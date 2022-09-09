ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan board approves ballot measure on voting access

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and SARA BURNETT
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c6h9L_0hojO8S400

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — A Michigan election board on Friday voted to put a question on the November ballot about whether the state should expand opportunities to vote, including through absentee and early voting, after the state Supreme Court ordered it to do so.

The court sided Thursday with supporters of Promote the Vote 2022, a coalition of organizations that submitted signatures to put the proposed constitutional amendment before voters.

The measure would require state-funded absentee ballot drop boxes, as well as postage for absentee ballots and applications, and allow voters to join a permanent list to have absentee ballots sent for every election. It also would allow Michigan voters to verify their identity with a signed statement or a photo ID, and it would require nine days of in-person early voting.

Promote the Vote 2022 has said that the initiative will help ensure that every state voter’s voice is heard.

Republicans oppose the measures, saying they would open the door to fraud. In Michigan and elsewhere, the GOP has pushed stricter rules around voting and repeated former President Donald Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Trump lost the state and the presidency to Joe Biden.

Promote the Vote asked the court to order a state elections board to certify the measure for the Nov. 8 ballot after the Board of State Canvassers voted along party lines on Aug. 31 not to do so. The four-member board's two Democrats said the initiative should be on the ballot, while its two Republicans said it should not.

The Republican members and other opponents said some of the language on the petitions was unclear, and Michigan GOP spokesman Gus Portela called it “a dangerous proposition.”

Promote the Vote argued it submitted more than enough signatures to meet the 425,000-signature requirement to be certified, and called opponents' arguments against it “frivolous.”

All four board members voted Friday to put the measure on the ballot, following the Supreme Court's directive.

___

Burnett reported from Chicago.

___

Joey Cappelletti is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Arizona GOP candidates appeal ruling against hand counts

PHOENIX — (AP) — The Republican candidates for Arizona governor and secretary of state on Wednesday appealed a federal judge's ruling that threw out a lawsuit they filed seeking to require the hand-counting of ballots in November's election. Lawyers representing governor candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state...
ARIZONA STATE
Action News Jax

Abortion-rights group leads on fundraising for ballot issue

FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) — On the defensive for years in Republican-dominated Kentucky, abortion-rights supporters have gained an election-year advantage at a pivotal time — opening a big fundraising lead ahead of a statewide vote on whether to eliminate the right to abortion in the state's constitution.
KENTUCKY STATE
Action News Jax

Abortion ban legislation adds to political challenge for GOP

CONCORD, N.H. — (AP) — Don Bolduc didn't have much time to celebrate winning the Republican nomination for Senate in New Hampshire on Wednesday before he and other swing-state GOP candidates were on the defensive. A conservative retired Army brigadier general, Bolduc insisted during the Republican primary he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Action News Jax

Likely vote over Louisiana project caught in abortion debate

BATON ROUGE — (AP) — As the political tug-of-war over enforcing Louisiana’s near-total abortion ban continues between Republicans at the Capitol and Democratic leaders in the state’s most populous city, the state Bond Commission is likely to vote Thursday on whether or not to continue withholding financing approval for a vital New Orleans area power plant project.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Action News Jax

Florida flies "illegal immigrants" to Martha's Vineyard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies. Flights to the upscale island enclave in Massachusetts...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Florida flew 2 planes of migrants to Massachusetts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida officials claim they flew two planes of around 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday. According to The New York Times, local officials said the arrival of the 50 migrants was unexpected Wednesday. The NYT said it was a tactic that Republican-led...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Federal government boosts Florida electric vehicle charging station program

WASHINTGON D.C, Fla. — The Biden administration said Wednesday it has approved ambitious plans by 34 states and Puerto Rico to create a national electric vehicle charging network as the U.S. begins in earnest its transition away from gas-powered transportation. The White House on Wednesday approved plans that will...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Florida minimum wage poised to go to $11

In the second increase under a 2020 constitutional amendment, Florida’s minimum wage will go to $11 an hour on Sept. 30. STORY: Queen Elizabeth II dies: Why isn’t Harry wearing his military uniform at queen’s services?. The voter-approved amendment, spearheaded by prominent Orlando attorney John Morgan, will...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Action News Jax

Report: Group of migrants land on Martha’s Vineyard

BOSTON, MA. — Two planes of migrants residing in the country illegally landed on Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday, according to a report from Fox News. Florida governor Ron DeSantis is taking credit for the act. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Alabama sidesteps compensation for survivor of '63 KKK blast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — (AP) — Sarah Collins Rudolph lost an eye and still has pieces of glass inside her body from a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other Black girls at an Alabama church 59 years ago, and she's still waiting on the state to compensate her for those injuries.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Early Voting#Election State#Constitutional Amendment#State Supreme Court#Absentee Ballot#Election Fraud#Promote The Vote 2022#Republicans#Gop#Democrats
Action News Jax

Exxon Valdez Capt. Joseph Hazelwood dies at 75

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — Joseph Hazelwood, the captain of the Exxon Valdez oil tanker that ran aground more than three decades ago in Alaska, causing one of the worst oil spills in U.S. history, has died, the New York Times reported. He was 75. He died in...
ALASKA STATE
Action News Jax

Freight-rail strike could knock out commuter service too

ARLINGTON, Va. — (AP) — September was shaping up as a good month for commuters on Virginia Railway Express outside the nation's capital, with the service offering 30 days of free rides to lure back riders lost during the pandemic. Now, though, a freight-rail strike threatens to shut...
VIRGINIA STATE
Action News Jax

Utah school bus driver on leave after allegedly threatening to shoot students

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A school bus driver has been suspended after allegedly threatening students on board the bus who alerted her that she had made a wrong turn. In a video shared with KTSU, children can be heard questioning where the bus driver is going before the driver is heard on the bus intercom saying, “One more person says, ‘Where are we going?’ I’m going to shoot them. OK, now listen, I missed the stop. I’m trying to turn around. Do you understand? OK. Sit down and be quiet.”
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Action News Jax

Wreckage from float plane crash in Puget Sound located

SEATTLE — (AP) — The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound last week has been found on the sea floor, The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday. The NTSB said the depth and motion of the water hid the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Action News Jax

Cold front to bring drier days, below average temps

Jacksonville, Fl — A cold front that is pushing into Northeast Florida will trigger an isolated shower at times. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the shower and storm threat pushes south of the Jacksonville metro area through the afternoon. Temps will be below average, in the low to mid-80s.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy