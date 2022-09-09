William C. Kelley Jr. passed away September 9,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. William “Pops” Kelley Jr. ministered to many through his poetry. He meant the world to so many people. He was a true Man of God that spent his life teaching others of Jesus. He took cancer patients to their appointments, drove the church van, made home visits to elderly and disabled church members, taught Sunday school, he did prison ministry, and did after school mentoring to church children. Dad will be missed by so many. We know he is the arms of Jesus rejoicing. We love you.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO