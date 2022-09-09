ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Kitten Yoga, Catstravaganza coming up this weekend in Lawrence

The projected forecast for cuteness this weekend is high. Two kitten-centered events are scheduled to connect with and benefit the Lawrence Humane Society: Catstravaganza and Kitten Yoga. As part of its Art For All series, the Lawrence Arts Center is hosting Catstravaganza from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17...
Long-awaited Taylor’s Donuts plans popup opening Saturday

Post updated to add more photos at 12:21 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9:. “Donut” freak out. Lawrence is getting another donut option, and it debuts Saturday. Recognized nationally for his baking prowess, Taylor Petrehn is having a “popup” opening for Taylor’s Donuts at 19th and Louisiana streets — a spinoff of his 1900 Barker Bakery and Cafe.
A giant solar farm project is pitting neighbor against neighbor

Johnson and Douglas counties approved regulations allowing the construction of what would be the largest utility-scale solar farm in Kansas. But while residents say they support green energy, there’s a vocal contingent pushing back against building 2,000 acres of panels so close to their communities. Frank Gieringer rides a...
Lawrence news

Lawrence Public Library’s Kids’ Action Club members take the lead on art, bake sale fundraiser. One of the defining features of the Lawrence Public Library’s Kids’ Action Club is that it allows kids to put ideas into action. Its latest project is a fundraiser for Ukraine.
Obituary: Earl E. Ryan

Earl E. Ryan was born in Matthews, IN on August 18, 1931, and raised by his mother Ocie (Coffin) Touchton and her husband M.E. Touchton. Earl spent his youth hunting, throwing papers, working on a farm during the summers, and competing in basketball and track. He grew up during the depression and WWII and these events shaped his outlook of the world. He was cautious with his money and loyal to his nation. When the Korean War broke out, he enlisted in the Navy, spending four years in the Naval air division. He always said he ‘spent four years in Uncle Sam’s Canoe Club but never was on a ship!’ After he was discharged, he enrolled in Indiana State Normal School, but there was the expectation that he would take art and music appreciation, while he was interested in history and current events. He decided to go to work. He worked for BorgWarner in Muncie until 1970 on plant protection. That year, he purchased a bowling center in Wagner, SD., moving his family 800 miles west.
Letter to the Times: Thanks to those who gave blood

Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns and letters to the Times written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Would you like to send a letter to the Times? Great! Here’s how to do it....
Lawrence high school seniors earn academic recognition from College Board

Four Lawrence district students — two from Free State High School and two from Lawrence High School — have been awarded special recognition from the College Board, Superintendent Anthony Lewis announced during Monday’s school board meeting. Free State senior Michael Bido was named both a National African...
Food service workers at Lawrence retirement community file petition to unionize

Food service workers at Pioneer Ridge Retirement Community in Lawrence have filed for an election to join Teamsters Local 696, according to a news release from the union. The 20 workers include cooks, servers, housekeepers and dishwashers in the independent living facility’s restaurant, according to the release. “We see...
Lawrence school board approves maximum budget, hears update on future planning committee

The Lawrence school board on Monday approved the district’s maximum budget for the 2022-23 academic year, including up to $231.69 million in total expenditures. The district’s budget lowers the mill levy by about 1.1 mills — but because assessed valuations substantially rose this year, most property owners as a result will still see tax increases.
Vehicle overturns in crash in northwestern Lawrence

A vehicle rolled onto its roof Monday night as the result of a crash at Kasold Drive and Tillerman Drive in northwestern Lawrence. The single-vehicle crash was reported around 8:55 p.m. Monday. The intersection, which is about a quarter of a mile north of Kasold Drive and Peterson Road, is a three-way roundabout.
Foster kids in Kansas can’t get the mental health care they need, but there might be a fix

TOPEKA — Beth Patton needs to get her adopted child mental health services, but the boy faces problems too serious for any professional in her county to handle. “I did have the police department at my house,” said Patton, who lives in Independence, Kansas. “He needs help. And he needs help before it gets to that point. And nobody wants to be proactive.”
Ex-Lawrence police officer will face jury trial in on-duty rape case after mediation fails

A former Lawrence police officer charged with raping a woman in his patrol vehicle will now face a jury early next year after mediation failed to lead to a plea agreement. Jonathan M. Gardner, 42, is charged with one count of rape and 34 counts of official misconduct and unlawful acts concerning computers after a woman filed a complaint late last year with the Lawrence Police Department’s Office of Professional Accountability. Gardner joined the LPD in June 2013 and remained on the force until an investigation of the charges began in November 2021.

