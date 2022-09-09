ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Smoky for a while, but with cooler temperatures

An air quality alert is in place for Crook and Deschutes counties until 1 pm on Wednesday. Our skies will turn partly cloudy Monday night and the smoky conditions will stretch into tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the 40s, with calm winds. Smoke will stay in our forecast as...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
State
Oregon State
Inflation pushes Oregon’s maximum allowable yearly rent hike to 14.6%

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Administrative Services this week published the annual maximum rent increase allowed by statute for calendar year 2023. The DAS Office of Economic Analysis has calculated the maximum percentage as 14.6%. Following the passage of SB 608 in the 2019 legislative session, Oregon...
OREGON STATE
California 1st to make firms disclose social media policies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will impose first-of-its-kind requirements on social media companies to publish their policies for removing disturbing content including hate speech, with details on how and when they remove that content. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that he had signed the bill. He said social media has been weaponized to spread hate and disinformation. A coalition of the bill’s opponents have said the companies already must make their content moderation policies public. Critics also objected to the bill’s requirement that companies disclose sensitive information to the state attorney general. But the bill had bipartisan support from lawmakers. It advanced after stalling last year over free speech issues.
CALIFORNIA STATE

