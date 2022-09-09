Owner of San Antonio-area barbecue spot Davila's to appear on new Hulu show Best in Dough

San Antonio-area restaurateur, pitmaster and cookbook author Adrian Davila.

Daniele Uditi, Bryan Ford and host Wells Adams judge the pitmasters' wares.

Award-winning restaurateur and cookbook author Adrian Davila will again raise his culinary profile with an appearance on the new Hulu cooking competitionThe Sequin-based pitmaster, known for Texas barbecue with a Latin American twist, will showcase his pizza-slinging skills for a cash prize in the series' barbecue-themed third episode.premieres Monday, Sept. 19.For the episode, Davila was pitted — see what we did there? — against rival barbecue aces Dwayne “Big Daddy” Thompson of Alabama and Joe “Joe-Rilla” Youkhan of California. The three were tasked to move out of their comfort zones by working with pizza rather than slow-cooked 'cue.To celebrate the TV appearance, Davila’s BBQ, 418 W. Kingsbury St. in Seguin, will host a watch party on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 6-8 p.m. Attendees can purchase pizza slices that replicate the pie Davila crafted for the episode. Hulu officials called the pitmaster's creation “a little bit of Italy with a South Texas regional twist.”Davila’s regular barbecue menu also be available in its entirety for the party.Davila is a third-generation pitmaster who aims to preserve the tradition of old-school vaqueros, the Latin American cattle herders who roamed the plains of Texas and Mexico. He’s won multiple awards and penned cookbooks about vaquero-style cooking, includinge (Countryman Press).