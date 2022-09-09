Read full article on original website
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Everything we know about the new season so far
Jujutsu Kaisen returns in 2023
Elle Fanning says The Great costume designer was behind her beautiful regal Emmys gown
Elle Fanning looked fit to rule a kingdom on the 2022 Emmys red carpet, and it's no wonder why. The star, who is nominated tonight for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Catherine the Great on Hulu's The Great, said her vintage Hollywood–inspired dress was designed by series costume designer Sharon Long, who just won the Emmy for Outstanding Period Costumes at the Creative Arts Emmys last week for her work on the show.
See how Vampire Academy puts its own spin on Rose and Mason's relationship in script pages from the premiere
There are many complicated dynamics at the center of Vampire Academy, from the larger societal dynamics between the Moroi and the dhampir, or even the royal Moroi and the non-royal Moroi. Then there are the more personal dynamics at play: Lissa (Daniela Nieves) and Rose's (Sisi Stringer) unbreakable friendship, Rose and Dimitri's (Kieron Moore) will-they-won't-they romance, Lissa and Christian's (André Dae Kim) frowned-upon connection, and the list goes on. But there's one dynamic that executive producers Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre knew they wanted to tweak from what was done in Richelle Mead's popular book series: The relationship between Rose and Mason (Andrew Liner).
Simon Cowell and Jennifer Hudson unpack her American Idol elimination on singer's new talk show
Jennifer Hudson made her talk show debut on Monday and her first guest was none other than acid-tongued American Idol judge Simon Cowell. Cowell, who met Hudson when she competed on the third season of the series in 2004, appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show to unpack, among other things, the performer's Idol elimination. The discussion marked the first time in 18 years that the pair publicly revisited the fateful night she was sent home.
Here's how you know 2022 Emmys announcer Sam Jay and DJ Zedd
Kenan Thompson hosted the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday night, but he had a lot of help from two very important people. During the show, comedian Sam Jay took over announcer duties while Zedd served as the house DJ. Here's how you know both performers outside their Emmys roles. If...
The best and worst moments from the 2022 Emmy Awards
Awards shows, we love them! In theory. But watching them can cause emotional whiplash, as the ceremony bounces from heartwarming speeches and surprise wins to awkward comedy bits and cringe-worthy teleprompter gaffes. Here's how the 74th annual Emmy Awards gave us all the feels — good and bad. BEST:...
Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer
Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
Nick Cannon Welcomes A Surprise 9th Baby After Announcing He’s Expecting Another 2 Kids
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole announce the birth of their first child together on Sept. 15. Nick took to Instagram to share the news, along with a photo of himself, LaNisha and their baby girl, Onyx, in the hospital. He included a lengthy caption to go with the image. “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities,” Nick wrote. “I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says. I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be. Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions.”
Good Fight Boss Explains Episode 2's Dark Peter Florrick Twist
The following story contains spoilers about the second episode of The Good Fight‘s current sixth season — proceed at your own peril. Eli Gold didn’t just bring his pent-up potty mouth to this week’s The Good Fight — he came armed with some juicy Good Wife intel, too. As we recently teased, Episode 2 of the Paramount+ legal drama’s sixth and final season finds Alan Cumming’s Eli providing Diane (Christine Baranski) with a present-day update on Alicia and Peter Florrick, the legacy Good Wife characters originated by Julianna Margulies and Chris Noth, respectively, both of whom were last seen in the series’...
What to Watch podcast: Praise be, the new season of The Handmaid's Tale is here
On today's episode of the podcast, we learn that Hocus Pocus 2 will include some big musical numbers set to "familiar" songs, a Strangers remake is in the works starring Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch, and French new wave filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard has passed away. Plus, it's time to return to the...
Watch Olivia Rodrigo reunite with her HSMTMTS BFF in season 3 finale sneak peek
Olivia Rodrigo is coming back to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series just in time for the season 3 finale. EW has your exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming eighth and final episode of HSMTMTS season 3 where Rodrigo's Nini finally arrives at Camp Shallow Lake to cheer on her fellow Wildcats as they put on their production of Frozen.
