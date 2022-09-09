Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole announce the birth of their first child together on Sept. 15. Nick took to Instagram to share the news, along with a photo of himself, LaNisha and their baby girl, Onyx, in the hospital. He included a lengthy caption to go with the image. “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities,” Nick wrote. “I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says. I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be. Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions.”

