CHICAGO — The city has sent out the first payment of $500 to the 5,000 households picked for Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot, officials said Tuesday. The $31.5 million program is one of the largest monthly cash assistant pilots in the United States, according to the city. More than 176,000 Chicago households applied to get $500 checks each month for a year as part of the program; 5,000 were picked and have been sent their first payment.
(The Center Square) – The woman who pays Illinois’ bills is talking about getting old bills off the books and getting money in the bank. Comptroller Susana Mendoza told a crowd at The City Club of Chicago that Illinois has cut its backlog of unpaid bills from $16.7 billion in 2017 to just a fraction of that today.
City leaders say a program aimed at ending poverty in Chicago and putting vulnerable residents on the road to economic recovery is now fully enrolled.
Urban exploration is one thing, exploring a place in the middle of nowhere is something else altogether. While it's not exactly in the middle of nowhere, Joliet actually, it seems that in order to get to this abandoned bunker, you're going to have to walk a bit. Posted on YouTube...
Several Chicago’s West Side organizations – including BUILD Chicago, New Moms and Manufacturing Renaissance – will benefit from $75 million in funding from Cook County that will support programs working to reduce and prevent gun violence. The local organizations were awarded multi-year grants ranging from $1.2 million...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thirty percent of all the items transported in the U.S. is shipped by train – and come Friday, those trains could stop dead in their tracks.The trains carry everything from the food on your dinner table to this year's Halloween costume – and the pending national freight rail strike could create massive issues with the supply chain and delay it all.It will also be disruptive to Metra commuters – and is already disrupting Amtrak travelers.Ttwo unions -- SMART and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) -- remain at odds with the railroads over attendance policies that workers claim...
The first residents began moving into the Illinois Veterans’ Home Chicago at 4250 N. Oak Park Ave. in January, more than a dozen years after plans for the facility were announced, but only 24 of the 200 beds are occupied as the facility awaits federal certification. In addition, the...
CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County residents will soon be able to apply for the upcoming income pilot program. We're learning more about who is eligible and what you need to do to apply.Applications for the program open on Oct. 6. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, be a Cook County resident, and have income at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty level. The program will provide $500 monthly payments to over 3,200 residents for two years starting this winter.The $42 million program is being billed as the largest of its kind in the country.
DeKalb (dih-KALB) is a city in DeKalb County, Illinois, United States. The population was 43,862 according to the 2010 census, up from 39,018 at the 2000 census. The city is named after decorated Franconian–French war hero Johann de Kalb, who died during the American Revolutionary War. Founded in 1856,...
This letter is on behalf of 151 neighbors and residents of Oak Park whose names are attached below. We urge you to prohibit the overnight operation of gas stations in Oak Park to reduce the opportunity for violent criminal activity in our community. We appreciate the time and attention that you have given to the safety of Oak Park residents. We especially want to thank you for taking the affirmative step of moving forward to create a barrier to limit the use of the Taylor Avenue driveway at the BP station at Taylor and Chicago. We believe that this will be an effective start in addressing both traffic and safety issues.
City Council approved a $125,000 payment Monday night to settle a federal lawsuit against the city and former Police Chief Demitrous Cook, stemming from Snapchat posts Cook made in February 2020. The payment resolves all claims and covers the plaintiff’s attorney’s fees in the lawsuit, which was first filed on...
Try these 3 Chipotle-approved menu hacks instead. (CHICAGO) Chipotle is not against customers using "hacks" to get more out of the menu. The restaurant has even promoted menu hacks in the past. But there is one hack gaining popularity that Chipotle is putting an end to.
CHICAGO — Chicago’s 14th police district hosted a catalytic converter spray painting event at Fullerton and California in Chicago’s Northwest side Sunday afternoon. Volunteers painted the catalytic converters of fifty cars a neon pink to make the exhaust system part less desirable to thieves. Chicago Police Department data shows the number of catalytic converter thefts […]
Thousands of vehicles are expected to make their way through Chicago for Mexican Independence Day on Friday. Although Chicago police have done a lot of planning this year, officials said traffic is going to be a challenge.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've ever wanted to be a 911 dispatcher, there's a class for it at the City Colleges of Chicago, and you can apply now.Malcolm X College is teaming up with the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) to offer an "Introduction to Emergency Management" course.It will be night class taught by OEMC staff from Oct. 4 through Dec. 1.The course will teach students about 911 dispatch center operations, emergency management, traffic management, 311 city services, and the qualifications to become an OEMC employee. The course will include roleplaying and simulation of the basics of 911 center operations.The class costs $385, but tuition can be waived for eligible Chicago residents through the Future Ready Program. Students must be 18 or older.There are limited spots available, and you can apply at ccc.edu.
CHICAGO - A liberal Chicago alderman decried the Windy City's crime wave on Monday night – and even questioned the usefulness of calling police. George Cardenas, a Democrat, is alderman of Chicago's 12th Ward. He was appointed as deputy floor leader in Chicago's City Council by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in February 2021.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago restaurant owner had to spend a night in jail and pay more than $40,000 in fines for refusing to hand over payroll documents to federal investigators.The U.S. Labor Department subpoenaed La Bomba owner Wilson Torres more than two years ago as part of a wage and hours investigation.But the feds say Torres failed to turn over the documents until recently, after a judge forced Torres to comply with jail time and fines for contempt of court.
Chicago police said the fake cop dresses like the police, said he’s an officer or sergeant and shows a badge and gun, but is not the police. The man has attempted to get into the Shedd Aquarium and places in the West Loop and Roseland.
In “Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue,” Gravy dives into the history of Chicago barbecue and its connection to the Great Migration. In “Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue,” Gravy producer Courtney DeLong dives into the history of Chicago barbecue and its connection to the Great Migration.
Looking for a real thrill this Halloween season? The world-famous 13th Floor Haunted House has reopened to the public to add some fuel to your nightmares! Remember when haunted houses were simply makeshift stages at your neighbor’s? Some of the parents would string up a few cotton cobwebs, black curtains, and maybe one of the dads would dress up as a vampire and do that one laugh? Well, those days are long gone. Not only is the world itself a more terrifying place to be, but haunted houses have gone to hell and back to scare the absolute bejesus out of you. Rated as one of the Top 5 Haunted Houses in the U.S.A. by USA Today, 13th Floor Haunted House Chicago has officially returned from the grave for its terrifying ninth season in Chicagoland and its most intense haunted house experience yet. Set amongst forty-thousand square feet of fun at 5050 River Road in Schiller Park near the Rosemont entertainment district, the new site features two all-new, scary-as-hell exhibits entitled Outcast Carnival and All Hallows Eve that reportedly takes the fear-inducing experience to levels that 13th Floor has never gone to before.
