LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
SEC college football picks, odds in Week 3: Texas A&M struggles with Miami, Auburn plays Penn State tight
Week 3 in the SEC is littered with intriguing conference matchups and pivotal nonconference games on the slate. No. 22 Penn State will travel to the Plains to take on Auburn in a rematch of last year's thriller in State College with the Tigers starting T.J. Finley at quarterback after he and Robby Ashford split snaps over the first two games. Coach Bryan Harsin's crew cruised to a win over Mercer in Week 1 but struggled mightily in a win over San Jose State in Week 2.
Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Earns three touches Sunday
Benjamin totaled four carries for 28 yards and reeled in three of four targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 44-21 defeat to the Chiefs. Like last season, James Conner led the Cardinals backfield with 15 touches and 47 (of 65) offensive snaps, but his primary backup changed from Chase Edmonds to Benjamin. Among the team's reserve running backs, Benjamin was the only one to get a play on offense (22), while Darrel Williams (15) and Jonathan Ward (14) were contained to special-teams snaps. Considering the usage, Benjamin is kicking off the current campaign as the No. 2 RB in Arizona, which could yield fruit if Conner misses any time.
Colts' Dayo Odeyingbo: Just four snaps in season opener
Odeyingbo had one total tackle and played four snaps on defense in Sunday's tie at Houston. The Colts selected Odeyingbo in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 54th overall, despite him suffering a torn Achilles' tendon just a few months before the draft. He returned to play in 10 games last season, but he played just 167 snaps and had just six tackles. It looks like he'll begin the season far down the depth chart.
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: No offensive looks
Dallas returned three kicks for 77 yards in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos. Dallas played just three offensive snaps and didn't record a touch. He'll continue to take kick returns and make an impact on special teams, but his offensive role will be limited, especially once rookie Kenneth Walker (hernia) returns.
Hidden microearthquakes illuminate large earthquake-hosting faults in Oklahoma and Kansas
Using machine learning to sift through a decade's worth of seismic data, researchers have identified hundreds of thousands of microearthquakes along some previously unknown fault structures in Oklahoma and Kansas. The newly identified microearthquakes allowed the seismologists to map and measure earthquake clusters in the region, which has experienced unusual...
Sean Payton explains Saints were going to draft Patrick Mahomes before Chiefs traded up: 'It was gonna happen'
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes had yet another magnificent season opener on Sunday, completing 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs are 5-0 in Week 1 games with Mahomes, and head coach Andy Reid simply chalks his Week 1 success up to his quarterback being great.
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Targeted just once
Gesicki secured his only target for one yard during Sunday's 20-7 win over the Patriots. Gesicki was barely involved as a route runner and only received one look from Tua Tagovailoa in his first game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, an outcome that portends poorly for his rest-of-season prospects. Barring an unforeseen changeup in Miami's offensive game plan, Gesicki no longer may fall within the category of tight ends boasting weekly fantasy upside, barring multi-TE formats. At the very least, fantasy managers will need to see some production from Gesicki before leaning on him in start-sit decisions.
Cowboys' Brett Maher: Moves back to practice squad
Maher reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Maher was limited to just one field-goal attempt after being elevated from Dallas' practice squad ahead of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old will be available for two more such elevations before the team is forced to sign him to the active roster moving forward this season.
Peyton Manning nearly lost his mind watching the Broncos during final minute of shocking loss to Seahawks
If Peyton Manning was the head coach of the Broncos, he definitely wouldn't have kicked the field goal during the final minute of Denver's shocking 17-16 loss to the Seahawks. The reason we know what Manning was thinking is because he was hosting his first "ManningCast" of the season on Monday night.
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Stacks up 12 stops
Brooks posted 12 tackles (10 solo) in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos. Brooks led the NFL with 184 tackles last season, and he picked up right where he left off by leading the Seahawks in stops Week 1. As long as he's healthy, he's a premier IDP option.
