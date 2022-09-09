ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Two facing fraud charges in Pitt County

By Jason O. Boyd, Pitt County Sheriff's Office
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37xjk2_0hojQEIx00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two women have been arrested and are facing charges in a fraud investigation that spans back to July.

In early July, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an apparent fraud. The victims reported that more than $10,000 had been withdrawn from their personal bank accounts. The withdrawals were completed by the forgery of checks drawn on the account.

Detectives were able to obtain copies of more than 10 checks and follow up with multiple search warrants to help identify suspects. On Aug. 24 and 25, Jacqueline Carrie Barr, 20, of Greenville, was arrested On Sept. 8, Nyja Lashay Hemby, 20, of Greenville was arrested. Both are facing the following charges:

  • Forgery of Instrument (8 Counts)
  • Uttering Forged Instrument (8 Counts)
  • Identity Theft (8 Counts)
  • Obtaining Property by False Pretenses (8 Counts)
  • Felony Conspiracy (8 Counts)

Barr was already on active probation for convictions on 27 counts of Obtaining Property by False Pretenses for similar acts.

Barr was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond. Hemby was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $235,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 2

Related
WNCT

Pitt County man arrested on drug charges after overdose

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A man has been arrested and is facing drug charges after a woman overdosed back in 2021. On April 12, 2021, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Deputies answered a call to a reported drug overdose of a 34-year-old woman in the Portertown Road area. During the investigation, detectives found out that Steven […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man arrested in Beaufort County with about $130,000 worth of drugs

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man is behind bars after Beaufort County law enforcement found him with about $130,000 worth of drugs. Beaufort County deputies and Washington police officers found Michael Morgan with Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Oxycodone, Marijuana, and digital scales. Officials say the estimated street value of the drugs is...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pitt County, NC
Crime & Safety
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Pitt County, NC
City
Greenville, NC
WNCT

Warsaw police seize gun, drugs from juvenile

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — Police seized drugs and a handgun from a 15-year-old juvenile Tuesday following reports of someone brandishing a firearm at an apartment complex at the 500 block of Yancey Street. When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found a male who matched the description given in the report, according to the […]
WARSAW, NC
WNCT

Goldsboro man charged with indecent liberties

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Goldsboro man has been arrested and is facing charges of indecent liberties with a 10-year-old. Goldsboro police said they took a report of indecent liberties with a child by a known offender on Aug. 25. On Sept. 9, Rodney Levon Robinson, 27, of the 400 block of Hollowell Avenue was […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Former gang member gives back to the community

North Carolina — A former gang member in Eastern Carolina is now giving back to the community. Brandon Anderson joined a gang at the age of 15, spent time in prison, and has since turned his life in a different direction. He said he’s helping those who need it the most.
NEW BERN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Nexstar Media Inc
WITN

Shooting suspect arrested after Greenville high school put on lockdown

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been taken into custody after a shooting this afternoon in Greenville. Greenville Interim Police Chief Ted Sauls says around 1 p.m. Tuesday, a person was shot on Concord Drive. Within 30 minutes, police were able to track the suspect, who they believe had run from an adjoining neighborhood to Deck Street, beside J.H. Rose High School. Concord Drive and Deck Street are a little over a mile apart.
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

Chase involving car stolen from Cary dealership reaches 150 mph, ends in Wayne County

Four Oaks, N.C. — Two people were in custody Monday after a chase down a major highway topped speeds of 150 miles per hour. Darryl Joseph Jr., 20, of Fayetteville, and Giraud Jeanty, 23, of Fayetteville, were both charged with going 143 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone, felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and obstructing and delaying law enforcement officers.
CARY, NC
WNCT

Community support helps Lenoir County SPCA shelter

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Lenoir County SPCA sent out a call for help after a pipe burst in its current shelter, just weeks after the organization broke ground for its new shelter. When the pipes burst at the Lenoir County SPCA Shelter and flooded the building, Director Eileen Beeson reached out to the community. […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

September is First Responder Appreciation Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed September as First Responder Appreciation Month. “The first thing I would say is thank you, not only to the governor, but to everyone for recognizing what first responders do every day,” said Carson Sanders, Greenville Fire/Rescue chief. In a statement from the governor’s office, Cooper said, “I’m […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New director named at Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention has named Tyshanda Brown the new director of Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center Center in Greenville. She is native of Beaufort County and began her duties on Monday. Brown has served the state in multiple roles in both juvenile justice and adult correction […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Fountain man charged in connection to August larceny

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Fountain man was arrested Wednesday on charges related to a larceny that happened at Falkland Mini-Mart on Aug. 22. Lenwood Earl Pettaway, 35, is charged with larceny from the person and possession of stolen property. He is also facing other charges that were outstanding from the Greenville Police and Greene […]
FOUNTAIN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Sheriff’s drug unit announces arrests

Within the past month, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit have arrested the following eleven (11) people;. William Bond, 71 years of age, of 119 East 7th Street in Washington. Bond was charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Linwood Whitley, 34...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy