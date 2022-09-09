Read full article on original website
Kitten Yoga, Catstravaganza coming up this weekend in Lawrence
The projected forecast for cuteness this weekend is high. Two kitten-centered events are scheduled to connect with and benefit the Lawrence Humane Society: Catstravaganza and Kitten Yoga. As part of its Art For All series, the Lawrence Arts Center is hosting Catstravaganza from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17...
Lawrence High to assist Special Olympics film crew with national inclusion campaign
Orion Baldwin and his classmates brainstormed 1970s-themed homecoming float ideas during their interpersonal skills class early Monday. The Lawrence High senior took advantage of an opening to talk about the “most iconic” 1978 horror film, “Halloween.” Like many teens, he loves scary movies. When he finished,...
Disability studies highlighted in new KU exhibition; activist to speak at opening reception
A chosen book and sculpture as well as an upcoming exhibition through the University of Kansas Libraries aim to foster learning and discussion of disabled people’s experiences. “Disability Visibility,” an anthology of essays written by disabled people, has been chosen as the KU’s 2022-23 Common Book. The Common Book...
Long-awaited Taylor’s Donuts plans popup opening Saturday
Post updated to add more photos at 12:21 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9:. “Donut” freak out. Lawrence is getting another donut option, and it debuts Saturday. Recognized nationally for his baking prowess, Taylor Petrehn is having a “popup” opening for Taylor’s Donuts at 19th and Louisiana streets — a spinoff of his 1900 Barker Bakery and Cafe.
A giant solar farm project is pitting neighbor against neighbor
Johnson and Douglas counties approved regulations allowing the construction of what would be the largest utility-scale solar farm in Kansas. But while residents say they support green energy, there’s a vocal contingent pushing back against building 2,000 acres of panels so close to their communities. Frank Gieringer rides a...
Lawrence news
Lawrence Public Library’s Kids’ Action Club members take the lead on art, bake sale fundraiser. One of the defining features of the Lawrence Public Library’s Kids’ Action Club is that it allows kids to put ideas into action. Its latest project is a fundraiser for Ukraine.
Obituary: Earl E. Ryan
Earl E. Ryan was born in Matthews, IN on August 18, 1931, and raised by his mother Ocie (Coffin) Touchton and her husband M.E. Touchton. Earl spent his youth hunting, throwing papers, working on a farm during the summers, and competing in basketball and track. He grew up during the depression and WWII and these events shaped his outlook of the world. He was cautious with his money and loyal to his nation. When the Korean War broke out, he enlisted in the Navy, spending four years in the Naval air division. He always said he ‘spent four years in Uncle Sam’s Canoe Club but never was on a ship!’ After he was discharged, he enrolled in Indiana State Normal School, but there was the expectation that he would take art and music appreciation, while he was interested in history and current events. He decided to go to work. He worked for BorgWarner in Muncie until 1970 on plant protection. That year, he purchased a bowling center in Wagner, SD., moving his family 800 miles west.
Just Food’s interim executive director leaving position; staff will report to board
A few months in as interim executive director of Just Food, Brett Salsbury has decided to return to his previous home of Las Vegas to pursue other career opportunities, according to a Wednesday news release from the organization. The staff of the Douglas County food bank will report directly to...
Letter to the Times: Thanks to those who gave blood
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns and letters to the Times written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Would you like to send a letter to the Times? Great! Here’s how to do it....
Lawrence high school seniors earn academic recognition from College Board
Four Lawrence district students — two from Free State High School and two from Lawrence High School — have been awarded special recognition from the College Board, Superintendent Anthony Lewis announced during Monday’s school board meeting. Free State senior Michael Bido was named both a National African...
Food service workers at Lawrence retirement community file petition to unionize
Food service workers at Pioneer Ridge Retirement Community in Lawrence have filed for an election to join Teamsters Local 696, according to a news release from the union. The 20 workers include cooks, servers, housekeepers and dishwashers in the independent living facility’s restaurant, according to the release. “We see...
Open enrollment for Kansas schools raises concerns about equity, representation and funding, local leaders say
Open enrollment in Kansas public schools will worsen existing inequities and funding issues as well as diminish the importance of voters’ representation on local school boards, some local leaders say. A provision allowing for open enrollment passed as part of a school funding bill in late April. Proponents have...
Lawrence school board approves maximum budget, hears update on future planning committee
The Lawrence school board on Monday approved the district’s maximum budget for the 2022-23 academic year, including up to $231.69 million in total expenditures. The district’s budget lowers the mill levy by about 1.1 mills — but because assessed valuations substantially rose this year, most property owners as a result will still see tax increases.
‘A traumatic and fatal conclusion’: Kansas school district debates potential transgender policy
TOPEKA — Debate over a potential policy covering transgender students exposed a school district’s ideological rifts on Monday night, complete with two legal letters and details from anonymous teachers. Parents, students and board members in the Gardner Edgerton School District have wrangled over the policy since July, with...
Vehicle overturns in crash in northwestern Lawrence
A vehicle rolled onto its roof Monday night as the result of a crash at Kasold Drive and Tillerman Drive in northwestern Lawrence. The single-vehicle crash was reported around 8:55 p.m. Monday. The intersection, which is about a quarter of a mile north of Kasold Drive and Peterson Road, is a three-way roundabout.
Foster kids in Kansas can’t get the mental health care they need, but there might be a fix
TOPEKA — Beth Patton needs to get her adopted child mental health services, but the boy faces problems too serious for any professional in her county to handle. “I did have the police department at my house,” said Patton, who lives in Independence, Kansas. “He needs help. And he needs help before it gets to that point. And nobody wants to be proactive.”
Max Kautsch: Attorney General’s Office ignores plain text of Kansas open records law, sets poor example (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. Occasionally, we’ll also pick up columns from other nearby news outlets. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the...
Ex-Lawrence police officer will face jury trial in on-duty rape case after mediation fails
A former Lawrence police officer charged with raping a woman in his patrol vehicle will now face a jury early next year after mediation failed to lead to a plea agreement. Jonathan M. Gardner, 42, is charged with one count of rape and 34 counts of official misconduct and unlawful acts concerning computers after a woman filed a complaint late last year with the Lawrence Police Department’s Office of Professional Accountability. Gardner joined the LPD in June 2013 and remained on the force until an investigation of the charges began in November 2021.
