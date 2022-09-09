ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico County to host ‘Falls Prevention Festival’ for the second year

By Delaney Murray
 5 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Advocate for the Aging wants to teach members of the community what to do if they or a loved one have a fall in the second annual Falls Prevention Fall Festival.

The Falls Prevention Fall Festival is an open house event and will occur on Wednesday, Sept 28 at the Deep Run Recreation Center located at 9910 Ridgefield Parkway, Henrico, Va. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 1p.m.

Attendees will play carnival games, win prizes, browse vendor booths, learn in-home fall strategies, and receive screenings for vision, hearing, blood pressure and gait and balance.

If you are interested in attending, you can register to the Henrico County Advocate for the Aging by contacting agingadvocate@henrico.us or 804-501-5065.

Government
