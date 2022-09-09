Read full article on original website
Michael Keaton Gets Censored for F-Bomb After Winning at Emmy Awards for Dopesick
Beloved Batman, Beetlejuice, and Spider-Man: Homecoming star Michael Keaton is now officially an Emmy winner. The actor was nominated for his first Emmy award this year for his role as Dr. Samuel Finnix in Hulu's Dopesick, a limited series about the opioid crisis in the United States. On Monday night, the Emmy Awards show kicked off with Keaton's category, Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. While Keaton took home the first trophy of the night, he also dropped the broadcast's first F-bomb.
Echo Star Alaqua Cox Reveals How Her Attack on Kingpin Sets Up New Disney+ Series
Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez is well on her way to getting her own show spinning out of the events of Hawkeye. There, the vigilante ended up flipping sides against her "uncle" Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), shooting the character in the face as the show's finale started winding down. If you know one thing about comics, however, it's that no characters really stay dead forever. In fact, Fisk will soon return in Echo, sporting an eye-patch similar to a fan-favorite comics story.
Thunderbolts Star Hannah John-Kamen Teases Ghost's Awkward Addition to New Team
Marvel Studios has been having an amazing year with all of their Phase Four lineup including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder. The former of the two gave us a lot of interesting concepts for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to explore. But now the MCU is moving forward into a more interesting direction. During their Comic-Con panel Marvel Studios has revealed that they will be working on a film based on their Thunderbolts team with a very different lineup. We recently found out the exact roster for the team and it features Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardin (David Harbor), and Ghost Hannah John-Kamen. The latter of the bunch recently teased he interactions with the rest of the group after her Disney's D23 Expo.
She-Hulk Episode 4 Features the MCU's Oldest Actor Yet
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been delighting fans at every turn, offering a fresh perspective to the superhero mythos of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show has brought a lot of ridiculous but epic firsts to the MCU — and it looks like the series' recently-released fourth episode added another. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Donny Blaze actor Rhys Coiro revealed that Leon Lamar, the actor who played Donny's sidekick, Cornelius P. Willows, was over 100 years old when he filmed his role in the series. This seems to make him the oldest actor who have ever appeared in the MCU.
She-Hulk's Donny Blaze Actor Addresses Ghost Rider Theories
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law had Marvel fans seeing ghosts – Ghost Rider, to be exact. Episode 4 of She-Hulk centers on Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) taking on the cast of Wong (Benedict Wong), who is looking to stop a former student of the mystic arts named Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro) from using actual magical knowledge in his stage act. The powers that be at Marvel Studios and the makers of She-Hulk all had to know what they were doing there: "Johnny Blaze" is, of course, Marvel Comics' original Ghost Rider host.
Emmys 2022: Zendaya Wins Best Lead Actress, Drama
After a long eight months, the biggest night in television has finally arrived. Celebrating the best in television over the past year, the 2022 Emmy Awards are underway at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater and the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series has been crowned. Zendaya ended up winning this year's award atop a deep nomination pool.
One Piece Uncovers One Royal's Secret Identity
One Piece has plenty of characters to keep count of, and they come from all sorts of nations. From island regions to Grand Line hideaways, the world built by Eiichiro Oda is a rich one. Of course, this means its power structure is just as vast, and we've met a number of rulers in its time. So of course, fans were quick to geek out when one royal's secret history was outed out of nowhere.
X Movie Sequel MaXXXine Announced With Teaser
At last night's screening of Pearl at the Toronto International Film Festival, director Ti West surprised audiences by revealing a teaser for MaXXXine, the third film in his trilogy of X movies. During the X world premiere earlier this year, West made the surprise reveal that he had already shot the prequel Pearl, which he co-wrote with star Mia Goth, which hits theaters later this week. While MaXXXine is a surprise reveal like Pearl, the film is yet to be shot, so it's unknown when the project will be landing in theaters. Pearl hits theaters on September 16th.
The Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey Speaks Out on Making Her Own Ariel in the Remake
The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey talked to Comicbook.com about making Ariel her own in the new movie. During her conversation with Brandon Davis, she talked about adding personal touches to the Disney Princess in order to make the role feel a little closer to her. A lot has been made of the decision to cast the music superstar in the remake. When that trailer dropped, fans got a first-listen to her impressive singing voice and signature look as the mermaid. While a lot of her full performance is hidden in that trailer. Bailey's long red hair is unmistakable in the clip. Of course, there's a bit of discussion about the changes from the classic Disney movies. However, the star isn't too concerned about all that chatter. All that Bailey wants to do is deliver the best performance possible.
Good Fight Boss Explains Episode 2's Dark Peter Florrick Twist
The following story contains spoilers about the second episode of The Good Fight‘s current sixth season — proceed at your own peril. Eli Gold didn’t just bring his pent-up potty mouth to this week’s The Good Fight — he came armed with some juicy Good Wife intel, too. As we recently teased, Episode 2 of the Paramount+ legal drama’s sixth and final season finds Alan Cumming’s Eli providing Diane (Christine Baranski) with a present-day update on Alicia and Peter Florrick, the legacy Good Wife characters originated by Julianna Margulies and Chris Noth, respectively, both of whom were last seen in the series’...
