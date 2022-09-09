I agree with the rest of you that mentioned her 10 year old son whom she was supposed to be so close to and he was devastated by her disappearance. What about him? I don’t understand how people can just walk away from their child or children and the family that they love so much. I just don’t get it..
I am all for wanting a fresh start and making changes in our lives but I am confused about leaving her son and not taking him as well
how do we know for sure. did anyone see the woman and child ? what about her 10 yr old. if it's just his word, I wouldn't be Ok saying "ok, sounds good".
Related
One beagle still missing after turnpike crash in Ogunquit
Maine Mother & Son Have Been Arrested on Multiple Drug Trafficking Charges
UPDATE: Missing Kittery, Maine, Woman Located
Maine mom asks for public's help in finding bag containing $1,500 worth of insulin for son
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Countryside Diner Opens at the Former Rebecca’s Place in Augusta, Maine
Maine Mom Needs Your Help Finding Bag Of Son’s Medical Supplies
One Man Seriously Injured & One Dog Dead in Crash on I-95, Ogunquit, Maine
Make Way, This Pizza Place Is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
IN THIS ARTICLE
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine
What Are The “Drunkest” Cities In Maine And New Hampshire?
Man describes arrest of Kayla Montgomery at his New Hampshire home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing New Hampshire man found safe
Entangled bald eagles rescued after 'death spiral' into river
4 injured hikers rescued in NH mountains over the weekend
BREAKING: Augusta Police Respond to Terror Threat Video Against St Michael School
Auburn school bus carrying 47 kids hit by pick-up truck
Can You Help Locate The Family Of This Former Waterville Resident?
My Open Apology to Everyone at The Augusta Planet Fitness
A Facebook Page Calls Out Bad Maine Drivers
B98.5
B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 16