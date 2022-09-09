Read full article on original website
Related
thesandpaper.net
Seeing the Light: Old Barney Reemerges From Repair Mode
The “sight of the light” changed dramatically again on Monday, Sept. 12, as the scaffolding that made it look like an open-air skyscraper all summer started coming down. Barnegat Lighthouse is about a month away from being reopened to the public after a seven-month, $1.3 million refurbishment. “The...
thesandpaper.net
Ready, Set, Build at Third Sand Castle Bash
Gather the most creative, ambitious and dexterous members of the family together for the Drifting Sands Hotel’s third Sand Castle Bash on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring professional kite flyers (from the annual LBI FLY festival) exhibiting their large kites, plus a live demonstration by pro sand sculptor John Gowdy. The action is on the beach at 119 East Ninth St. in Ship Bottom.
thesandpaper.net
Harvey Cedars Man’s Model Ship Going to Maritime College
At the Harvey Cedars home of Greg Gutchigian, model ships of all shapes and sizes dot the shelves. But in his workshop, the one he is most proud of is a replica of a new maritime training vessel, which he is presenting as a gift to the SUNY Maritime College.
thesandpaper.net
In Retirement, Reporter-Editor Refocuses Attention on Lifelong Love of Art
Editor’s note: Former SandPaper Arts Editor Pat Johnson retired in January, after 26 years with the weekly newsmagazine. As her successor, it was my honor to interview her about her experiences and learn how she’s keeping busy these days. —V.F. Pat Johnson, born in Tuckerton and now...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesandpaper.net
Old News Resurfaces in Tuckerton Ahead of Dredging Project
As the dredging project draws near, an incident over 30 years old has come back to haunt the Tuckerton Borough Council. It took up a considerable portion of the Sept. 6 public forum. First, John Zubriski of South Green Street referenced comments made by Gerard Shultz of Anchor Avenue during...
thesandpaper.net
Beach Haven to Require ‘Knox Boxes’ at Buildings
An ordinance introduced by the Beach Haven Borough Council Sept. 12 would require “Knox Boxes” at all new and existing commercial buildings, structures with improvements requiring land use board approval and some multi-family residential dwellings. According to the ordinance, “Knox Box” means a secure rapid entry system that...
thesandpaper.net
Art Notes, Sept. 14
Get an Early Look: It’s almost here. The new Pine Shores Art Association center in Tuckerton invites the public to share in the celebration with a grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1 to 3 p.m., to tour the new digs, learn about classes and programs, eat, drink, make merry, and even take home goodies. Officials will join in the christening of the public art education facility, housed inside the former borough hall building at 140 East Main St.
thesandpaper.net
Stafford Welcomes New K9, Venus
Stafford Township Police K9s Ollie and Raven retired at the beginning of the year. This summer, an almost-3-year-old Belgian Malinois named Venus joined the department as Det. Zach Wiatrowski’s drug-sniffing dog partner. Ollie and Raven were patrol dogs, he explained, meaning they could do tracking and criminal apprehension and...
thesandpaper.net
NJ Educator Dies in Ocean Off Loveladies Saturday
A 57-year-old New Jersey educator died in the ocean off Loveladies on Long Beach Island Saturday, Sept. 10. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light was notified of individuals in distress in the ocean off Loveladies at approximately 4:15 p.m., and although two younger swimmers – the source of the initial report – managed to escape a rip current and make it to shore, Michael Carlucci was recovered deceased after about a 45-minute search.
thesandpaper.net
Ocean County Library Celebrates Constitution Day
The Ocean County Library’s Toms River Branch will mark Constitution Day by hosting Thomas H. Pyle’s presentation, “David Brearley, 1745-1790: NJ Signer of the Constitution,” on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in Mancini Hall. Attendees will learn about one of the most important, but often overlooked, of America’s...
thesandpaper.net
Stafford Teen Cited by Police for Lifesaving Action
Nicholas Pulizzano, 19, of Manahawkin has been recognized for his heroic deed on Aug. 7, when he came to the rescue of his senior neighbor, who had fallen and was disoriented and crying out for help. The Stafford Township Police Department presented him with a command citation at the Sept. 6 township council meeting for his awareness and quick action.
thesandpaper.net
Lighthouse International Film Society Screening German ‘Dramedy’ Sept. 16
The Lighthouse International Film Society will be screening the film “Sweet Disaster” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, located at 120 Long Beach Blvd. in Loveladies. “Sweet Disaster,” an hour and 33 minute German film with...
thesandpaper.net
Praise for Lifesavers
On Monday, Sept. 5 at around 12:48 a.m., a group of five people crossed Route 72 at Marsha Drive (in Stafford Township). One of them, a 21-year-old girl, was struck by a car and badly injured. I was driving for Lyft with a group of three people, and we arrived...
thesandpaper.net
Pinelands Misses Opportunities as Barnegat Escapes With One-Point Victory
At times, football is a game of missed chances. On Sept. 9, Barnegat was the beneficiary while Pinelands Regional walked away shaking its collective head. “When you win, you’re happy, right?” Barnegat head coach Paul Covine asked in somewhat rhetorical fashion after his Bengals edged the Wildcats, 7-6. “We’re going to watch the film and see where we made the mistakes on long coverages, and we’ll address it. The goal is to improve every week, and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”
thesandpaper.net
Southern Regional Struggles for Goals With Best Offensive Weapon Sidelined
Starting off the season against defending NJSIAA South Jersey Group IV champion Toms River North was a big test for the Southern Regional girls soccer team. However, the Rams would have loved to have their full lineup on the field for the opener. “On paper, at full strength, we definitely...
Comments / 0