Turner Classic Movies Reveals Its Frightening Lineup for October Horror
There's lots of ways to get into the spirit of the spooky season, and while some movie fans might seek out the most unsettling and disturbing contemporary horror efforts imaginable, others prefer to dive deep into the classics. Given the number of classic titles that perfectly capture a creepier tone over offering an unsettling experience, it can be daunting deciding which films to check out, especially due to how many classic titles are harder to track down on popular streaming services as compared to more modern offerings. Luckily, Turner Classic Movies has a number of masterpieces being broadcast throughout October.
The Mandalorian Star Katee Sackhoff Says Star Wars Fans Are in Good Hands With Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau
It's a good time to be a Star Wars fan. While the beloved sci-fi franchise hasn't released a film on the big screen in a couple of years, there are no shortage of new stories and adventures in the works at Disney+. Several live-action Star Wars shows are in development or production for the streaming service, many of which are being led by Star Wars: The Mandalorian producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky Takes Flight in Season 4 Trailer (Exclusive)
In the years since the final How to Train Your Dragon film was unveiled, the spirit of the high-flying and fantastical adventures has been kept alive with Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky on Peacock, with an all-new trailer for Season 4 of the series having been released. This season could be its most exciting yet, as our heroes are faced with fresh challenges and exciting adventures, sure to leave audiences soaring high as they dive into the action-packed journeys of the beloved heroes. Check out the exclusive trailer for Season 4 of Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky above before the new season hits Peacock on Thursday, September 29th.
Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series Debuts Wanda Maximoff's New Costume
Wanda Maximoff is embarking on new adventures as part of a new Scarlet Witch series. Announced earlier today, Scarlet Witch #1 comes from the creative team of writer Steve Orlando, artist Sara Pichelli, and colorist Matt Wilson, with a cover by Russell Dauterman. Along with setting up Scarlet Witch's new status quo following X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the new series will also see Dauterman create a new costume for Wanda Maximoff. Russell Dauterman has been doing cover work for plenty of Marvel titles, most recently the X-Men franchise, and even did a variant cover featuring many of Scarlet Witch's costumes for Avengers Forever #1.
Marvel Brings Back a Bizarre Thunderbolts Member
This week has been a big one for Thunderbolts fans, after the first details and first concept art for Marvel's upcoming live-action movie were revealed at Disney's D23 Expo. The team of villains and antiheroes has boasted a lot of different members over the years, including some who have been a heck of a lot more than meets the eye. This week's Iron Man played off of that in a clever way, bringing back a mantle with a complicated and weird history in Marvel Comics. Spoilers for Iron Man #23 from Christopher Cantwell, Angel Unuzeta, Frank D'Armata, and Joe Caramagna below! Only look if you want to know!
Thunderbolts Cast Reveals If They Are Supervillains in the MCU
Marvel's Thunderbolts revealed its big ensemble cast of characters during D23 Expo 2022. The lineup includes Sebastian Stan (Bucky/Winter Soldier), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova/Black Widow II), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/US Agent), Hannah John-Kamen (Ava/Ghost), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster), and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine). That's a pretty eye-raising mix of shady covert agents, failed super-soldier experiments, and/or outright criminals. So is that the kind of team we're getting with this Thunderbolts movie?
New She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Concept Art Revealed at D23 Expo
Marvel Studios has been on a roll with all of their Phase Four projects including their most recent series like Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter of the bunch has been the most interesting so far as it's a sitcom surrounding superheroes and the law. We've also gotten to see some familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that include the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Abomination (Tim Roth), Wong (Benedict Wong) and even an upcoming appearance by Daredevil (Charlie Cox). During Disney's D23 Expo, fans spotted some amazing concept art from the series that shows Tatiana Maslany as the titular character as well as some other stuff. You can check out the concept art below.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Cosplay Breaks Free With Jolyne
The Stone Ocean made landfall with its second episode batch recently on Netflix, continuing Jolyne's journey as she tried to save her father's life and escape from Green Dolphin Street Prison. With Stone Free lending a major assist to her master, Jolyne is gaining more mastery when it comes to Stand battles and has become a fan-favorite in the process. Now, one fan takes anime viewers to heaven with their new take on Jolyne as Stone Ocean's story continues.
A Friend of the Family Gets Creepy Full Trailer From Peacock
In one of the most famous cases of lies, betrayal, and deception, the young Jan Broberg was kidnapped by a "friend" of her family multiple times over the course of years, with A Friend of the Family offering a dramatized version of the unsettling events, which has just gotten a full trailer. The charming and charismatic Robert "B" Berchtold (Jake Lacy) convinced the Brobergs that he knew what was best for their daughter Jan (McKenna Grace), separating her from them and even turning her against them. You can check out the full trailer for A Friend of the Family below before it debuts on Peacock on October 6th.
Spy x Family Cosplay Preps Yor For a New Mission
Spy x Family is on its way with new episodes, and that means all eyes are on the Forger family. The gang made fans fall in love when season one premiered earlier this year, so it is no surprise to see the fandom celebrating their return. And thanks to one cosplayer, Yor is getting all geared up for their next mission as the Thorn Princess.
