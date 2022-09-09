Read full article on original website
45 Things Every 50-Something Should Know About Retirement
People in their 50s who are nearing retirement have a lot on their plates. Between mortgages, adult-age kids and other responsibilities, it can be hard to prioritize everything. Social Security: Women...
Planning to Retire Early? Here's Why a Roth IRA Might Not Be for You
Saving in pre-tax retirement accounts should be priority No. 1. There are several advantages to a taxable account for those planning to retire early. The Roth has its place in early retirement financial planning. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Your Complete Guide to Retirement Planning in Your 40s
Many Americans may be further behind on their retirement savings than they realize. According to a recent GOBankingRates survey, almost 63% of American adults have less than $50,000 saved. The same...
Here's How Much Money You Need Saved Up to Have a $100,000 Income in Retirement
As scary as retirement finances may seem, planning ahead helps. The earlier you plan for retirement, the better shape you're likely to be in. Bringing in $100,000 a year may require total investments worth close to $2 million. Social Security, pensions, and retirement accounts are not the only sources of...
14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement
You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Here It Is: Our 2022 Small...
Average US Retirement Savings Is $168K, Survey Says – Who’s Ahead, Who’s Behind & What Assets Should You Depend On?
Ask any five financial experts how much money you should have saved for retirement by a certain age and you're likely to get five different answers. The one thing most agree on overall, though, is...
How To Retire With No Savings
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about half of Americans ages 55-66 have no retirement savings at all. If you're one of them, you're facing an uphill battle as you look toward life beyond your...
Getting a Part-Time Job in Retirement? Beware This Pitfall
Many seniors are struggling to make ends meet due to inflation. If you're retired and thinking of getting a job, it's important to understand how that might impact you from a Social Security standpoint. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
This side hustle could earn retirees up to $225 an hour – see how to get started
BEING able to live off retirement savings and benefits only isn't the case for millions of retirees. Money troubles don't end at retirement, and for many retirees, the issues can get even worse. While working longer to save up more can provide larger benefits, it isn't a viable option for...
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Find Out: 5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security. A $1 million dollar portfolio in a 401(k) plan or traditional...
The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70
Consider starting to collect early if you're financially strapped. If you may not live a long life, that's another reason to consider starting early. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
4 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings
The two most important things are to start early and to stay safe when investing your money. Reinvesting dividends can be an easy way to juice returns. Investing through a Roth IRA can help you achieve long-term gains tax free. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
7 Money Moves Retirees Almost Never Regret
It is incredibly rare for a retiree to regret working alongside a trusted and qualified financial advisor or planner for their retirement needs. These individuals, after all, are here to look out for the retiree’s best interests. Kurt Heineman, financial planner at Vision Casting Financial Planning, uses the example...
5 Ways Millennials Can Prep for Retirement Without Needing To Rely on Social Security
Social Security's cash reserves are on track to be fully depleted by 2034, well before millennials will reach the standard retirement age. Although there are measures that will likely be put into...
8 Small Steps To Save for Retirement in Your 20s — Even If You Aren’t Making a Lot of Money
If you're in your 20s, you're likely just starting out in your career and might not yet be earning or saving much. This isn't usually a time when people are excited about planning for their...
Roth Conversions Play Key Role in Defusing a Retirement Tax Bomb
Editor’s note: This is the final part of a seven-part series. It dives more deeply into the third strategy for defusing a retirement tax bomb, which is Roth conversions. If you missed the introductory article, you may find it helpful to start here. Because they offer tax-free qualified withdrawals,...
Investing for Retirement Income Is Different – Rethink 60/40 Rule
A lot of retirement guidance I have read lately continues to treat baby boomers the same as the rest of the investor public. Even after the first six months of 2022, when the traditional 60/40 stock/bond portfolio sank more than 20%. I may not dispute the traditional approach for investors...