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell stage Good Burger reunion at 2022 Emmys
Emmys host Kenan Thompson had a reunion with his All That and Kenan & Kel costar Kel Mitchell during the awards ceremony. In a skit set at a bar tended by "honorary bartender" Kumail Nanjiani, Thompson asked The Eternals star, "Why don't you take this guy's order over here?" He then walked over to a patron with his head down, hiding his face.
Emmys 2022 red carpet livestream: Watch the EW and PEOPLE pre-show
Are you red carpet ready? It's time for TV's biggest night of the year at the 74th annual Emmy Awards!. PEOPLE and EW are once again teaming up for red carpet coverage, reporting live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 12, the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live pre-show will be streaming live on EW.com and all of EW's social channels.
Lizzo, Brett Goldstein share 'Big Grrrls' moment at 2022 Emmys
He really is every f---in' where. Brett Goldstein has taken home an Emmy for the second year in a row for his work as beloved grump Roy Kent on Ted Lasso. And this time, he was handed the award by none other than Lizzo. Lizzo, an Emmy winner herself for...
Euphoria's Jacob Elordi will play Elvis in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla
From East Highland High School to Graceland: Euphoria star Jacob Elordi has been cast as Elvis Presley in an upcoming Sofia Coppola film. Coppola will write and direct Priscilla, based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, to be distributed by A24. Cailee Spaeny (Mare of Easttown, The Craft: Legacy) will star opposite Elordi as the titular businesswoman, actress, and former wife of the King of Rock and Roll.
Britney Spears clarifies Christina Aguilera comments: 'I would never intentionally body shame anybody'
Britney Spears is clarifying remarks about fellow pop star Christina Aguilera. The "Hold Me Closer" singer said she did not intend to be critical about Aguilera's "beautiful body" in an Instagram post shared Tuesday, acknowledging that her original comments were a "projection of the insecurities I deal with all the time as a result of how my parents and the media have treated me."
Meet B2EMO, the adorable new salvage droid in Andor
This is the droid you're looking for. Alan Tudyk's K2-SO may not be in the first season of Andor, but the upcoming Star Wars series introduces at least one new robotic friend. EW has an exclusive look at the new droid B2EMO, the tiny salvage assistant who stars opposite Diego Luna.
Lorne Michaels says Saturday Night Live season 48 will have at least four new cast members
Saturday Night Live took home another Outstanding Variety Series trophy at the 74th Annual Emmy Awards on Sunday, continuing its now six-year winning streak that has lasted ever since the presidential election of Donald Trump. With only one competitor in the category (A Black Lady Sketch Show), SNL's triumph was...
Emmy Awards 2022: See the complete list of winners
On Monday night, it was once again time for some award-winning Ted talks. Success was indeed contained within Succession. And there was a full blossoming of a White Lotus. Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso netted several big wins on Monday night at the 74th annual Emmy Awards, scoring four trophies, including its second straight Outstanding Comedy Series and acting awards again for Brett Goldstein and Jason Sudeikis. On the drama side, HBO's Succession had a plan for Emmy excellence: The show claimed trophies for Outstanding Drama Series (its second), Supporting Actor (Matthew Macfayden) and writing (creator Jesse Armstrong). Meanwhile, HBO's The White Lotus had a five-star night in the limited series genre, winning five awards: In addition to the big prize, Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett scored acting prizes, while creator Mike White triumphed in writing and directing. (The show earned 10 Emmys overall, including last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys.)
Bowen Yang brings his mom as date to the 2022 Emmys: 'Makes me very emotional'
Bowen Yang took someone incredibly special in his life as his date to the 2022 Emmy Awards: his mother. During EW's Emmys red carpet pre-show livestream, the Saturday Night Live cast member revealed that he decided to celebrate TV's biggest night with his mother, Meng, on his arm because of how much she'd seen him hustle to make it to this moment in his career. "It's incredibly important to have my mother here," he said. "She's someone who, for years, decades even, didn't understand what I was doing when I would go to improv practice or do comedy shows in the city. She's really seen me when, so it's a big deal."