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Doesn't participate Wednesday
Jewell (calf) did not participate during the Broncos' practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports. Jewell is still working his way back from a calf injury that sidelined him during Denver's season-opening victory over the Seahawks Monday. If the inside linebacker is still not ready to suit up in time for the team's next game against Houston, then Jonas Griffith -- three tackles over 29 defensive snaps played against Seattle -- should see increased reps once again this coming Sunday.
Willie Snead: Returns to 49ers' practice squad
The 49ers signed Snead to their practice squad Wednesday. Snead originally signed a one-year deal with the 49ers at the beginning of August, but he was released ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. The veteran wideout then returned to the organization via a practice-squad deal a day later but was let go again last week. However, Snead has since returned to San Fransisco's practice squad and will look to carve out a role in an unproven wideout room. Across his seven-year career, Snead has caught 279 passes for 3,431 yards and 16 touchdowns, but he was unproductive last year during stints with Carolina and Las Vegas.
Commanders' Jonathan Allen dismisses idea Carson Wentz is locker room issue: 'Like high school, so much drama'
Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders are still in the honeymoon phase, evident by Wentz's four touchdown performance in Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wentz had an impressive debut for Washington, completing 27 of 41 passes for 313 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions (101.0 rating). Wentz is...
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Gets 14 touches in Week 1 win
Penny rushed 12 times for 60 yards and caught two of three targets for seven yards in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos. Penny picked up where he left off late last season as Seattle's featured back, as other Seahawks running backs combined for just one rushing attempt. Penny put the ball on the ground at the end of a 26-yard run in the second quarter, but a mix of hustle and awareness from center Austin Blythe to get on top of it ensured that Seattle kept possession. A would-be 23-yard run was erased by a holding penalty in the third, but Penny still averaged a productive 5.0 yards on the carries that counted. The eventual return of rookie second-round pick Kenneth Walker (hernia) could complicate matters, but Penny should monopolize carries until that point, and Walker may not be ready for his NFL debut when the Seahawks face the 49ers in Week 2.
Texans' Dameon Pierce: May need work on passing downs
Houston head coach Lovie Smith suggested Rex Burkhead played more than Pierce in Week 1 because the rookie is not the top option in passing situations, the Texans' official site reports. "As we look at the plays now, Rex got a chance to carry the ball more. Passing plays, passing situations, Rex was our lead back in that situation, so that's kind of what happened," the coach said.
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Making strides
Jackson's ankle is improving and the team is taking his condition on a day-by-day basis, according to head coach Mike McDaniel, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Jackson suffered the injury in the Dolphins' win over the Patriots on Sunday. The starting right tackle was supposedly in...
Braves' Kyle Wright: Tallies 18th win
Wright (18-5) earned the win during Tuesday's 5-1 victory over San Francisco, allowing one run on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings. Wright surrendered one run on two hits in the first inning and loaded the bases in the second but proceeded to face the minimum over the next 10 batters and fell in line for his MLB-leading 18th victory when Atlanta took the lead in the third. It was a nice rebound from eight runs in four innings during his last start. Wright carries a 3.18 ERA into his next outing, currently scheduled to come early next week against Washington.
Colts' Michael Pittman: Limited with quad injury
Pittman was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a quadriceps injury. It's likely a minor injury, considering he was able to practice in some capacity and played 98 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps in Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Texans. While Pittman likely will be OK for this weekend's game in Jacksonville, the status of fellow wideout Alec Pierce (concussion) is up in the air, potentially giving Ashton Dulin an opportunity to fill in as the No. 3 receiver.
Matt Ammendola: Joins Chiefs' practice squad
Kansas City signed Ammendola to its practice squad Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. The Chiefs' regular kicker, Harrison Butker, is still dealing with the ankle sprain he played through Sunday at Arizona, so Ammendola was added as a backup plan in case Butker can't play Thursday versus the Chargers. Ammendola attempted 19 field goals for the Jets in 2021, making 11 of 11 from within 40 yards but just two of eight from 40-plus yards out.
