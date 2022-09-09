ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Cullman man killed in tractor wreck

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Body found near waterway on Highway 67 in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday afternoon officers with the Decatur Police Department were dispatched to the Osprey Point Ramp at Hwy 67 and Hickory Hill Road, in reference to a body found in the water. The officers located the body of an unidentified man near the edge of the...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

COVID-19 vaccine booster available Sept. 19 at Huntsville Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster will be available by appointment only starting Sept. 19 at Huntsville Hospital, according to a hospital spokesperson. According to Huntsville Hospital, do not schedule an appointment if you have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past six weeks or received...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Cullman Co. man reunited with dog following carjacking

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman County man is relieved and happy to be reunited with Little Dude, his dog, following a carjacking. Phillip Lewis said he was carjacked at gunpoint in Dodge City in Cullman County in August. His dog was still inside the car. Lewis said the...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Traffic
Huntsville, AL
Traffic
Local
Alabama Government
Huntsville, AL
Government
weisradio.com

Alabama State Troopers Investigating Etowah County Accident Involving Motor Vehicle and Two Bicycles

A bicyclist was listed as being injured Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Etowah County. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that incident took place on New Welcome Road at approximately 6:50pm, and it involved a 2003 Chevy, being driven by a male resident of Crossville and two bicycles, one that was operated by a male from Altoona, who was unhurt, and one operated by a male from Boaz, who did receive injuries.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Transit wants public feedback on service, operations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Transit is looking for the best ways for it to improve for people that use it. Huntsville Transit plans to hold community outreach meetings to get feedback from users. Director of Huntsville’s Parking and Public Transportation Department, Quisha Bryant, said feedback from the public will be important for future improvements.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lanes#Construction Maintenance#Huntsville Utilities#Whitesburg Drive
WAAY-TV

Major development coming to Huntsville

The city recognized as the best place to live in the U.S. keeps on growing. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new major mixed-use development in Cummings Research Park in Huntsville. "Live, work and play" is the focal point of this new development. Developers and officials say this project...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Kayak Bass Fishing headquarters coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Kayak Bass Fishing announced Wednesday that it will be moving its headquarters to Huntsville. In the announcement made Wednesday, the company said that its new headquarters will be housed in the East Harbor of Ditto Landing. When the headquarters are completed, the building will host seminars, house a production studio and be a key hub for activities.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wdhn.com

Toddler falls out of Huntsville apartment window

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 3-year-old child fell out of an apartment window on Thursday afternoon, according to Huntsville emergency officials. Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed that the toddler fell out of a second-story window from an apartment building at 216 Binford Drive. Webster says they received the call...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Athens Police advise residents about phone scam

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Police Department officers are advising the community about a phone scam. According to reports, a caller is claiming to be a representative from Publisher’s Clearing House. That caller is telling people they have won a large amount of money. The caller tells victims to...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week officers with the Huntsville Police are saying someone took advantage of a woman while she was filling up. This incident happened a month ago at the Chevron on Drake Avenue. Officials say the woman pulled up to get gas and a man pulled up across from her car and parked.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Etowah County crash claims life of Harley-Davidson rider, ALEA reports

A Leesburg motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has reported. According to information released by ALEA, 60-year-old Bobby Dean Garmon was fatally injured when the 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle that he was operating left the roadway and struck a culvert at about 6:40 p.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Madison County School District looking to add two new schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education met Tuesday to discuss the possibility of adding two new schools to the district. During the meeting, the Madison County Board of Education approved a $196 million capital budget plan and a $250 million budget for the 2022-2023 school year.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One person in critical condition following Friday night crash

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was in critical condition Friday night following a crash on Pulaski Pike in Toney. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), three people were injured in the crash, two were in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries while a third was in critical condition.
TONEY, AL
WAFF

Why the Redstone Arsenal Oktoberfest is the place you want to be this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As we all know – fall means pumpkin spice, football on the big screen… and Redstone Arsenal’s Oktoberfest. The event you love is back for its 25th year, and despite it being on post, it’s open to anyone and everyone! The party is all happening Friday, September 16 - Sunday, September 18.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy