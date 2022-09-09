Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
The air quality alert has been extended, but showers are on the way
The air quality alert has been extended for Deschutes County until Friday at 1 pm. Our clouds will thicken Wednesday night, but we are not expecting rain. Lows will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s as winds become light and variable. Thursday will be a duplicate of Wednesday. The first...
KTVZ
Smoky for a while, but with cooler temperatures
An air quality alert is in place for Crook and Deschutes counties until 1 pm on Wednesday. Our skies will turn partly cloudy Monday night and the smoky conditions will stretch into tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the 40s, with calm winds. Smoke will stay in our forecast as...
KTVZ
C.O. schools monitoring smoke, air quality AQI levels, prepared for changes in outdoor sports
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The recent heavy smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire has given Central Oregon a wide range of air quality levels this week, ranging from moderate to very unhealthy or hazardous in some areas. Bend-La Pine Schools Athletic Director Dave Williams tells NewsChannel 21 schools have been...
KTVZ
Haystack Reservoir to be drained for gate maintenance; gamefish limits, gear restrictions lifted
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Due to the upcoming draining of Haystack Reservoir for gate maintenance, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted all size limits and daily bag limits for all species of fish as well as gear restrictions from Friday, Sept. 16 through Nov. 30. Draining...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVZ
OSP releases photos, warns public about ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in home invasions, carjackings
PLUSH, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State Police released photos and warned the public Wednesday about an armed and dangerous suspect in several violent crimes across two states, including home invasions and carjackings, who had driven into Oregon during a pursuit. Around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, OSP was advised the Humboldt County...
KTVZ
After 3 1/2 months, still no word when closed Redmond DMV office might reopen
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nearly 3 1/2 months after the Oregon DMV temporarily closed its Redmond office due to staffing issues, it's still closed – and there’s still no word when it might reopen. Amid severe hiring issues facing both the public and private sectors, Redmond is one...
KTVZ
Inflation pushes Oregon’s maximum allowable yearly rent hike to 14.6%
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Administrative Services this week published the annual maximum rent increase allowed by statute for calendar year 2023. The DAS Office of Economic Analysis has calculated the maximum percentage as 14.6%. Following the passage of SB 608 in the 2019 legislative session, Oregon...
KTVZ
California 1st to make firms disclose social media policies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will impose first-of-its-kind requirements on social media companies to publish their policies for removing disturbing content including hate speech, with details on how and when they remove that content. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that he had signed the bill. He said social media has been weaponized to spread hate and disinformation. A coalition of the bill’s opponents have said the companies already must make their content moderation policies public. Critics also objected to the bill’s requirement that companies disclose sensitive information to the state attorney general. But the bill had bipartisan support from lawmakers. It advanced after stalling last year over free speech issues.
Comments / 0