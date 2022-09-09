Read full article on original website
Iowa police chief on leave after FBI raid
ADAIR, Iowa (KCCI) - The police chief in Adair is on paid leave following an FBI raid at his city office and at least one gun store he owns. The mayor of Adair confirmed to KCCI Chief Brad Wendt is off the job for now. The Adair city attorney confirms he is under investigation.
Missing Iowa Paper Boy Case Remains Unsolved 40 Years Later
Forty years ago, a Des Moines Register paper boy went missing without a trace on Sunday, September 5, between 6 and 7 am. His name was Johnny Gosch. I recall it well because I, too, was a 12-year-old Des Moines Register paper boy at the time of Gosch's West Des Moines disappearance. Only I was delivering papers in Dubuque.
Could You Last a Night in One of Iowa’s Most Famous Haunted Houses?
The story of the Villisca Ax Murders is a gruesome one. If you're not familiar with it, here's a quick summary using information from Wikipedia:. Sometime between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. on June 10th, 1912, Josiah B. Moore, his wife Sarah and their four children Herman Montgomery, Mary Katherine, Arthur Boyd, and Paul Vernon were murdered inside their home in Villisca, Iowa. Ina Mae and Lena Gertrude Stillinger, two children that were staying the night at the Moore's house that evening, were also killed.
Check Your Lottery Tickets! Someone In Iowa Just Won $1 Million
Iowans have been incredibly lucky this summer with the Iowa Lottery. Another person in the Hawkeye State is about to be $1 million richer but they need to claim the money to become a millionaire. Check your lottery tickets Quad Cities because you might be taking a trip to Clive, IA to claim $1 million.
US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois.
