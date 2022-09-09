Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
Related
WAFF
Cullman man killed in tractor wreck
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
WAFF
Body found near waterway on Highway 67 in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday afternoon officers with the Decatur Police Department were dispatched to the Osprey Point Ramp at Hwy 67 and Hickory Hill Road, in reference to a body found in the water. The officers located the body of an unidentified man near the edge of the...
WAFF
COVID-19 vaccine booster available Sept. 19 at Huntsville Hospital
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster will be available by appointment only starting Sept. 19 at Huntsville Hospital, according to a hospital spokesperson. According to Huntsville Hospital, do not schedule an appointment if you have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past six weeks or received...
WAFF
Cullman Co. man reunited with dog following carjacking
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman County man is relieved and happy to be reunited with Little Dude, his dog, following a carjacking. Phillip Lewis said he was carjacked at gunpoint in Dodge City in Cullman County in August. His dog was still inside the car. Lewis said the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weisradio.com
Alabama State Troopers Investigating Etowah County Accident Involving Motor Vehicle and Two Bicycles
A bicyclist was listed as being injured Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Etowah County. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that incident took place on New Welcome Road at approximately 6:50pm, and it involved a 2003 Chevy, being driven by a male resident of Crossville and two bicycles, one that was operated by a male from Altoona, who was unhurt, and one operated by a male from Boaz, who did receive injuries.
WAFF
Two-year-old flown to Birmingham hospital after being struck by car in Moulton
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-year-old was flown to a nearby hospital Wednesday morning after being hit by a car in Moulton. According to an official with the Moulton Police Department, the crash occurred on Court Street around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday. The official says that officers discovered that a child...
WAFF
Huntsville Transit wants public feedback on service, operations
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Transit is looking for the best ways for it to improve for people that use it. Huntsville Transit plans to hold community outreach meetings to get feedback from users. Director of Huntsville’s Parking and Public Transportation Department, Quisha Bryant, said feedback from the public will be important for future improvements.
Sheffield man killed after firing at police with a rifle, carjacking: report
A Sheffield man who was involved in an armed carjacking was killed after firing at authorities, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
Major development coming to Huntsville
The city recognized as the best place to live in the U.S. keeps on growing. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new major mixed-use development in Cummings Research Park in Huntsville. "Live, work and play" is the focal point of this new development. Developers and officials say this project...
WAAY-TV
Suspect was hallucinating when he used car to murder woman at Decatur Walmart, attorney says
A defense attorney is asking the court to order his client, a Huntsville man accused of killing a woman with his car in Decatur, to undergo a mental examination to see if the man is even capable of going through trial. According to the attorney, 38-year-old Preston Lamar Nelson has...
WAFF
Kayak Bass Fishing headquarters coming to Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Kayak Bass Fishing announced Wednesday that it will be moving its headquarters to Huntsville. In the announcement made Wednesday, the company said that its new headquarters will be housed in the East Harbor of Ditto Landing. When the headquarters are completed, the building will host seminars, house a production studio and be a key hub for activities.
WAFF
Huntsville Utilities using portion of $100 million fund to battle cybersecurity
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In a Huntsville City Council meeting on Sept. 8, Huntsville Utilities was approved for more than $100 million for growth-oriented capital projects for next year. The funds are not only for installing more waterlines and electricity lines in the expanding city but also go towards cybersecurity...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 arrested after man crashes car in yard, woman hides behind hutch
Four people were arrested after Morgan County Sheriff Deputies tried to serve a felony arrest warrant at a home in Somerville.
wdhn.com
Toddler falls out of Huntsville apartment window
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 3-year-old child fell out of an apartment window on Thursday afternoon, according to Huntsville emergency officials. Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed that the toddler fell out of a second-story window from an apartment building at 216 Binford Drive. Webster says they received the call...
WAFF
Athens Police advise residents about phone scam
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Police Department officers are advising the community about a phone scam. According to reports, a caller is claiming to be a representative from Publisher’s Clearing House. That caller is telling people they have won a large amount of money. The caller tells victims to...
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week officers with the Huntsville Police are saying someone took advantage of a woman while she was filling up. This incident happened a month ago at the Chevron on Drake Avenue. Officials say the woman pulled up to get gas and a man pulled up across from her car and parked.
Etowah County crash claims life of Harley-Davidson rider, ALEA reports
A Leesburg motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has reported. According to information released by ALEA, 60-year-old Bobby Dean Garmon was fatally injured when the 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle that he was operating left the roadway and struck a culvert at about 6:40 p.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WAFF
Madison County School District looking to add two new schools
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education met Tuesday to discuss the possibility of adding two new schools to the district. During the meeting, the Madison County Board of Education approved a $196 million capital budget plan and a $250 million budget for the 2022-2023 school year.
WAFF
One person in critical condition following Friday night crash
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was in critical condition Friday night following a crash on Pulaski Pike in Toney. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), three people were injured in the crash, two were in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries while a third was in critical condition.
WAFF
Why the Redstone Arsenal Oktoberfest is the place you want to be this weekend
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As we all know – fall means pumpkin spice, football on the big screen… and Redstone Arsenal’s Oktoberfest. The event you love is back for its 25th year, and despite it being on post, it’s open to anyone and everyone! The party is all happening Friday, September 16 - Sunday, September 18.
Comments / 0