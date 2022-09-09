Read full article on original website
Cynthia “Cindy” Yarborogh
Cynthia “Cindy” Yarborogh passed away September 12,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. She was born in 1955 in Kingsville, Texas to Andrew Benson and Annette Inglet Milam of Bishop, Texas. Cindy was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and mommy to Pepper, a salt and pepper Schnauzer and Rascal, a Wheatin Schnauzer.
Amon Benson, 94, of Brownwood
Funeral services for Amon Benson, age 94, of Brownwood, will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, September 19, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Gouldbusk Cemetery in Coleman County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 6:00 until...
Eugenio Cantu, 94
Eugenio Cantu passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 7, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born on March 12, 1928 in Villa Union, Coahuila, Mexico to Genaro and Teodosa Cantu. He married the love of his life, Dora Matamoros on February 22, 1955 and they were married for over 67 years. Eugenio was a devoted family man and together they raised seven children. He was a longtime member of St. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Saundra Sue Holder Sigler, 74
Saundra Sue Holder Sigler, 74, passed away on September 12, 2022. Services will be Friday, September 16, 2022 at 1:00pm and a visitation will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Both services will be held at Heartland Funeral Home in Early, TX followed by a procession for interment at Coleman City Cemetery.
Glenda Rutherford, 86, of Lake Brownwood
Glenda Rutherford, age 86, of Lake Brownwood passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Graveside Service for Glenda will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery with Keegan Hall officiating. There is no set visitation, however a register book will be available to sign at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Virginia “Pat” Benson, 85, of Bangs
Virginia “Pat” Benson, age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 12, 2022. Her funeral service will be 10:00 am Monday, September 19th at the First Baptist Church in Bangs with interment to follow at Bangs Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Pat was...
Jack Eugene Bruner, 53, of Early
Jack Eugene Bruner, 53 of Early passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, September 9, 2022. Family will host a visitation on Thursday, September 15th from 6 to 8 pm at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Funeral Service will be Friday, September 16th at 10...
William C. Kelley Jr.
William C. Kelley Jr. passed away September 9,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. William “Pops” Kelley Jr. ministered to many through his poetry. He meant the world to so many people. He was a true Man of God that spent his life teaching others of Jesus. He took cancer patients to their appointments, drove the church van, made home visits to elderly and disabled church members, taught Sunday school, he did prison ministry, and did after school mentoring to church children. Dad will be missed by so many. We know he is the arms of Jesus rejoicing. We love you.
Dottie Lee Holleman, 79, of Rising Star
Dottie Lee Holleman, 79, of Rising Star, Texas, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Jordan Springs Cemetery, Brownwood, Texas. Burial was under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Dottie was born November 13, 1942 in Hays County,...
Brian Geeslin, 49, of Goldthwaite
Brian Geeslin, 49 of Goldthwaite, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. There is no set time for visitation. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 17, at 1:00 pm at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are by Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.
Doris Neal (Stokes) Johnson, 89, of Brownwood
Doris Neal Johnson, 89, of Brownwood, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. A graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 15, 2022 under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Doris was born August 2, 1933 in Eastland County to A.N. and Eria (Reese)...
Charles Kelly, 54, formerly of Brady
Charles LaShawn Kelly, age 54, of Atlanta, Georgia and formerly of Brady, Texas departed this life on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia after a long illness. Charles, a Brady native, was born August 31, 1968 in Texas to Charlie B. Kelly and Roberta Menefield. A homegoing service for...
Small Town Near Brownwood is Building a Community Splash Pad
BANGS – The small town of Bangs just outside of Brownwood announced last month it is building a community splash pad. The Bangs City Council has approved the seeking of bid proposals for construction on a splash pad for the Bangs community. At an August meeting, Greg Parrott, a...
Antonio Bernal, 84, of Santa Anna
Antonio Bernal passed peacefully at home on September 12, 2022 at the age of 84. He was born on October 8, 1937 in Monclova, Coahuila, Mexico to Cecilio & Carlota Bernal. Antonio married the love of his life Maria Venacio on February 20, 1964 & they celebrated over 57 years of marriage.
Brownwood ISD Names September Spotlight Employees
This month’s spotlight teacher is Jason Adams. Mr. Adams is a 5th grade teacher at East Elementary. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Texas and is a state certified teacher (EC-6). Mr. Adams has been with Brownwood ISD since 2019, making this year his fourth teaching at East.
T’Dubs Suds Ribbon Cutting
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for T’Dubs Suds Thursday, September 1st at the 28th Annual Business Expo. T’Dubs Suds services Brown, Erath, Coleman, Eastland, and Comanche counties. T’Dubs Suds is owned by Travis Woodley and is a personal auto detailing service. T’Dubs Suds...
Despite victory, Lions tumble six spots to No. 12 in latest Harris state rankings
Despite a 13-point road victory over the Burnet Bulldogs this past Friday, the Brownwood Lions tumbled from No. 6 to No. 12 in the latest Class 4A Division I Harris Ratings. The Lions (2-1) started the season at No. 37, moved up to No. 31 after a 30-24 loss to 5A Division II No. 16 Abilene Wylie, vaulted to No. 6 after a 55-16 road thrashing at 4A Division I No. 60 Marble Falls, and defeated 4A Division I No. 39 Burnet, 33-20, only to dip in the rankings for the first time.
Brownwood Chamber Luncheon Friday Features State Rep. Spiller
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon is on Friday, September 16th. The luncheon will be held at the Brownwood Country Club. Buffet lunch opens at 11:30 AM and the program will begin at noon. This luncheon will feature Representative David Spiller as he informs the Brown County...
Ella Louise “Cookie” (Meyer) Cooper, 82, of Brownwood
Ella Louise “Cookie” Cooper, age 82, passed away in her sleep on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Brownwood. Private Family Services for Ella will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Cookie was born to Eugene A. Meyer...
Billy Joe Carpenter, 95, of Brownwood
Billy Joe Carpenter, age 95, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Private Family Services for Billy will be held at a later date per his wishes. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
