Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
North Carolina family of 5, burning evidence, attack with ‘metal flagpole’ revealed in new Capitol riot indictment
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The path from North Carolina to right-wing extremist groups and the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, continues to become clearer. Just this week we learned there are more than 1,100 members of one of those violent militias, the Oath Keepers, in North Carolina – including at least two state legislators – and a member from the Piedmont Triad is one of the 21 state residents indicted at the riots that attempted to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.
Security approved for Luria in Norfolk after threats
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Elaine Luria will receive additional security from Norfolk law enforcement after recent threats. Norfolk City Council voted Tuesday night to accept $68,000 in funding from the U.S. Capitol Police that will allow the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to pay deputies to work as independent security contractors for Luria (D-2nd District).
Democratic nominee for North Carolina House facing gun-related charges
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Democratic nominee for the North Carolina General Assembly is scheduled to be in Guilford County District Court on Monday morning to face weapons charges from an arrest just after last year’s General Election. Sherrie Young, the Democrat chosen to face incumbent state Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett) in the race for […]
Virginians will start getting one-time tax rebates soon
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – In the coming days, one-time rebates will start going out to eligible taxpayers, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation. Tax Commissioner Craig Burns gave lawmakers an update on Tuesday morning. Here is what you need to know:. How much will I get?. The General...
US Army soldier accused of communicating with Gloucester teen
Police say an active-duty soldier from Alabama has been arrested after he was involved in the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl early Tuesday morning in Gloucester.
Affidavit: Arkansas man called himself Jesus, Satan before cutting off own leg in front of child
An Arkansas man who claimed to be both Jesus and Satan, amputated his own leg in front of his 5-year-old, according to court documents.
Trial starts for man accused of strangling HRRJ inmate
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An ex-corrections officer accused of choking a now former inmate at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail is scheduled to go to trial on Tuesday. Ex-master jail officer Robert Whitaker is facing one count of felony strangulation and one count of assault and battery. Former inmate...
Free biscuit, sandwich offers this week at Hampton Roads Chick-fil-As
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Chick-fil-As are giving out free chicken biscuits and regular chicken sandwiches this week. The deal is available from Monday, September 12 through Saturday, September 17 at participating Hampton Roads locations. It’s good for one breakfast or lunch entrée per person and is...
