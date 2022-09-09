Read full article on original website
Updated COVID-19 Boosters
BARRON COUNTY -- People 12 years and older are now able to receive updated COVID-19 boosters. These boosters are also known as bivalent boosters. Doses of the updated COVID-19 boosters are expected to arrive at Barron County Public Health this week. They will be available starting Friday, September 16th. Walk-ins are welcome on Fridays from 8 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 4 pm and at other times by appointment. Barron County Public Health is located at 335 East Monroe Avenue in Barron, Wisconsin.
Spooner Memorial Library Director Angie Bodzislaw Is Joining Ben & Fitzy Tomorrow Morning!
SPOONER, WI — Spooner Memorial Library Director Angie Bodzislaw is joining Ben & Fitzy tomorrow morning to talk about how the library is celebrating community in Washburn County. Angie Bodzislaw is Library Director at Spooner Memorial Library and has been at the library for seven years. Celebrating community through the library is something Angie is passionate about.
UPDATE: Authorities Release Name Of Deceased From Fatal Crash On County Road G
POLK COUNTY -- On Wednesday, authorities in Polk County released the name of the deceased person in the recent fatal crash on County Road G in Polk County. Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak states that the deceased has been identified as 21-year-old William J. Wagner from rural St. Croix Falls, WI.
Washburn County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Sept. 13, 2022
WASHBURN COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Washburn County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Washburn County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Two-Vehicle Crash In Polk County Results In Fatality
POLK COUNTY -- A two-vehicle crash on Sunday has resulted in a fatality, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 12:12p, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a 2-car motor vehicle crash on County Road G approximately one-half mile west of 210th St in the Town of Eureka.
Polk County Sheriff's Office Seeking Information Regarding Missing Person
POLK COUNTY -- Polk County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating a suspect, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The Polk County Sheriff's Office is seeking information reference to a missing person. 58-year-old Michael Minteer was last seen on Tuesday September 6th around...
'HARVEST DELIGHTS!' - This Week's Deals From Schmitz's Economart!
SPOONER, WI -- Check out this week's great deals going on now thru Sunday at Schmitz's Economart!
Authorities Searching For Suspect That Fled Scene After Report Of Stolen Vehicle In Amery
POLK COUNTY -- Authorities in Polk County are searching for a suspect that fled a scene after law enforcement responded to a report of a vehicle theft, according to a press release from the Amery Police Department. Press Release. On September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:20p, the Amery Police Department...
