“It’s time to enjoy some retirement,” said Elio Barrios, a man who has served Lea County for more than 30 years in the field of ministry. “It has been a privilege to serve this community. I have met so many wonderful families in the years I have been here. I am saddened to be leaving the area but I look forward to the adventure to come,” Barrios said.

HOBBS, NM ・ 7 DAYS AGO