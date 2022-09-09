Read full article on original website
Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
Which Missouri colleges do graduates have the highest amounts of debt?
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The average amount a college student in Missouri borrows to pay for school is roughly $35,000, according to the Department of Education. In August, President Joe Biden announced that 43 million Americans would see their student loan debt erased under his forgiveness plan. Missouri is right in line with the average student loan debt, with the overall average at $35,889.
Missouri boarding school can remain open, with oversight
A Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a “dark pattern of behavior,” a judge ruled Monday. Judge David Munton’s ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers. The school serves about 60 boys.
Half-Hour Highlights!
The Fellers tell us about lower gas prices, on this Texas-T Tuesday. And I reckon there’s a Ghost town that sprung up in California they’re gonna be ramblin’ on about, from the unfortunate drought. Plus we’ve got a quiz, and information on an ornery squirrel! From all of us at Good Morning Four States, we tip our hats to ya!
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 09/15/22
The warming trend will continue across Northeast Oklahoma. The afternoons will be breezy, as well. This dry air allows for the big temperature swings from morning to afternoon. We have a south wind due to high pressure moving to the east of us. There are some clouds developing to the...
Arkansas man called himself Jesus, Satan before cutting off own leg in front of child: affidavit
BOONE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) – An Arkansas man who claimed to be both Jesus and Satan, amputated his own leg in front of his 5-year-old, according to court documents. An arrest affidavit filed Sept. 8 in Boone County shows deputies responded to a home on Aug. 2 where a man was found lying in front of the residence naked and missing part of his right leg.
Kansas Regional Weather for 09/15/22
The warming trend will continue as we get into this weekend. The afternoons will be breezy from Coffeyville through Chanute. This dry air allows for the big temperature swings from morning to afternoon. We have a south wind due to high pressure moving to the east of us. There are...
Warm & Breezy Through The Weekend, Mid 90s Next Week
The warming trend will continue as we get into this weekend. We will at least have mild nighttime temperatures. The afternoons will be breezy through Saturday. Even warmer weather comes in next week. We could find ourselves back in the mid-90s. This dry air allows for the big temperature swings from morning to afternoon.
