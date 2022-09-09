Read full article on original website
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of shooting and attempting to kill Officer Burton will be sent to the Indiana courts. On Tuesday, September 13, 47-year-old Phillip Lee appeared virtually in a Montgomery County courtroom from the Montgomery County Jail. He agreed to waive his right to an extradition hearing, allowing the Wayne County court to take over the case.
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. The 69-year-old hunter had been in the chest-deep mud for approximately an hour, with his hunting partner trying to free him, before calling 911, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
Kudzu is thriving in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Entomology and Plant Pathology is working to try and eradicate the invasive vine, but they need the help of landowners to identify and report it on their property to avoid any further damage to the surrounding areas.
INDIANAPOLIS — This year there have been more than 100 shootings on school grounds across the country, killing at least 40 people and injuring another 82 people, according to Every Town Research. Now there is new camera technology that experts say could prevent incidents like this from happening. It's...
A federal commission leveled $96,000 in penalties against Peabody Midwest Mining for a safety failure at an Indiana site that could have been “catastrophic.” No one was injured or killed. “Very thankful here that nobody was hurt, but [the penalty] sends that message to miners that there's an...
A recent study looked at the 50 drunkest counties in America. Iowa is home to 6 of the drunkest counties in all of the USA. Today we will be looking at all 6 of those spots in Iowa while also checking out the other counties in other states. It looks...
Ginseng is a rooted, parsnip-looking plant which many use for various health problems. However, not everyone likes paying for it. Reports say these wild roots can sell for more than $800 a pound to oversea markets. It also has very strict and particular rules for how and when it can be harvested.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Seven days after life-changing floods claimed her life, mother of three and grandmother Linda Wood is missed. She and her widower Tony Wood were together for 38-years. They had been through a lot, but always kept promises. “I told her always, someday I’ll build you...
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
Wanna feel like a kid again in the back seat of your parent's car? Take a ride on these two Indiana roads that seriously feel like real-life roller coasters-HANG ON!. REMEMBER RIDING COUNTRY BACKROADS WITH YOUR PARENTS?. When I was a kid I always loved it when I would be...
Renewed interest in the flaw in the Wisconsin state quarter is back after a pretty price tag came up. This comes after the TikTok account @coinhub (punny.) posted this video highlighting the weird error on the coin and what price it drew:. @coinhub This quarter has the juice! 🌽 #foryou#coins#quarters#coincollection#coincollecting#money#treasure♬...
Members of United Auto Workers walked off the job at the Stellantis Casting Plant in Kokomo, Ind. The 3,500-acre plant makes aluminum parts used in the powertrains of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles.
You either clicked on this article because you thought the headline was super weird and had no idea what was going on, or you're curious as to what vibes the Quad Cites gives. As someone who lives in the Quad Cities, I'm glad to say it's not that bad. We are actually a pretty cool place, especially if you ignore the bad stuff!
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
This “Liz” is not your friend. Delete her voicemail. FOX59 has run across a new variety of robocall scams. We found out about it when our news director, C.J. Hoyt, received a voicemail on his cellphone. “Hey, it’s Liz with Student Advisor. I’m just giving you a call in regards to your school loan. I […]
This common lunar phenomenon makes night sky watching pretty interesting!. On Friday, September 9th, we saw the final full moon of summer. What was really cool about this year's final full moon of summer, was that it also happened to be the Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon is the name for the full moon that arrives closest to the autumn equinox. Usually, the Harvest Moon occurs in September but occasionally it will occur as late as October.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of an Indiana girl missing for more than three years is now charged with neglect. Amiah Robertson went missing from the Indianapolis area in March 2019 when she was 8 months old and still has not been found. Her mom, Amber Robertson, was indicted...
Vaccines have been a hot-button topic for some reason. In most recent times, vaccines really came into the forefront with the COVID-19 pandemic, but vaccines have been around for a long time. As you can see, Google Trends shows that the term "vaccine" has really taken off and has been used a lot in recent years.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — He came to power during a time of deep division within the country. Oliver Morton took office just weeks before the start of the Civil War as Indiana’s 14th governor. He was the was the first Governor of Indiana who was born in the state....
Statewide — It appears gambling is paying off for the Hoosier state. Indiana’s 12 casinos raked in about $2.5 Billion between July 2021 and June 2022. Of that amount, $700 Million was sent to the State of Indiana in the form of payment for taxes, according to the Indiana Gaming Commission.
