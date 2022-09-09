ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Central Illinois Proud

Man accused of shooting Officer Burton extradited to Indiana

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of shooting and attempting to kill Officer Burton will be sent to the Indiana courts. On Tuesday, September 13, 47-year-old Phillip Lee appeared virtually in a Montgomery County courtroom from the Montgomery County Jail. He agreed to waive his right to an extradition hearing, allowing the Wayne County court to take over the case.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDBO

Hunter trapped in mud rescued from Indiana swamp

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. The 69-year-old hunter had been in the chest-deep mud for approximately an hour, with his hunting partner trying to free him, before calling 911, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana DNR working to eradicate kudzu

Kudzu is thriving in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Entomology and Plant Pathology is working to try and eradicate the invasive vine, but they need the help of landowners to identify and report it on their property to avoid any further damage to the surrounding areas.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

New technology could head off future school shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — This year there have been more than 100 shootings on school grounds across the country, killing at least 40 people and injuring another 82 people, according to Every Town Research. Now there is new camera technology that experts say could prevent incidents like this from happening. It's...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

IDNR catch Ginseng thieves; arrest two

Ginseng is a rooted, parsnip-looking plant which many use for various health problems. However, not everyone likes paying for it. Reports say these wild roots can sell for more than $800 a pound to oversea markets. It also has very strict and particular rules for how and when it can be harvested.
INDIANA STATE
US 104.9

Check Your Coins: These Specific Wisconsin Coins Might Be Worth Thousands

Renewed interest in the flaw in the Wisconsin state quarter is back after a pretty price tag came up. This comes after the TikTok account @coinhub (punny.) posted this video highlighting the weird error on the coin and what price it drew:. @coinhub This quarter has the juice! 🌽 #foryou#coins#quarters#coincollection#coincollecting#money#treasure♬...
WISCONSIN STATE
US 104.9

Quad Cities Vibe Check: Is Our River City Really That Bad?

You either clicked on this article because you thought the headline was super weird and had no idea what was going on, or you're curious as to what vibes the Quad Cites gives. As someone who lives in the Quad Cities, I'm glad to say it's not that bad. We are actually a pretty cool place, especially if you ignore the bad stuff!
POLITICS
US 104.9

Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022

It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
WHAT CHEER, IA
103GBF

Have You Seen Ghostly Rings Around the Moon Over Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, What Do They Mean?

This common lunar phenomenon makes night sky watching pretty interesting!. On Friday, September 9th, we saw the final full moon of summer. What was really cool about this year's final full moon of summer, was that it also happened to be the Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon is the name for the full moon that arrives closest to the autumn equinox. Usually, the Harvest Moon occurs in September but occasionally it will occur as late as October.
INDIANA STATE
US 104.9

Iowa Is In The Top 10 States That Vaccinate The Most

Vaccines have been a hot-button topic for some reason. In most recent times, vaccines really came into the forefront with the COVID-19 pandemic, but vaccines have been around for a long time. As you can see, Google Trends shows that the term "vaccine" has really taken off and has been used a lot in recent years.
IOWA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana Governor helped fuel Union effort during the Civil War

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — He came to power during a time of deep division within the country. Oliver Morton took office just weeks before the start of the Civil War as Indiana’s 14th governor. He was the was the first Governor of Indiana who was born in the state....
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Gaming Commission: Indiana casinos rake in $2.5 Billion in past year

Statewide — It appears gambling is paying off for the Hoosier state. Indiana’s 12 casinos raked in about $2.5 Billion between July 2021 and June 2022. Of that amount, $700 Million was sent to the State of Indiana in the form of payment for taxes, according to the Indiana Gaming Commission.
INDIANA STATE
US 104.9

US 104.9

