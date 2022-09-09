Read full article on original website
Former Vera House employee says agency has lost sight of original mission
The Vera House building on James Street in Syracuse. Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Vera House employee Dotti Barraco-Hetnar, who used to supervise shelters and programs at the agency is giving us new insight as calls for accountability within the organization continue. It's been over a month since our reporting...
NYS Attorney General James to hold gun buyback event in Onondaga County
CAMILLUS, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James will host a gun buyback with the Camillus Police Department on Saturday, September 17 at the Camillus Fire Department. The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is part of the attorney general’s ongoing effort to help...
The chance to prevent up to half of future Syracuse homicides: the lead paint emergency
In Syracuse, hundreds of kids become lead poisoned in their own homes every year. The city has one of the highest rates of teen violence in the country. Local researchers and activists are now looking to show the two tragic realities are intertwined, and that removing lead from homes will ultimately save lives that would have otherwise been lost in homicides.
Georgia man charged with identity theft for impersonation of Syracuse University graduate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man from Georgia has been charged with identity theft after he impersonated a former Syracuse University graduate, according to the Department of Justice. According to court documents, Gregory Williams Hill, who also goes by Gregory Allen Davis, Gregory William Davis, and John Martin Hill,...
Upstate suicide prevention program saving lives in CNY
A Syracuse doctor is taking a one-of-a-kind approach to save lives with a program that uses intensive psychotherapy to get to the root of the problem that is causing children to try to take their own lives. Inside the Upstate Psychiatric Center on the edge of downtown Syracuse, there is...
Mercury thermostat, thermometer take-back event to be held in Onondaga County
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency (OCRRA) and Covanta, a leader in sustainable materials management and the operator of the local Waste–to–Energy Facility, will sponsor a special mercury thermostat and thermometer take-back day on Saturday, September 17. Mercury can be harmful to humans and...
NYS Police underage vaping operation in Oneida, Herkimer counties led to 10 arrests
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Police Violent Gangs and Narcotics Unit launched “Operation Vaporizer” in Oneida and Herkimer counties, a weekslong initiative targeting the sale of flavored nicotine vapes to minors. The operation, conducted in partnership with several local law enforcement agencies, was launched in...
CNY Tuesdays: Fairhaven Blessing Box
The Fairhaven Blessing Box in Cayuga County has been awarded $2,000 from Upstate Shredding. The small non-profit works to make sure people who might have trouble putting food on the table have a place to turn. You can watch the story above.
Syracuse Common Council approves city district maps
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Common Council made history Monday when they approved new redistricting maps by a 5 to 4 vote, becoming the first political body in New York State to pass citizen-drawn maps. This was the first time the maps were redrawn in 20 years, and according...
NYS AG James investigating police-involved shooting in Utica that killed 61-year-old man
UTICA, N.Y. — The New York State Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigations (OSI) has launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Utica that left a 61-year-old man dead on Monday, September 12. Utica Police responded to a home Monday night on 1601 Neilson Street for reports...
Syracuse Mayor Walsh endorses Democrat Francis Conole for NY-22
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced his endorsement for Democrat Francis Conole for NY-22 on Tuesday. Conole defeated other Democratic nominees with 40% of the votes during the primary election in August, setting him up to compete with Republican Brandon Williams in November. According to Conole’s campaign,...
'@ Your Service': Independent Living for Loved Ones
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Amanda Saternow is a Long-Term Care Community Liaison for Oswego Health. Amanda explains how Oswego Health offers several opportunities for living arrangements for your loved ones aged 55 & older. One of these options include Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent living retirement community between Fulton & Oswego. Springside is located on 36 acres in a very private setting. This community is in a country area with walking trails, ponds, & gardens. On top of the scenic views, Springside offers clubs & activities for residents to choose from on their own behalf. Chefs are available to prepare food nightly, complimentary transportation is provided & the best part is pets are welcome!
Watch: burglar tries breaking into downtown business as Syracuse property crime rises
Early Friday morning, Mike Flynn got a call from his security company - someone had tried throwing a brick through the front window of his Armory Square business, twice. The same person, caught on surveillance tape, appeared to come back Sunday morning, with police telling Flynn they were too short staffed to immediately put someone on the case.
Onondaga County Executive McMahon expected to announce property tax cut in 2023 budget
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Thursday morning, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will unveil his 2023 Executive Budget to the County Legislature. In his 2022 budget last year, he announced his plans for an aquarium and sports complex, setting off months of debate over how he decides to use tax dollars.
PACT ACT offers those affected by contaminated water at Marine Corps base compensation
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For more than 30 years, those working and living at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina were unknowingly exposed to toxic chemicals in the water they drank, cooked with, and bathed in. The government estimates that nearly one million civilian workers, military service members, and their families...
The 26th Annual Madison County Hop Fest happening on September 17th
Oneida, N.Y. — The Madison County Historical Society's 26th annual Madison County Hop Fest is Saturday, September 17 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event will feature a hop exhibit, a hop shop, vendors selling hop-related merchandise, raffles, food trucks, music, and sampling of a variety of craft beer. The Guy Young Band is scheduled to perform for the entire duration of the event. Food trucks include Brake from the Grind, Tacocat, Kandi's Kitchen, The Yellow House NY, and Oscar's Food Truck.
New COVID boosters not tested on humans but deemed safe
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The first day of fall is next week, and there is a push to get people protected against COVID-19. Health officials are urging you to get the new booster shot which is now available to protect against the highly-contagious omicron sub-variant. Health officials are urging people...
Annual Downtown Living Tour returns to Syracuse for 16th year
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Tickets are now on sale for the 16th Annual Downtown Living Tour, a self-guided walking tour that gives visitors inside access to some of the newest and most stunning addresses in downtown Syracuse. The tour will take place on Saturday, September 24 from 11 a.m. to...
PAW Patrol Live! coming to Landmark Theatre in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite" is coming to The Landmark Theatre in February, the theater announced Monday. The show is described as an interactive live stage show in which members of the audience get to help the dogs solve puzzles as honorary members of the pack, organizer said.
Stand-up comedian Brian Regan to perform in Syracuse in January
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Stand-up Comedian Brian Regan is bringing his latest tour to The Oncenter in Syracuse in January. Regan premiered his second Netflix stand-up special, “Brian Regan: On the Rocks,” in February after his first special premiered to rave reviews in November 2017. Regan has also...
