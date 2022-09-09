ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adonai Mitchell laughs off George Pickens comparison after viral block in Georgia football win

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 4 days ago
When Adonai Mitchell was asked about his touchdown catch in the opening win over Oregon, he more or less shrugged it off. A simple fade route was called, and Mitchell and Bennett have run the play so many times in practice you would think Nathen Fielder was involved.

What got Mitchell excited though was when he spoke about burying a poor Oregon defender for Ladd McConkey’s first touchdown.

“My favorite part was seeing Ladd cross the endzone knowing I did my job,” Mitchell said.

The sophomore wide receiver finished the game with four catches for 65 yards and the aforementioned touchdown. It was an encouraging start for Mitchell after a strong off-season.

