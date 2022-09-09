ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

#Retirement Savings#Retirement Income#Retirement Age#Medicare#Medical Insurance#Medical Services
Health Insurance
Economy
Mortgages
Motley Fool

Getting a Part-Time Job in Retirement? Beware This Pitfall

Many seniors are struggling to make ends meet due to inflation. If you're retired and thinking of getting a job, it's important to understand how that might impact you from a Social Security standpoint. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Find Out: 5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security. A $1 million dollar portfolio in a 401(k) plan or traditional...
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70

Consider starting to collect early if you're financially strapped. If you may not live a long life, that's another reason to consider starting early. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

4 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

The two most important things are to start early and to stay safe when investing your money. Reinvesting dividends can be an easy way to juice returns. Investing through a Roth IRA can help you achieve long-term gains tax free. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
PERSONAL FINANCE
GOBankingRates

7 Money Moves Retirees Almost Never Regret

It is incredibly rare for a retiree to regret working alongside a trusted and qualified financial advisor or planner for their retirement needs. These individuals, after all, are here to look out for the retiree’s best interests. Kurt Heineman, financial planner at Vision Casting Financial Planning, uses the example...
PERSONAL FINANCE

