando. A Walmart in El Paso: All sites of hate-fueled violence against Black, Hispanic or LGBTQ Americans over the past five years. And all somber symbols of a “through line” of hate that must be rooted out, President Joe Biden said Thursday. The administration gathered educators, faith leaders and others who have experienced violence firsthand for a discussion on how stop the violence, and promised action. In 2020, hate crimes in the U.S. were the highest in more than a decade, and the Justice Department has pledged to increase efforts to counter it. Now, political violence fueled by lies about the 2020 election is overlapping with hate crimes: A growing number of ardent Donald Trump supporters seem ready to strike back against the FBI or others whom they believe are going too far in investigating the former president. Biden spoke of a hate “through-line” that, along with racism, bigotry and violence, has long plagued the nation. Hate never goes away, he said, it only hides. And it is up to everyday Americans to stop giving it any air and to stamp it out.
Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Republican governors are escalating their practice of sending migrants without advance warning to Democratic strongholds, including a wealthy summer enclave in Massachusetts and the home of Vice President Kamala Harris, to taunt leaders of immigrant-friendly “sanctuary” cities and highlight their opposition to Biden administration border policies. The governors of Texas and Arizona have sent thousands of migrants on buses to New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C., in recent months, but the latest surprise moves - which included two flights to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday paid for by Florida - were derided by critics as inhumane political theater. Upon their arrival in Martha’s Vineyard, where former President Barack Obama has a home, the migrants who were predominantly from Venezuela were provided with meals, shelter, healthcare and information about where to find work. “We are a community that comes together to support immigrants,” said State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, who represents the vacation island south of Boston whose year-round residents include many blue-collar workers.
