I.P. Freely
5d ago

this was the most asanine season they ever had.kyle got blasted for the comments he made.no one said anything about the comment that Taylor said or the comments what Terrence said on making a all black alliance .or the comment Michael that he made to Turner. what a one sided show .

Janelle Darling
5d ago

SHAME ON CBS AND BIG BROTHER 🤬 continuous racial division and ruining Kyle's life for your ratings....CHEAP AND UGLY.....IM DONE!!!!!!

JannieV
5d ago

And what would Taylor feel is appropriate punishment for her racist/sexist behavior? Also, who convinced Kyle that his discussion was racist? He proposed various alliances that might help. And last, but not least, Michael and Brittany used their racist interpretation to try to make Kyle look bad when he had no reason to feel guilty about his proposed plan.

