WOOD
It’s time to shop at Myrtle Mae’s tent sale
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) We’re just a couple days away from an annual sale that we love to highlight, an event where you can find clothing, jewelry, home decor and more, at deep discounts. You can also find plants and an array of things to complete any outdoor landscaping project you may have. Of course, we’re talking about the boutique and garden tent sale at Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique. The best deals will be in the big tent, this Wednesday through Sunday, but almost everything there will be on sale to some degree. For an event that big, we decided to stop by and get all the details!
WOOD
Fall and winter concerts announced at Soaring Eagle
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some exciting changes are underway at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort on the resort side – they recently redid their rooms and we had the chance to get a preview of the changes! Booking a room is always a great option to make it a little day or weekend trip if you’re up there seeing a show or checking out the casino!
WOOD
It’s time for All That Glows at the Bengtson Center
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) After a long summer, filled with sunshine and a lot of outdoor activities, your skin, and your body, could probably use some special attention. The Bengtson Center is getting ready for their largest event of the year. Today we have Katrina and Sarah in studio to tell us all about it.
WOOD
Photos: Eastown Street Fair 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- For 49 years, the Eastown Community Association has invited the community to attend the “Eastown Street Fair”, an outdoor festival celebrating “arts, crafts, food, music, and the Eastown neighborhood; one of Grand Rapids’ most eclectic districts!“. On Saturday, Sept 10, from...
A Popular Michigan Burger Joint Is About To Get National Recognition
A burger joint in Michigan known for its tasty burgers is about to get some love and some national exposure. Hamburger Mikey In Muskegon Will Be Featured On America's Best Restaurants. Back in 2016 Hamburger Mikey opened on 3rd street in Muskegon and has been serving up everything from juicy...
Woman Appalled After Eating Subway Sandwich Containing Feces
A Michigan woman is mortified after taking a bite of a Subway sandwich that contained feces. TikToker @Kelscoyne posted a video online recounting an incident that took place a few nights ago when she purchased a sandwich from a Subway earlier this week in West Lansing.
WOOD
Spectrum Health offers free vascular & vein screenings
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) In observation of National Vascular Disease Awareness Month, BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan is offering free vascular and vein screenings throughout the month of September. The purpose of this observation is to raise awareness about vascular diseases and provide support for those living with the conditions. Here to tell us more about vascular diseases, their risk factors, and how to be checked for them is BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan vascular surgeon Dr. Eanas Yassa.
WOOD
Local companies donate milk to Kalamazoo food pantry
Food pantries across the country struggle with keeping milk on their shelves. Tuesday, two local companies donated thousands of containers of shelf-stable milk to a Kalamazoo Food Pantry. (Sept. 13, 2022)
WOOD
Dream 18: Tullymore Golf Resort's 18th hole
The 18th hole at Tullymore Golf Resort near Canadian Lakes, east of Stanwood, is a wonderful challenge. This par 5 is 535 yards from all the way back, and that distance is just the first thing to contend with. (Sept. 14, 2022)
WOOD
Helping kids with in-person communication
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we head back to school, the number of people our kids are interacting with is increasing. Dr. Greg Mallis, PsyD, from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health joins us to talk about his big change and how to help our children navigate. Pine Rest...
WOOD
Get relief from your chronic neuropathy pain
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Neuropathy affects people of all ages, but primarily older adults. The most common and painful area affected are the feet. Joining us today is Dr. Karen May from Momentum Health. She is certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy and a Neuropathy Survivor herself. >>>Take...
Check It Out! New BBQ Joint is Replacing Former Speedy Chick in Battle Creek
Back in March 2022 beloved chicken shack Speedy Chick abruptly closed after serving southwest Michigan for over 56 years. As much as we hated to see the old Speedy Chick on Michigan Ave. close, we're happy to hear that the building won't continue to sit there empty!. At the start...
WOOD
Harmony Hall to become Sip Shine tasting room, restaurant
Days after Harmony Brewing’s owners announced plans to close Harmony Hall in October, a new business is getting ready to move into the Grand Rapids space. (Sept. 12, 20220.
WOOD
‘Project Night Light’ at Helen DeVos honored Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
People gathered outside of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital on Wednesday night to say goodnight to the kids inside. (Sept. 14, 2022)
WOOD
Calvin University celebrates new School of Business building
Leaders at Calvin University held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of its new School of Business building. (Sept. 14, 2022)
petsplusmag.com
Meijer Introduces New Small-Format Grocery Store
Meijer (Grand Rapids, Mich.) announced a new brick-and-mortar concept today called Meijer Grocery. The new concept, providing a simplified shopping experience and aiming to expand community access, is the retailer’s latest since first introducing a neighborhood small-format concept in August 2018. The first two Meijer Grocery locations will open in early 2023 in neighborhoods within southeast Michigan’s Orion Township and Macomb Township.
WOOD
Estate planning is much more than just drafting a will
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We work hard during our lives in the hopes of building a secure future for our loved ones. Through estate planning and settlement, the team at Alles Law provides a simple legal path to help you get there. Today we have Tim Alles in...
Apple cider prices rise despite ‘great’ 2022 crop
After a down year in 2021, Robinette’s is celebrating a great crop thanks to Mother Nature bringing better luck this time around.
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Peter and Monty
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you looking for a four-legged friend to add to your family? The Kent County Animal Shelter has two dogs who are looking for their fur-ever home. Peter is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. He loves to go for car rides, walks by...
WOOD
Your retirement: is there an upside to a downturn?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Many across the country are worried about what they are seeing from the stock market, especially those in or near retirement. A downturn could spell disaster for your retirement savings. But what if there’s an upside to the market downturn? Joining us today are Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, the father-daughter team at Mattson Financial Services. They’re a firm that’s been helping people retire successfully right here in West Michigan for decades.
