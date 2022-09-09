ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorious

Fastest Factory Pontiac Takes On ‘Cuda

Can Pontiac’s swan song take on the classic Mopar?. The G8 GXP was one of those cars that made enthusiasts around the globe draw their attention where others might not even expect. With four doors, only slightly aggressive design, and an unsuspecting base model, the G8 wasn't really thought of much in its day. However, nowadays we can clearly see that it may very well have been the fastest production vehicle to ever roll off the Pontiac factory floor. If you need an example of that, here's a race that showcases the greatness of theGXP package as the car is pinned up against another incredibly fast classic muscle car.
CARS
insideevs.com

The Volcon Brat Storms Into The E-Bike Segment With Rugged Performance

Volcon is a name that electric off-road aficionados will undoubtedly recognize. With products like the Stag UTV and the Grunt off-road electric motorbike, the company takes pleasure in being one of the innovators in the electric-powered off-road industry. With its most recent model, the Brat, Volcon is about to join the fiercely competitive electric bicycle market.
BICYCLES
insideevs.com

Razor Introduces The EcoSmart Cargo Electric Scooter For Grown-Ups

90s kids like myself will most certainly be familiar with Razor, the chrome kick scooter that gave us tons of thrilling moments, and not to mention, scraped knees and elbows, as we were growing up. Well, as it would turn out, just like its user base, the Razor brand as a whole is growing up, too, and is now catering to the ever-changing needs of today’s on-the-go generation.
BICYCLES
WWD

Tibi RTW Spring 2023

Tibi designer Amy Smilovic celebrated 25 years in business — no small feat in fashion — with a blowout runway show Saturday afternoon for 800 people. Smilovic has carved out a niche for smart, beautiful basics-with-a-twist and one of the best parts of the show was seeing how her customers styled their own Tibi pieces in such a personal way — the Stella crispy cargo pants with white tank top, Bottega Veneta bag and strappy heels; the asymmetric Tibi denim shirtdress buttoned just so, with one sleeve on and one off to reveal a sexy shoulder; the whisper soft Tibi shrunken cashmere cardigan, artfully twisted and tied into a kind of scarf over a button-down and jeans, or the oversize Liam blazer worn as a dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Alejandra Alonso Rojas RTW Spring 2023

“The collection is about movement, it’s about her — her body, her shapes her curves,” Alejandra Alonso Rojas said ahead of her salon-style, slow-sauntering spring runway show held at Fotografiska Museum’s Verōnika eatery. “I worked with Philippine de Richemont, who’s a painter in Paris, that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Building New 6.8-Liter Gasoline V8 For F-150 Super Duty

Canadian trade union Unifor is heavily involved in Ford engine production at the brand's Windsor engine plant where the famous Windsor V8 is produced. The trade union released a statement - that was later deleted - that another V8 will come out of Windsor. Reportedly, this V8 will also be...
CARS
Motorious

Homegrown 1965 Mustang War Horse

There are some pretty impressive hand-built vehicles out there that you might not expect to have come from an enthusiast rather than a shop. Showing off this passionate display of dedication is one very recognizable 1965 Ford Mustang. Lets just say, to call this car original would be a disservice to the hard work that went into every little detail of the build process. Clearly this was a car built with love and as the engine roars like a lion for its kill we can also notice the great performance that lies beneath the hood.
CARS
Motorious

Hellcat Charger Wipes The Floor With ZL1 Camaro

Some people are born to race on the quarter mile track, think Dominique Toroto or Dale Earnhardt. However, others are better reserved for driving in the test and tune class practicing until they can get a little better at it. This was certainly the case with one Camaro owner whose burnout skills and throttle control need a lot of work. Of course, there is something kind of special about this particular race that sets it apart from other interesting competitive runs. That is the cars racing and after you see how this went down you'll be rolling on the floor laughing.
MOTORSPORTS
Digital Trends

This massive French door air fryer is insanely cheap today

For prep and cooking meals continues to get more convenient with technology, which makes keeping an eye out for great air fryer deals a must. One of the best you’ll find today is taking place at Walmart, where you can get the Chefman 26-quart French door air fryer and oven for just $69. That’s a massive savings of $130, as the large air fryer typically costs $199. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available in many areas as well.
LIFESTYLE
MotorBiscuit

What Do These Car Names Mean?

Some car names are strange, some are an alphabet soup of mumbo jumbo, while others have no meaning at all. The post What Do These Car Names Mean? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
yankodesign.com

This secluded alpine home comes with three distinct pod-shaped living spaces

Designed as a series of alpine ski-lodge villas for guests looking to live in the lap of luxury on the mountaintops, the ‘Secluded’ glamping cabins come with a unique design that quite literally allows you to have a stunning view with each room. The three-pronged architecture presents a unique benefit, with each room having a full view of different sides of the mountains. With each room angled ever so slightly, they face in different areas, allowing you to see potentially both the sunrise and sunset rather well!
TRAVEL
The Independent

LaQuan Smith displays his fashions on an aircraft carrier

LaQuan Smith used the spectacular setting of a historic aircraft carrier for his fashion show exploring the female form.At a Monday evening soiree on the USS Intrepid, the famed tourist attraction docked on the Hudson River, Smith launched his spring ready-to-wear collection. Milling among wartime relics like the Avenger bomber, fashion insiders, music industry celebrities and social media influencers sipped cocktails and posed for photos while they waited for the show to get under way. Frequent New York Fashion Week muse Julia Fox caught up with friends like Lourdes “Lola” Leon — Madonna's daughter — while posing for photos in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
MotorBiscuit

What Are the Best Semi-Truck Brands?

Which semi-truck brands do you see on the highway the most? Is there a brand that's best when it comes to these big rigs? The post What Are the Best Semi-Truck Brands? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
hypebeast.com

BODY Vodka is Disrupting the Liquor Industry

Refreshing, light, and fun, BODY is a fledgling name that is seriously disrupting the liquor industry. Started around the idea that not all vodka needs to be 40 percent alcohol volume, BODY is a female-founded, owned, and formulated, light vodka with natural flavor. BODY is all about drinking in moderation,...
DRINKS

