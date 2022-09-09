ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

FanSided

Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott

With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
DALLAS, PA
FanSided

NFL Week 2 Betting Trends and Odds for Every Team, Every Game

The NFL Week 2 slate of games have arrived, and after a wild Week 1 in the books, there are lots of fascinating notes to take away, and use for the future. For instance, Thursday Night Football's prime time matchup between the L.A. Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs features the highest consensus over/under of the week; currently at 54.5. Over the last decade, the UNDER is 5-2 in Thursday night games when the total is above 54.
NFL
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
FanSided

NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Pete Carroll has no shame in sharing just how desperately he wanted to beat Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said the win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos was “really rewarding” for former players. Entering the 2022 season, the Seattle Seahawks were not expected to have much success. Instead, they were able to pull off the massive upset win over the Denver Broncos, who had the quarterback they traded away in Russell Wilson.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

