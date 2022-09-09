OSWEGO, N.Y. — Amanda Saternow is a Long-Term Care Community Liaison for Oswego Health. Amanda explains how Oswego Health offers several opportunities for living arrangements for your loved ones aged 55 & older. One of these options include Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent living retirement community between Fulton & Oswego. Springside is located on 36 acres in a very private setting. This community is in a country area with walking trails, ponds, & gardens. On top of the scenic views, Springside offers clubs & activities for residents to choose from on their own behalf. Chefs are available to prepare food nightly, complimentary transportation is provided & the best part is pets are welcome!

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO