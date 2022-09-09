Read full article on original website
Manchester City predicted lineup vs Borussia Dortmund - Champions League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd chasing Mbappe; Klopp ready to terminate Arthur loan
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Kylian Mbappe, Arthur, Marcus Rashford, Youri Tielemans, Moises Caicedo & more.
Rafael Leao: AC Milan confirm approach from Chelsea
Paolo Maldini has confirmed AC Milan rejected an approach from Chelsea for Rafael Leao.
Thomas Partey back in Arsenal training ahead of Brentford trip
Thomas Partey is back in Arsenal training ahead of the Premier League trip to Brentford.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Leicester City - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leicester
Man Utd confirm 25-player Premier League squad for 2022/23 season
Manchester United's 25-player squad for the first half of the Premier League season has been confirmed.
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg: Player ratings as Graham Potter draws first match in charge of Blues
Player ratings from Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg in the Champions League.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs RB Salzburg - Champions League
Predicting the Chelsea lineup to face RB Salzburg in the Champions League.
Arsene Wenger backs Arsenal to compete for Premier League title
Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger reckons his former side have a chance of winning this season's Premier League title.
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona: Player ratings as Hernandez & Sane strike
Player ratings from Bayern Munich's 2-0 Champions League victory over Barcelona in Group C.
Arsenal confirm loan of Gio Queiroz to Everton
Arsenal have confirmed that new signing Gio Queiroz will join Everton on loan for the duration of the 2022/23 WSL campaign.
Chelsea hold talks with Christoph Freund in sporting director search
Chelesa are progressing with their sporting director search with Christoph Freund and Paul Mitchell now being talked to.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Brentford.
Carlo Ancelotti reacts to claims over Kylian Mbappe's contract length
Carlo Ancelotti has responded to claims that Kylian Mbappe's contract is shorter than advertised.
Marcus Rashford set to miss England's September internationals
Marcus Rashford is set to miss out on a recall to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the September internationals due to a muscle injury.
Graham Potter admits Chelsea job was 'too big to turn down'
Graham Potter admits the job of Chelsea head coach was 'too big to turn down' after opting to leave Brighton.
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham: Player ratings as limp Spurs lose late on in Portugal
Player ratings from Tottenham's loss to Sporting CP in the Champions League.
Xavi reveals what's changed at Barcelona since last Bayern clash
Xavi reveals what's changed at Barcelona since last Bayern clash.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Bayern Munich - Champions League
Predicting the Barcelona lineup to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
