Earl E. Ryan was born in Matthews, IN on August 18, 1931, and raised by his mother Ocie (Coffin) Touchton and her husband M.E. Touchton. Earl spent his youth hunting, throwing papers, working on a farm during the summers, and competing in basketball and track. He grew up during the depression and WWII and these events shaped his outlook of the world. He was cautious with his money and loyal to his nation. When the Korean War broke out, he enlisted in the Navy, spending four years in the Naval air division. He always said he ‘spent four years in Uncle Sam’s Canoe Club but never was on a ship!’ After he was discharged, he enrolled in Indiana State Normal School, but there was the expectation that he would take art and music appreciation, while he was interested in history and current events. He decided to go to work. He worked for BorgWarner in Muncie until 1970 on plant protection. That year, he purchased a bowling center in Wagner, SD., moving his family 800 miles west.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO