The Simpsons Movie 2 has been discussed, says showrunner
We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but The Simpsons Movie came out 15 years ago now. We know, we know – sorry! Now that it’s been so long, it’s maybe high time we got another animated movie from Springfield’s most famous family. According to the creative team, a sequel could happen.
Top Gun 2 success means more theatrical releases for Paramount
The success of the action movie Top Gun 2 at the box office has emboldened Paramount Pictures. The esteemed studio is reportedly considering more theatrical releases, and the company is planning on having eight releases this year. Still, it will increase that number to ten to 12 next year. The...
X-Men MCU movie wasn’t at D23 because it’s not happening for years
We’ve been waiting a while now for news on the X-Men arriving in the MCU, but we’re going to be waiting a fair bit longer it seems. Many suspected an announcement could happen at the recent D23 event, but there was no mention of the planned mutant Marvel movie.
Gal Gadot wants MCU and DCEU crossover movie
Gal Gadot’s ready to suit up as Wonder Woman once again, but this time, she doesn’t want to fight Olympians or New Gods. Gadot wants to make the leap across the multiverse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gadot, who appeared at D23 to promote her new live-action Disney...
The Fabelmans review (TIFF): Spielberg’s most personal movie yet
Steven Spielberg has taken us all from the ’70s to the 2020s, creating several classics in each decade. We all have at least one beloved movie from him that is probably filled with nostalgia and defined a stage of our life. At 75, Spielberg is in a self-reflective mood...
Michelle Pfeiffer nailed this Catwoman stunt for Batman Returns
Michelle Pfeiffer, who played cinema’s most iconic version of Catwoman in ’90s movie Batman Returns, has explained how she managed to complete a famous stunt with such precision. Pfeiffer’s Catwoman made Batman Returns one of the most memorable Batman movies of all time. Subsequently, she reignited mainstream interest...
Barry season 4 could be the last, teases star
Barry season 3 was another huge hit with audiences and critics alike, but according to one star of the dark comedy series, the HBO original’s upcoming fourth season may well be its last. Barry follows the former hitman Barry Berkman, who tries to turn away from his life of...
Paddy Considine explains Viserys’ disease in House of the Dragon
Shakespeare wrote, “heavy is the head that wears the crown” and no character on TV knows that better at the moment than House of the Dragon’s King Viserys (Paddy Considine). As the patriarch of House Targaryen, the royal family of Westeros, poor Viserys has a lot on his plate.
Captain Phasma excited Gwendoline Christie because of the Dark Side
When the first trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens debuted, fans were immediately excited by Captain Phasma or, as she was known then, ‘that silver stormtrooper’. Joking aside, the Star Wars character literally stood out from the rest of the First Order’s goons in part because of her dazzling silver suit.
The best George Clooney movies
What are the best George Clooney movies? Many things come to mind when you think of George Clooney. Maybe you instantly recognise him as a Hollywood heartthrob, the face of many a classic rom-com in his time. Or, maybe you have nightmares about his calamitous turn as a Batman actor. Truth is, Clooney has enjoyed a long and pretty diverse career.
House of the Dragon: who is Daemon Targaryen?
Who is Daemon Targaryen? House of the Dragon has taken us back to a time before Robert’s Rebellion, the Mad King, and the coming of Endless Night. The fantasy series is set when the Targaryens are at the height of their power with an entire platoon of dragons under their control.
John David Washington shares great advice from his father
Having a legendary actor for a parent certainly has its perks, and John David Washington says his dad has given him plenty of great advice over the years. Obviously, when Denzel Washington tells you something, you take that advice on board. Denzel Washington has starred in some of the best...
Chris Hemsworth doesn’t want to be ripped for next Thor movie
He may have recently gone from dad bod to god bod for his latest appearance in the MCU, but Chris Hemsworth really hopes he doesn’t have to be ripped for the next Thor movie. Hemsworth is more than accustomed to revealing his muscles on screen of course, after his prolific career in the superhero movie game, but maybe the abs will be absent in the future.
Nicolas Cage inspired by Christopher Lee for vampire movie Renfield
Nicolas Cage sought inspiration from a wide variety of sources for his upcoming role as Dracula, including Christopher Lee. In an inspired piece of casting the actor will be portraying Dracula in the comedy-horror movie Renfield. However, Cage’s Dracula won’t be the lead character in the comedy movie, and instead...
Spider-Verse 2 merch reveals different Spider-Man variant teams
There are going to be plenty of Spider-Man variants in Into the Spider-Verse 2, and some new merchandise suggests just some of the tag-teams we can expect. Jigsaw puzzles dedicated to the Spider-Man movie have a few new Spider-People swinging around, including the awesome Spider-Punk. Over on the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit,...
Black Panther 2 will explore new parts of Wakanda
When Chadwick Boseman sadly died in 2020, Marvel chose to respect his legacy and critically-acclaimed portrayal of T’Challa by refusing to recast the role. Although the mantle of Black Panther is expected to be passed on in the sequel to the 2017 Marvel movie, Black Panther 2 as a whole seems like it will have a more expansive approach.
Brendan Fraser calls Batgirl cancellation “disappointing”
So, the Batgirl movie isn’t happening anymore, and that means the world has been robbed of seeing Brendan Fraser playing the bad guy in a superhero movie. We all know that sucks, and now Fraser himself has spoken of his disappointment over the decision to can the DCEU project.
Jennifer Lawrence offers advice for The Hunger Games prequel cast
Jennifer Lawrence made her name in the Hunger Games films, a series of action movies that started as a sort of Battle Royale tribute act and ended up being about overthrowing fascistic governments. Now, though, a prequel is in the works. Titled The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and...
Vin Diesel fixed Paul Walker’s lines in The Fast and the Furious
Vin Diesel and his Fast and the Furious co-star Paul Walker were more than friends. They were basically family. The pair shared a special bond that went all the way back to the very first Fast and Furious movie. Speaking to USA Today for the original action movie’s 20th anniversary...
Severance season 2 teaser randomly drops during Apple event
We may have gotten our first tease for Severance season 2. During the Apple Far Out event showcasing the iPhone 14, a brief snippet of the hit sci-fi series was shown, and though fleeting, it was more than enough to get fans talking. When we say this was brief, we...
