Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

It’s time to shop at Myrtle Mae’s tent sale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) We’re just a couple days away from an annual sale that we love to highlight, an event where you can find clothing, jewelry, home decor and more, at deep discounts. You can also find plants and an array of things to complete any outdoor landscaping project you may have. Of course, we’re talking about the boutique and garden tent sale at Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique. The best deals will be in the big tent, this Wednesday through Sunday, but almost everything there will be on sale to some degree. For an event that big, we decided to stop by and get all the details!
WOOD

Fall and winter concerts announced at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some exciting changes are underway at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort on the resort side – they recently redid their rooms and we had the chance to get a preview of the changes! Booking a room is always a great option to make it a little day or weekend trip if you’re up there seeing a show or checking out the casino!
WOOD

It’s time for All That Glows at the Bengtson Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) After a long summer, filled with sunshine and a lot of outdoor activities, your skin, and your body, could probably use some special attention. The Bengtson Center is getting ready for their largest event of the year. Today we have Katrina and Sarah in studio to tell us all about it.
WOOD

Photos: Eastown Street Fair 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- For 49 years, the Eastown Community Association has invited the community to attend the “Eastown Street Fair”, an outdoor festival celebrating “arts, crafts, food, music, and the Eastown neighborhood; one of Grand Rapids’ most eclectic districts!“. On Saturday, Sept 10, from...
WOOD

Spectrum Health offers free vascular & vein screenings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) In observation of National Vascular Disease Awareness Month, BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan is offering free vascular and vein screenings throughout the month of September. The purpose of this observation is to raise awareness about vascular diseases and provide support for those living with the conditions. Here to tell us more about vascular diseases, their risk factors, and how to be checked for them is BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan vascular surgeon Dr. Eanas Yassa.
WOOD

Dream 18: Tullymore Golf Resort's 18th hole

The 18th hole at Tullymore Golf Resort near Canadian Lakes, east of Stanwood, is a wonderful challenge. This par 5 is 535 yards from all the way back, and that distance is just the first thing to contend with. (Sept. 14, 2022)
WOOD

Helping kids with in-person communication

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we head back to school, the number of people our kids are interacting with is increasing. Dr. Greg Mallis, PsyD, from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health joins us to talk about his big change and how to help our children navigate. Pine Rest...
WOOD

Get relief from your chronic neuropathy pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Neuropathy affects people of all ages, but primarily older adults. The most common and painful area affected are the feet. Joining us today is Dr. Karen May from Momentum Health. She is certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy and a Neuropathy Survivor herself. >>>Take...
petsplusmag.com

Meijer Introduces New Small-Format Grocery Store

Meijer (Grand Rapids, Mich.) announced a new brick-and-mortar concept today called Meijer Grocery. The new concept, providing a simplified shopping experience and aiming to expand community access, is the retailer’s latest since first introducing a neighborhood small-format concept in August 2018. The first two Meijer Grocery locations will open in early 2023 in neighborhoods within southeast Michigan’s Orion Township and Macomb Township.
WOOD

Estate planning is much more than just drafting a will

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We work hard during our lives in the hopes of building a secure future for our loved ones. Through estate planning and settlement, the team at Alles Law provides a simple legal path to help you get there. Today we have Tim Alles in...
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Peter and Monty

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you looking for a four-legged friend to add to your family? The Kent County Animal Shelter has two dogs who are looking for their fur-ever home. Peter is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. He loves to go for car rides, walks by...
WOOD

Your retirement: is there an upside to a downturn?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Many across the country are worried about what they are seeing from the stock market, especially those in or near retirement. A downturn could spell disaster for your retirement savings. But what if there’s an upside to the market downturn? Joining us today are Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, the father-daughter team at Mattson Financial Services. They’re a firm that’s been helping people retire successfully right here in West Michigan for decades.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

