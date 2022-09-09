Read full article on original website
Police: Woman kidnapped from Hobbs casino found in Carlsbad
The following is a press release from the Hobbs Police Department:. HOBBS. N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — On Thursday September 8th, 2022, officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to 3901 W. Millen, the Zia Park Hotel and Casino, after calls were received of a possible kidnapping. Detectives with the Hobbs Police Department learned that Erica Martinez was forced into a silver Chrysler 300 by Jonathan Zaragoza. The Zia Park Hotel and Casino provided valuable assistance, and the video surveillance and screenshots from the casino were shared on social media, which led to Erica’s identification.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The Hobbs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a possible kidnapping at Zia Park Casino on Sept 8. The victim has been identified as 35 year old Erica Martinez. The suspect has been identified as Jonathan Zaragoza. More...
HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – Hobbs Police Department is asking the public for help locating a man and a woman. Police say the woman is the victim of a possible kidnapping. The man is the suspect. IMAGES/VIDEO ARE AT THE BOTTOM OF THE ARTICLE Hobbs PD said the potential kidnapping happened on September 8th in […]
HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs Police Department is asking for information about a possible kidnapping at the Zia Park Casino Thursday night. They say the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Erica Martinz and the suspect identified as Jonathan Zaragoza. Video released Friday night shows the suspect chasing down Martinez, tackling her, and then forcing […]
CARLSBAD, New Mexico (KCBD) - Erica Martinez, who was reportedly kidnapped from the Zia Park Hotel and Casino in Hobbs, has been located. On Sept 9, the Hobbs Police Department requested the public’s assistance regarding the whereabouts of the people involved in a possible kidnapping on Sept 8th. Police...
