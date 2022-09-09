BARRON COUNTY -- People 12 years and older are now able to receive updated COVID-19 boosters. These boosters are also known as bivalent boosters. Doses of the updated COVID-19 boosters are expected to arrive at Barron County Public Health this week. They will be available starting Friday, September 16th. Walk-ins are welcome on Fridays from 8 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 4 pm and at other times by appointment. Barron County Public Health is located at 335 East Monroe Avenue in Barron, Wisconsin.

BARRON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO