Looking for a real thrill this Halloween season? The world-famous 13th Floor Haunted House has reopened to the public to add some fuel to your nightmares! Remember when haunted houses were simply makeshift stages at your neighbor’s? Some of the parents would string up a few cotton cobwebs, black curtains, and maybe one of the dads would dress up as a vampire and do that one laugh? Well, those days are long gone. Not only is the world itself a more terrifying place to be, but haunted houses have gone to hell and back to scare the absolute bejesus out of you. Rated as one of the Top 5 Haunted Houses in the U.S.A. by USA Today, 13th Floor Haunted House Chicago has officially returned from the grave for its terrifying ninth season in Chicagoland and its most intense haunted house experience yet. Set amongst forty-thousand square feet of fun at 5050 River Road in Schiller Park near the Rosemont entertainment district, the new site features two all-new, scary-as-hell exhibits entitled Outcast Carnival and All Hallows Eve that reportedly takes the fear-inducing experience to levels that 13th Floor has never gone to before.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO